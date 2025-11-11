Paramount Said To Have List Of Actors It Will Not Work With Due To Them Being “Xenophobic” And “Homophobic”

A new report claims Paramount Skydance has a list of actors the studio will not work with, though other sources state such list does not exist.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 11, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Source: Variety

Paramount has been in the headlines over the past few months due to its heavy push to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as its ambitious expansion plans following its merger with Skydance. From this, a lot of reported information has come out about the company. A recent report from Variety detailing Paramount CEO David Ellison's first 100 days at the company has provided considerable insight into the company's culture. 

A particularly noteworthy piece of information from the article is the claim that Paramount keeps a list of actors it will not work with due to considering them "homophobic," "overtly antisemitic" and "xenophobic." However, shortly after the article was published, Variety provided an update on it, stating that other sources have denied such a list exists, and that, instead, the studio simply doesn't wish to work with actors who don't reflect the company's values: 

"Other sources intimately familiar with Paramount said that while an itemized list does not exist, the management team shares a set of values and has no desire to work with anyone who expresses hate in public and damaging ways]."

Whether or not there is one, the potential existence of a list prompted speculation regarding a significant development in the entertainment industry. In September, it was revealed that a number of creatives had signed a pledge by the Film Workers for Palestine organization not to work with Israeli film institutions that, as the pledge stated, "are implicated* in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people."

Many significant figures in Hollywood signed the boycott, including Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Joaquin Phoenix, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Elliot Page, Rooney Mara and Guy Pearce. Part of the pledge read (via Variety): 

"As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognize the power of cinema to shape perceptions. In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror."

When the pledge was revealed, Paramount released a statement, condemning it (via Reuters): "We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace. We need more engagement and communication — not less."

This led to speculation about whether or not Paramount's supposed list included actors who had joined the boycott. However, Variety is unclear on if the creatives who signed are part of the actors the company does not want to work with. Paramount has not been the only major company that's spoken out about the pledge. In response to it, a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson stated (via Variety): 

"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for its employees, collaborators, and other stakeholders. Our policies prohibit discrimination of any kind, including discrimination based on race, religion, national origin or ancestry. We believe a boycott of Israeli film institutions violates our policies. While we respect the rights of individuals and groups to express their views and advocate for causes, we will continue to align our business practices with the requirements of our policies and the law."

Related:

Recommended For You:

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 11/11/2025, 12:08 PM
Under Trump's government? Interesting...
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/11/2025, 12:18 PM
@CyberNigerian - Are you aware of what's happening in Nigeria now? Are you aware of what Trump is prepared to do to stop it?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/11/2025, 12:20 PM
@DarthOmega - what’s his plan? Give another 20 billion to Argentina and telling us we can’t afford anything while he downs McDonald’s Big Macs? lol
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/11/2025, 12:23 PM
@DarthOmega - They only care about what the media and Hollywood tells them matters. An actual Christian Genocide means nothing to them and won’t unless they are told they should be outraged by it, thus no protests or virtue signaling
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/11/2025, 12:29 PM
@TheLobster - You're deranged. I have nothing to say to you. You know how none of you can say a word about Christians being slaughtered in Nigeria and Sudan? Trump and Nicki Minaj of all people are the only mainstream American figures who even dared to speak on it and those unhinged Trump deranged leftist tore them apart for it.

I'm straight up done trying to argue anything to leftists anymore. You all have totally lost your minds. Speak on genocide in Gaza you get praise. Speak on genocide in Nigeria and Sudan which is way worse, and you get dumbass comments like yours that have [frick] all to do with genocide. Did he offer to help or not is the question.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 11/11/2025, 12:32 PM
@DarthOmega - TDS and feelings -- the leftist way.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/11/2025, 12:35 PM
@Bucky74 - Not a sign. Not a chant. Nothing. Just endless streams of virtue signalling. If it's not backed by billionaires, and the media they are silent. I try not to talk about this here much anymore because this site can be a cesspool resembling Reddit echo chambers, I just thought it was funny the guy is named Cyber Nigerian and his comment was about Trump, the only one willing to help after the citizens made videos showing the slaughter.

It's heart breaking to watch such mass death go totally unacknowledged. Not a single virtue signalling, street blocking, billionaire backed mass protest attending or finger wagging leftist can tell me shit about injustice or genocide when they attack people for caring about slaughtered Christians. They can [frick] all the way off. And when they get there [frick] off some more.
Kneeonbrown
Kneeonbrown - 11/11/2025, 12:37 PM
@DarthOmega - are you aware of what's happening in Nigeria sounds like your out if breath pushing some bs propaganda so Trump can murder Africans and steal their resources.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/11/2025, 12:39 PM
@DarthOmega - They dont really care about defending anyone. They care about attacking people they hate. See POC don't matter to them, not really. If they did, they would actually attempt to solve the rampant violence in the cities.

So when you see them supporting something, you have to ask the opposite question. Who is it they hate this time?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/11/2025, 12:41 PM
@Kneeonbrown - That's too dumb to even respond to.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/11/2025, 12:48 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - They use and manipulate minorities constantly. Break the chains of manipulation and make one comment critical of them and boom! They call you every racist and sexist name they can think of. Happens all the time. They don't care about me unless I can give them more power. They don't care about genocide unless they can find an angle to exploit.

We live in a time where Christians black Christians are begging for help. Whole families are being slaughtered. Women and children murdered in the worst way and it's deafening silence. All I see from leftist usually is performative compassion. They can't even do that with slaughtered Christians.

I used to think the left were mislead and annoying. Over the years I started to see something darker emerge. I was one of them, that ended years ago. Not all are like this. Some are very decent people who legitimately mean well, but they are being replaced with a radical fringe that's quickly becoming the majority.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/11/2025, 12:50 PM
@LiquidSwords - They blame him for everything. They really suffered a psychotic break when he came on the scene. I think they enjoyed having the culture and information in their hands for so long, the second someone challenged it, they lost their minds.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/11/2025, 12:09 PM
I remember when racists wouldn't dare to be so open out their bigotry. Ever since Tangerine Palpatine came down that escalator and 'MADE AMERICA RACIST AGAIN' the whole industry is suddenly full of openly-hateful people who don't get hired and blame 'WOKE' culture wars for it. No quarter.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/11/2025, 12:18 PM
@JackDeth - yup
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/11/2025, 12:45 PM
@JackDeth - Whatever anyone thinks of Trump, he didn't create the problem (more a symptom of it that someone like him COULD rise to power) but totaly gave a permission structure for all the worst to show their worst sides publicly with way less fear of consequences for doing so.

That IS NOT saying all the bad is on the right or all on the right are bad, most people both sides of the aisle are generaly good people, but someone like Trump gave a permission structure for toxic voices on the left too and racists/mysoginists exist both sides of any given partisan divide anyway.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 11/11/2025, 12:14 PM
@JackDeth - Can you give an example of any supposed "racism" Or you ain't black!

TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/11/2025, 12:19 PM
As a studio, they’re well within their right to do that too. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequence folks.
kseven
kseven - 11/11/2025, 12:29 PM
@TheLobster - it actually does, otherwise it is a meaningless platitude. If you can be fired, evicted, or expelled for your political or religious speech, you do not have free speech.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 11/11/2025, 12:51 PM
@kseven - Freedom of Speech is protection from the government, meaning the government cannot jail you or persecute you because of what you say. It has no bearing on private companies like film studios or companies like Target, McDonalds, or small businesses. They are free to fire you or blacklist you if they feel like it. That is their right, fair or not.
Thing94
Thing94 - 11/11/2025, 12:23 PM
Uhhhh that's persecution
Yellow
Yellow - 11/11/2025, 12:42 PM
@Thing94 - oh, it sucks when it happens to the other side right? 💅🏽
Forthas
Forthas - 11/11/2025, 12:24 PM
All the more reason Paramount should not get WB. How would they work with the creator of Harry Potter?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/11/2025, 12:26 PM
@Forthas - How is Rowling "xenophobic" or "homophobic"?
Kadara
Kadara - 11/11/2025, 12:31 PM
@Forthas - I don't think they care much about that. The hidden key in this all those who criticize Isreal will be labeled Anti Semites and black listed. The other terms are just thrown in to make it seem like they give a damn about the other minorities. Don't forget Paramount's owner strong alliance with Netanyahu.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/11/2025, 12:52 PM
@WalletsClosed - JK Rowling has the audacity to believe in biological reality. 🙄
kseven
kseven - 11/11/2025, 12:28 PM
If you can be fired, evicted, or expelled for political or religious speech, you don't have free speech. Guarantees of free speech from the government are meaningless in a capitalist country because capital is more powerful than government and can even purchase and wield the government to use in favor of itself and against you, while the opposite never happens for the ordinary person against private capital. This is also why Wall Street gets bailouts from government, yet ordinary people are denied food stamps, snap, and Healthcare.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 11/11/2025, 12:29 PM
There’s definitely a list. This is all semantics haha!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/11/2025, 12:34 PM

Proving most of these actors are a bunch of brainless lemmings. For the most part, they group hate most of what makes the USA great.
Yellow
Yellow - 11/11/2025, 12:44 PM
@DocSpock - you do know that US isn't the only country in the world right?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/11/2025, 12:53 PM
@DocSpock - Just when we thought that the Age-of-WOKE had crawled-off to a hole somewhere to die, we get this. 🤨 SMH
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/11/2025, 12:37 PM
Why do I have a feeling they are referring to are the people unhappy with the genocide to the Palestinians. I’m sure it’s only “anti-semites” they won’t work with.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/11/2025, 12:38 PM
Curious to see what comes of that Texas Hollywood alternative Matthew Mcanaughey is putting together
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/11/2025, 12:40 PM
There seems to be a lot of list out there we'll never see
Kadara
Kadara - 11/11/2025, 12:41 PM
There you have it, the reason for all these mergers of major entertainment and news companies. The young generation started noticing that something is deeply wrong with our world and politicians and we can't have that, so target them where they are. Dissent of a certain country will soon be thought crimes.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/11/2025, 12:46 PM
WOKE companies are so understanding and accepting aren't they? 🫤

Black-List
(verb)
EXAMPLE: For one's name to be listed with individuals, entities, or domains that are considered undesirable and are thus denied services, employment.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/11/2025, 12:54 PM
McCarthyism never left, just rebranded. The industry trying to conflate anti-Israel with being anti-Jewish/antisemitic will always be more antisemitic than whatever shit the industry tries to throw the claim at.

You have to wonder what their response would be if James Cameron or Nolan openly took the same position. Would their studio posture and pass up that seemingly guaranteed Avatar money?

