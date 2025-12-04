RUMOR: Marvel Studios Will Release THREE Different AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailers (But There's A Catch)

The first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be released next week—possibly Thursday—but a new rumour claims that it might not be the only sneak peek we get before 2025 is over.

Talking on the Film Threat YouTube channel, Chris Gore revealed that there are three different trailers for the movie that all "connect." They'll reportedly be released one per week over three weeks, with the idea being to encourage people to see Avatar: Fire and Ash multiple times.

Presumably, we'll get the rumoured minute-long trailer next week or the week after. The first will likely play in front of the Avatar threequel, but the second and third efforts—featuring new footage—will be theater exclusives similar to The Odyssey's teaser.

Will they eventually be released online? Perhaps, perhaps not. After all, Disney will be looking to boost Avatar: Fire and Ash's second and third weekends, and an online drop in advance wouldn't be at all helpful.

Reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual has since chimed in to add, "There is some evidence to support it, but unfortunately, I can’t confirm Chris Gore’s claims. He does have his sources, so I’m not disputing what he said about three trailers releasing over a 3-week span."

Marvel Studios is looking to rebound with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, so taking a unique, if not somewhat risky, approach to marketing the latter adds up. Following these rumoured teasers, we'd bet on another preview heading our way during the Super Bowl.

Will it be worth watching Avatar: Fire and Ash three times just for new snippets of Avengers: Doomsday footage? It depends on how different each preview is, as there's currently a new look at The Mandalorian and Grogu playing before Zootopia 2 that only has a few additional frames.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.