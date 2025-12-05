FANTASTIC FOUR Star Jessica Alba Criticizes "Humiliating" Nude Scene In The 2005 Movie

Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba reflects on her nude scene as the Invisible Woman in the 2005 movie, describing it as her least favourite moment as Sue. She also talks The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2025 09:12 AM EST
Source: Variety

When Fantastic Four was released in 2005, the world was a very different place. In superhero movies, women were mostly relegated to being love interests or, even when they were heroes themselves, eye candy.

Jessica Alba wasn't given the best material to work with in Fantastic Four or Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (both of which were helmed by Tim Story). There were scenes in both movies where the actress lost her clothes, and none of them were exactly essential to the story.

Appearing at the Red Sea Film Festival on Friday (via Variety), Alba reflected on her nude scene on the Brooklyn Bridge in Fantastic Four, describing it as "humiliating" and her "least favourite scene" as Sue Storm. 

"I thought that was awful," she said. "It was very humiliating in real life. I grew up with a pretty conservative family, and I am a pretty modest person. I dreaded that scene for weeks. I have a lot of whiplash from those days."

Despite that, Alba looks back at the character fondly. "She was a woman I looked up to. She was very maternal and very kind, but also not a pushover; she spoke her mind. She had a great moral compass. No matter who you are, you can look up to her. Oftentimes, the women in these stories need to be saved by a guy or the villain, the problem in the story. This was back then. It’s different now."

We've seen just how different things are today thanks to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where Vanessa Kirby played a version of the Invisible Woman with far more agency. 

Alba, however, hasn't seen the Marvel Studios reboot yet. "I usually watch those movies with my kids, and if 'Sonic' was out, my son wants to watch it 85 times in a row. When it comes to movies that are for the family, my kids dominate what we watch for sure. But I have to convince him because we have to see it! I love Marvel, and they’re so fun."

The hope is that Alba might get one final chance to play Sue in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but for now, she plans to reunite with Sin City director Robert Rodríguez on a "really fun action movie, like a family dramedy inside a heist movie." She added that the project will feature an all-Latino cast. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on Alba's Fantastic Four comments in the usual place.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Pathogen
Pathogen - 12/5/2025, 9:17 AM
Yeah, there was a lot of cringe in that movie. This scene, and the dumb jokes. I guess I'm not a fan of corny humor
rebellion
rebellion - 12/5/2025, 9:18 AM
her acting is even more humiliating.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/5/2025, 9:19 AM
Then why did she do it ?

Oh Yeah....MONEY!
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/5/2025, 9:31 AM
@Nomis929 - do you know anything about Jessica Alba? Might want to Google that.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/5/2025, 9:44 AM
@Nomis929 - money makes women get naked. It’s true, I’ve been to Scarlets in Ft. Lauderdale.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/5/2025, 9:21 AM
Jesus Christ. I miss old Hollywood actresses like Betty White who would have owned it and joked about how hot she looked in that scene. Everyone today has this default victim mentality... Didn't she do the naked gag in both movies? And she had no problem cashing those checks and promoting her career from it.

Just like these porn stars crying to have their old content removed from the Internet now that actual accountability has caught up to them in the form of their children being traumatized seeing a train run on mommy dearest by a gang of well endowed black men. Oh no, I feel so heartbroken for you.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/5/2025, 9:23 AM
@TheVandalore - Therapy. Get some.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/5/2025, 9:26 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO -

User Comment Image
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/5/2025, 9:32 AM
@TheVandalore - Google Jessica Alba, then tell me she did it for money, you clown.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/5/2025, 9:43 AM
@TheVandalore - someone should check this fools computer
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 12/5/2025, 9:22 AM
From what I remember reading that scene wasn't even in the script until after she was cast. Which is a little disgusting. Like Jessica Alba is 100 percent a sex icon and she did lean into that into her early career but stuff like that is unnecessary.

Although the Um actually part of my brain wants to clarify she was just in her underwear in the first one. She wasn't nude (although blocked by a crowd) until the second.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/5/2025, 9:25 AM
@Mrcool210 - I don't know if she "leaned' into it. More like Hollywood shoves it down actress's throats.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 9:34 AM
It’s been awhile seen I have seen those films but why did Sue have to take off her clothes to be fully invisible?.

As we saw in the recent film and as I always assumed in the comics , she could make her clothes invisible too rather then have it be some sort of special material like her FF suit was so I’m
Assuming it was a quirk specifically for this version.

Obviously as a man , I appreciate it lol but I definitely understand why she would hate it and glad unnecessary stuff like this doesn’t really happen in cbms today.

Anyway , not a big fan of the Story FF films but still better then some say they are!!.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/5/2025, 9:35 AM
So she was embarrassed about that but not pole dancing in Sin city??
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/5/2025, 9:39 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - you win.

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/5/2025, 9:44 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - that pole dancing scene was one of her best performances… EVER!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/5/2025, 9:42 AM
Mrs Angel Face Alba… please understand your nude scenes might be the best part of your Fantastic Four movies. So I understand why they wrote it into the script. I just wish they went R rated. 🤤
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/5/2025, 9:44 AM
Crazy she signed on for the movie before reading the script.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 9:49 AM
@ObserverIO - "When it comes to movies that are for the family, my kids dominate what we watch for sure. But I have to convince him because we have to see it! I love Marvel, and they’re so fun."

And she hasn't watched the new F4 movie because of it. And now that Netflix owns DC, CBMs in theaters is pretty much dead.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/5/2025, 9:59 AM
@SpiderParker - We are so [frick]ed.

It's so weird too considering that F4 was tailor made for kids, but young ones just don't GAF about Marvel anymore. Maybe Spider-Man. But maybe not even that, I guess we'll find out next year. NWH was a huge but that was 2021 and half a decade is a long time in kid years.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/5/2025, 9:59 AM
@SpiderParker - And yeah also she is pretty much saying what you said word for word.

