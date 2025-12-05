AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star [SPOILER] Confirms They Will Return In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Avengers: Doomsday wrapped shooting earlier this year. Cameras will roll again next Spring for reshoots, with production set to begin on Avengers: Secret Wars later in 2026.

Both movies are shrouded in secrecy, though we at least have the main cast members for the first of these upcoming blockbusters. Among them are three of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's leads, with Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia reprising their respective roles as Shuri, M'Baku, and Namor.

As the MCU's Black Panther, Shuri is expected to assemble alongside the Avengers (a recent Disney event in Italy may have indicated otherwise). Her genius intellect is bound to also come into play, and seeing her share the screen with Reed Richards and Hank McCoy, for example, should be a blast.

While Shuri may lead her own Wakandan team, it remains to be seen how large her role as Black Panther is. Now, though, Wright has confirmed that she'll be back for Avengers: Secret Wars and teased the character's continued evolution in the coming years.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the British actress was asked about Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 plans and replied, "I have no clue. All I know is that we just finished Secret Wars, and that was really great. Doomsday, sorry. I confuse the two. I confused the two. That's what I have to film next, Secret Wars. But Doomsday, we finished that, and that was very great."

Adding that she "had a lot of time, a lot of fun on that, so I'm excited for everybody to see that," Wright said Avengers: Doomsday "was really, really fun," and shared her intention to "patiently wait for [Coogler] to come back to me about anything to do with Black Panther."

Despite refusing to divulge anything about the next Avengers movie, Wright did say that it "an honor" to hold the Black Panther mantle, pointing out, "I'm excited for the growth of Shuri to be seen in these next few films."

It's widely believed that a new T'Challa will be cast in time for either these Avengers movies or Black Panther 3, with a Multiversal Variant or an adult Toussaint a contender to take over the role from the late Chadwick Boseman. Asked about those rumours, Wright played coy.

"I love stories. I love the way the Marvel universe just expands and twists and turns, and it's just one of those twists and turns, and let's see what happens," she mused. "I am just excited about it. I'm excited about the growth of this franchise. I love this franchise so, so much. Yeah, you just have to come to the cinemas."

It seems we'll have to wait and see whether Wright is playing the Earth-616 Shuri or a Battleworld Variant!

The now-confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sadie Sink, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Hayley Atwell.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.