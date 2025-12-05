Tom Cruise Was Reportedly “Unhappy” After Being Told To Find MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Money On His Own By Paramount

Tom Cruise Was Reportedly “Unhappy” After Being Told To Find MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Money On His Own By Paramount

Tom Cruise is said to have grown unhappy with Paramount Skydance’s David Ellison, after the CEO reportedly suggested the actor find added funds for Mission: Impossible himself.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 05, 2025 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Mission: Impossible
Source: The Hollywood Reporter (via ActioNewz.com)

The Mission: Impossible movies are known for their larger-than-life action sequence and big budgets. The franchise experienced a considerable popularity boost in the early 2010s, but it no longer appears to be the audience draw it once was, with its last two installments struggling to recoup their investment. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning made $571 million, a disappointing result given its reported $291 million budget.

The latest (and, apparently, last) installment in the franchise, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning brought in $598 million against a staggering $400 million budget. Indeed, the brand's financial viability has been put into question in recent years. The movie's finances are now being reported to have caused a rift between franchise star Tom Cruise and Paramount CEO David Ellison. The Hollywood Reporter published a report on Paramount's work culture. Near the end of the story, the trade revealed a reported conflict between the two. 

Per THR, during a meeting regarding the budget for the final two Mission: Impossible films (initially billed as a Part 1 and a Part 2), Cruise requested an extra "tens of millions of dollars" for production. In response, Ellison reportedly suggested him to "find some of the money on his own." This is said to have upset the actor; so much so, that he reportedly, "wouldn't attend any production or marketing meetings if Ellison was in the room."

Ultimately, it's said the company acquiesced to his ask, and provided him with the extra funds. According to THR's Skydance sources, though, there was no conflict between Cruise and Ellison. While the rift was put into question, it looks like Cruise and Ellison have a better working relationship now, as THR stated the actor visited Paramount Pictures to "pay his respects to the new leadership."

The Mission: Impossible star has two major projects in the pipeline. The first one of such projects is Top Gun 3, which is entirely dependent on Paramount. The film might be an easy investment, given Top Gun: Maverick's astounding $1.4 billion box office haul. The second one is a much tougher ask. The actor-producer has been working on Deeper, an ambitious sea-based disaster film. 

Cruise initially had the $275 project—expected to be directed by Doug Liman and co-starring Ana de Armas—at Warner Bros. Puck reported in July (via World of Reel), however, that the company refused to go higher than $230 million for the film. This is said to have prompted the actor to shop it to other studios. Universal seemed like a prospective buyer at the time, but as The Hollywood Reporter revealed in its article about Paramount's work culture, it, too, passed on it.

That has left Paramount Skydance as perhaps the only major studio (outside of Netflix or Disney) capable of making the film a reality. As such, the article seems to imply Cruise needs a good working relationship with Ellison and the leadership team at the newly merged Paramount Skydance.

Regarding the future of Mission: Impossible, it looks like the franchise will remain dormant for now. Speaking to THR at the premiere of Final Reckoning, Cruise was posed the possibility of there being more Mission: Impossible films down the line. The actor stated: "It's not called 'Final' for nothing."

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
Paramount Said To Have List Of Actors It Will Not Work With Due To Them Being “Xenophobic” And “Homophobic”
Related:

Paramount Said To Have List Of Actors It Will Not Work With Due To Them Being “Xenophobic” And “Homophobic”
“I’ve Lost A Lot Of Friends”: Paramount Layoffs Described As “Merciless” Following Skydance Merger
Recommended For You:

“I’ve Lost A Lot Of Friends”: Paramount Layoffs Described As “Merciless” Following Skydance Merger

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Forthas
Forthas - 12/5/2025, 2:14 PM
What happens when you get in bed with right wing zealots...they lead you to your demise just like they are doing to the United States.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/5/2025, 2:21 PM
And now he's partnered with WB/Netflix. He must be losing it 😂

But he could also be the one thing standing in Netflix's way from killing off theatrical runs.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 2:21 PM
Damn , that was a rather unprofessional answer by Ellison if true though not exactly surprising…

Anyway , I hope Deeper happens since it sounds interesting imo.

Also on another note , was I the only one who liked Dead Reckoning more then Final?.

MI ranking (favorite to least)…

1.Rogue Nation
2.Fallout
3.Dead Reckoning/Ghost Protocol
4.Mission Impossible 3
5.Final Reckoning/Mission Impossible
6.Mission Impossible 2.

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 12/5/2025, 2:30 PM
I don’t agree with Ellison playing bitch boy to Trump but I do agree with him here. The Mission Impossible films are way too expensive and don’t mar enough to justify it.

Dead Reckoning and Final Reckoning both were mediocre too and put a stain on what would’ve been the best action franchise if you ask me. They should’ve ended with Fallout.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder