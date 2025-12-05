RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, SECRET WARS Spoilers Reveal Fantastic Four Surprises, Nightcrawler Costume Details

We're potentially less than one week away from the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer being released. If recent rumours are to be believed, then we may even get multiple sneak peeks, a sign that Marvel Studios and Disney are pulling out all the stops to build excitement.

To tide you over until that teaser breaks the internet, we have some possible spoilers for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

We'll start with scooper James Mack, who reveals that Julia Garner will reprise her role as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer in Avengers: Secret Wars. However, she won't be a villain, suggesting her heroic journey will continue following that sacrifice in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Mack later said that the Negative Zone will factor into Avengers: Doomsday, claiming this take will be connected to Loki. When a fan asked about Marvel's First Family—who discovered it in the comics—he replied, "They’re involved too, but the role of that place will have more to do with Loki, you'll understand soon."

There's long been speculation about a link between the Quantum Realm, The Void, and the Negative Zone, so perhaps that will finally be unravelled in Avengers: Doomsday next December.

In related news, @variablelace, the leaker who shared those never-before-seen photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (and claims to have been privy to images from Avengers: Doomsday), has shared a description of Nightcrawler's costume.

"[I] hear that it looks similar to his X2 costume, this time he has a black X on his jacket with a red outline," he said of what Alan Cumming will don next December. "Underneath his jacket, he wears a vest shaped like a red X and has white hair. [I] hear he also wields a sword, too."

That sounds like a cool look for Nightcrawler, and seeing these comic-inspired costumes for the original big screen X-Men is one of the most exciting things about Avengers: Doomsday for many fans right now.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.