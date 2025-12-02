AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Sam Wilson's Avengers Team Revealed (And There's One VERY Unexpected Addition) - SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Sam Wilson's Avengers Team Revealed (And There's One VERY Unexpected Addition) - SPOILERS

A recent Disney event in Italy saw attendees given a reminder of Avengers: Doomsday's sprawling cast, and it appears the members of Sam Wilson's Avengers team have now been officially revealed...

By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2025 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday may be here within the next week, and a potentially major reveal has just come our way from a recent Disney event in Italy.

The teaser wasn't shown to those in attendance, but a breakdown of the cast was. There's the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wakandans, New Avengers, and Sam Wilson's "official" Avengers team. 

As you'll see, the video appears to confirm that the MCU's new Captain America will assemble Thor, Ant-Man, The Falcon, Shang-Chi, and...Loki! The rest we could have predicted, but the former God of Mischief's presence is a shock, and suggests he'll return to Earth-616 to reunite with his brother and Earth's Mightiest Heroes (likely to help battle Doctor Doom).

When we last saw Loki, he was trapped at the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, powering the Multiverse. However, as Incursions lay waste to an already-dying Multiverse, he'll likely be freed and could bring the Avengers and TVA together for one final stand against Doom.

We're a little surprised that Shuri doesn't appear to be a member of Sam's Avengers, but given her status as Wakanda's protector, perhaps it was to be expected. T'Challa also never officially joined the team. Regardless, all these characters are expected to cross paths at some point...along with those not announced for the movie.

"I didn't know that, so I was sincere in my conviction that I thought it was the end [Laughs]. I wasn't lying to you, I promise," Tom Hiddleston previously said when questioned about his comments that Loki Season 2 might be the end of the line for him. "I didn't know then what the plan was. I'm trying to think how long I've known...it's very exciting."

The actor was pushed on whether he's happy with what's in store for Loki as the villain-turned-hero's journey continues, and after a pause, replied, "[Laughs] Yes. I do know some things. It’s an extraordinary privilege to still be on the team, and there are more stories to tell. I feel like the character has grown as I’ve grown. It’s genuinely an honour to still be in the squad."

In related MCU news, The DisInsider has said that it believes Marvel Studios' Blade reboot is "dead." The comment appears to be largely speculative, but it should be interesting to see whether the Daywalker ends up appearing in one of the upcoming Avengers movies to perhaps set up something like Midnight Sons.

You can check out this newly surfaced Avengers: Doomsday cast video in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Theory May Explain Why Doctor Doom Resembles Tony Stark - Possible SPOILERS
Irregular
Irregular - 12/2/2025, 1:45 PM
Loki is going to be what Bruce Banner was in Infinity War for Doomsday.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 12/2/2025, 1:51 PM
@Irregular - Yeah i also think that is the case, it is kinda lazy to recycle the same plot point.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 12/2/2025, 1:49 PM
I hope this is a Loki variant, makes no sense the Loki from the show to leave the end of time and also he is crazy powerful by the end of the show.
bbuk
bbuk - 12/2/2025, 2:00 PM
whys it a shock, i already told you last summer Loki is in the movie and he goes to steves house. Tom was actually prevented from going on set by security lol for 15 minutes.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/2/2025, 2:19 PM
@bbuk - With all the rumors and scoopers that provide articles on this site, you're the secret MVP for this film.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/2/2025, 2:06 PM

Maybe Loki will be there to magically give FalCap charisma and leading man level acting skills.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 12/2/2025, 2:45 PM
@DocSpock - Loki may be able to hold the multiverse together, but that’s asking way too much. I hope Steve takes back the mantle but Disney insists on doubling down on their failures.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 2:09 PM
Interesting…

I am surprised that Shuri isn’t part of Sam’s team apparently but as stated in the article , it makes sense that if M’Baku is now King if Wakanda as implied in Wakanda Forever then Shuri would just be its protector as has been the case in the comics at times with the latter being Queen & T Challa being the protector so she might not have been able to join if offered a position.

In regards to Loki , I could see him perhaps becoming aware of Doom’s machinations in the multiverse thus has to risk it and maybe go to his brother who then brings him to his fellow teammates perhaps…

Anyway looking at this cast (as of now) like this , it really makes Doomsday feel like an underdog story of epic scale & scope with 2 nascent Avengers teams who have beef with each other and a seemingly handful of mutants & X-Men who if speculation/rumor is true are the only handful left on their world alongside a fairly experienced FF team though aswell as (2?) kingdoms against RDJ’s Dr Doom which honestly excites me tbh!!.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/2/2025, 2:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm wondering if Doom draws Loki out and is attempting to steal his powers
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 2:19 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I could perhaps see that or use him to twist the Multiverse to his advantage.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 12/2/2025, 2:17 PM
I really don’t like Sam Wilson as Captain America. I tried I just don’t. He was great as the falcon. I just don’t see the character leading a team.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 12/2/2025, 2:18 PM
No it’s cause he wouldn’t have fit in with any of the other groups. Highly doubt he’ll be an avenger
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 12/2/2025, 2:21 PM
"Sam Wilsons Captain America" 🤢
Ocelot
Ocelot - 12/2/2025, 2:24 PM
Funny how none of the so called “scoopers” who are posted here daily had a clue about this.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/2/2025, 2:42 PM
Not sure this confirms as his Avengers team…

