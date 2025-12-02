AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Sam Wilson's Avengers Team Revealed (And There's One VERY Unexpected Addition) - SPOILERS

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday may be here within the next week, and a potentially major reveal has just come our way from a recent Disney event in Italy.

The teaser wasn't shown to those in attendance, but a breakdown of the cast was. There's the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wakandans, New Avengers, and Sam Wilson's "official" Avengers team.

As you'll see, the video appears to confirm that the MCU's new Captain America will assemble Thor, Ant-Man, The Falcon, Shang-Chi, and...Loki! The rest we could have predicted, but the former God of Mischief's presence is a shock, and suggests he'll return to Earth-616 to reunite with his brother and Earth's Mightiest Heroes (likely to help battle Doctor Doom).

When we last saw Loki, he was trapped at the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, powering the Multiverse. However, as Incursions lay waste to an already-dying Multiverse, he'll likely be freed and could bring the Avengers and TVA together for one final stand against Doom.

We're a little surprised that Shuri doesn't appear to be a member of Sam's Avengers, but given her status as Wakanda's protector, perhaps it was to be expected. T'Challa also never officially joined the team. Regardless, all these characters are expected to cross paths at some point...along with those not announced for the movie.

"I didn't know that, so I was sincere in my conviction that I thought it was the end [Laughs]. I wasn't lying to you, I promise," Tom Hiddleston previously said when questioned about his comments that Loki Season 2 might be the end of the line for him. "I didn't know then what the plan was. I'm trying to think how long I've known...it's very exciting."

The actor was pushed on whether he's happy with what's in store for Loki as the villain-turned-hero's journey continues, and after a pause, replied, "[Laughs] Yes. I do know some things. It’s an extraordinary privilege to still be on the team, and there are more stories to tell. I feel like the character has grown as I’ve grown. It’s genuinely an honour to still be in the squad."

In related MCU news, The DisInsider has said that it believes Marvel Studios' Blade reboot is "dead." The comment appears to be largely speculative, but it should be interesting to see whether the Daywalker ends up appearing in one of the upcoming Avengers movies to perhaps set up something like Midnight Sons.

You can check out this newly surfaced Avengers: Doomsday cast video in the player below.

‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ was recently showcased during a Disney event in Italy. pic.twitter.com/YnTCGpnyMH — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) December 2, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.