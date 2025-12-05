Netflix's Ted Sarandos "Committed" To Theatrical Releases Following WB Sale - But "Windows Will Evolve"

Netflix's Ted Sarandos &quot;Committed&quot; To Theatrical Releases Following WB Sale - But &quot;Windows Will Evolve&quot;

In the wake of a development that will have major ramifications for the entire movie industry, Ted Sarandos has assured concerned parties that Netflix remains committed to theatrical releases...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2025 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Via Deadline

The news broke earlier today that Netflix has - much to Paramount's chagrin, no doubt - officially purchased Warner Bros. as part of a deal said to be valued at $82.7 billion.

This is obviously a massively significant development that will alter the face of the entire entertainment industry, and nobody seems particularly happy about it - least of all movie theaters.

Cinema United released the following statement, making their stance on the merger very clear.

“The proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. by Netflix poses an unprecedented threat to the global exhibition business. Cinema United stands ready to support industry changes that lead to increased movie production and give consumers more opportunities to enjoy a day at the local theatre. But Netflix’s stated business model does not support theatrical exhibition. In fact, it is the opposite.

Regulators must look closely at the specifics of this proposed transaction and understand the negative impact it will have on consumers, exhibition and the entertainment industry.” This mega-deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. would risk removing 25% of the annual domestic box office if films that are traditionally given a robust theatrical release by Warner Bros. disappear from theatres. Netflix currently grants only a handful of their films a token theatrical release and the overwhelming.”

These are completely valid concerns, but Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos says the streamer remains "committed" to releasing movies in theaters.

“We’ve released about 30 films into theaters this year, so it’s not like we have this opposition to movies in theaters,” he said during a call with Wall Street. “My pushback has been mostly in the fact of the long, exclusive windows, which we don’t really think are that consumer friendly.”

Traditional 30 or 45-day theatrical windows had obviously dwindled after the pandemic, anyway, but it's something major theatre chains were hoping to reestablish over the next few years as the box office slowly but surely rejuvenates.

“I wouldn’t look at this as a change in approach for Netflix movies or Warner movies, for that matter," Sarandos went on. "I think over time the windows will evolve to be much more consumer friendly … to meet the audience where they are … all those things we’d like to do. But I’d say that right now you should count on everything that has planned on going to the theaters through Warner Bros. will continue to go to the theaters through Warner Bros. And Netflix movies will take the same [path] as they have — which is some of them do have a short run in the theater beforehand.”

What will this mean for DC Studios? We can't see any major changes being implemented after the deal goes through, but it's certainly possible that CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran might be kept on a slightly shorter leash, for lack of a better term, going forward.

Gunn has always maintained that he had final say when it came to all creative decisions relating to the DCU, but Sarandos and co. may not be willing to give him quite so much freedom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Has Some Pointed Advice For Fans Who Tell Him What We Want
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Has Some Pointed Advice For Fans Who Tell Him What "We" Want
Netflix WINS Bidding War For Warner Bros. Discovery; Enters Exclusive Negotiations To Buy Studio And HBO Max
Recommended For You:

Netflix WINS Bidding War For Warner Bros. Discovery; Enters Exclusive Negotiations To Buy Studio And HBO Max

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/5/2025, 1:47 PM
He probably meant “devolve”. This is a complete disaster, yet still preferable to a Paramount/Skydance acquisition.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/5/2025, 1:48 PM
lmao suuuuure. He'll keep saying that until the deals goes through
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 12/5/2025, 2:35 PM
@ThorArms - the problem is that more actors like Tom cruise and others won’t work with them if they don’t get a large theatrical release. Most actors make back ends. And most directors are not fans of streaming, they will all go to other studios if Netflix doesn’t agree to their demands.z
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/5/2025, 1:49 PM
Keep the 17 day minimum like Universal does in case they can't handle a flop, max 90 days like Disney is back to doing, increase physical media since they'll have the capacity and means to do so. Nolan is president of the DGA so he can easily get SAG and the Writer's guild on his side if Netflix doesn't agree to these terms in [frick]ing stone. Netflix will have to play ball because they can't make back 70 billion by raising the prices 5 bucks. Raise them too high and you lose subscribers. Maybe this corrupt DOJ can save the day and nobody gets WB. At least the Saudis are shit out of luck

And to the mouth breathers: no, Snyder isn't coming back.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/5/2025, 1:53 PM
"We’ve released about 30 films into theaters this year" yeah in less than 2k theaters for two [frick]ing weeks.. stupid mother [frick]er thinks he's gonna win this war lmao
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 12/5/2025, 2:15 PM
@bobevanz - 30 - 90 days seems reasonable. Netflix needs a ton of content non stop to keep its huge base. Getting all the Max films and shows would make it almost a must have unless they raise their prices
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/5/2025, 1:51 PM
im just glad that synder is coming back
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/5/2025, 1:54 PM
@harryba11zack - bot needs auto correct lol
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/5/2025, 1:55 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 12/5/2025, 1:56 PM
@harryba11zack - ...
...
...
Y'know what? Imma let you believe that for as long as possible.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/5/2025, 2:10 PM
@harryba11zack - lol. Netflix fired Snyder. They won't bring him back to make more $250million flops
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 12/5/2025, 1:55 PM
MAGAmount in shambles.



Love it.


Netflix for the win🔥👍🖕
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 12/5/2025, 2:16 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - Lol, the Orange man lives rent free in your head.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/5/2025, 1:57 PM
I assume it will be done on a case by case basis, as billion dollar franchises will be allowed to have a regular run.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 1:59 PM
I mean it’s partly because of these short theatrical windows that the box office is in the state that it’s in for the most part since theaters are mainly now just for big event films or kids dragging their parents to watch something they want to…

Now the movies show up a month or 2 after on digital so people have no real incentive to go watch them in theaters since you could sooner then later watch it from the comfort of your home with no loud people talking on their phones etc.

However I’m glad and I hope Netflix will stick to their word and only really change consumer windows depending on how the industry ebbs & flows.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 12/5/2025, 1:59 PM
EU and maybe the DOJ will force them do at least 45 days. Something that they will be forced to commit to for a few years. And I’d imagine if a movie is making zootopia money, they will let go into theaters for as long as they can.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 2:16 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - agreed

Could be a case by case basis.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/5/2025, 2:00 PM
While I am upset that Comcast did not win out, I do think that pressure can be applied to Netflix to convince them to be more cooperative with theaters. From talent to the unions that represent them to even consumers. Some pressure can be brought to help persuade them to take theatrical releases more seriously.

I MUCH MORE prefer Netflix to to the right wing zealots at Paramount who are aiding in the destruction of the United States with Donald 'Pedo" Trump and his followers...the incel maggot movement.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/5/2025, 2:00 PM
"...which we don’t really think are that consumer friendly.”

STFU man
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/5/2025, 2:02 PM
Need Disney and Universal to lock in cause I can't see a anyone else carrying theaters right now.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 12/5/2025, 2:13 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Disney and most older companies have a great relationship with theaters and consumers. Even paramount will probably do the same. Allow for digital, blu rays, and etc.

Netflix is gonna have to learn it will have to make concessions. It’s not a streaming service anymore. It’s a studio.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/5/2025, 2:04 PM
"You will own nothing and you will be happy."
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 12/5/2025, 2:09 PM
@InfinitePunches - this current administration is making sure of that
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 12/5/2025, 2:19 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - How so exactly. Inflation is down from a record 9 percent under Biden when gas, food, and rent hit highs never before seen. We are getting 2000 checks. New parents get 1000 in an account for their kids, trillions in trade deals are coming into the U.S, and the economy is doing great.

What reality are you living in?
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 12/5/2025, 2:22 PM

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder