SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Has Some Pointed Advice For Fans Who Tell Him What "We" Want

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is the most active studio head on social media in Hollywood history. It's impossible to think of anyone else in his position who spends so much time conversing—and occasionally bickering—with fans.

The Superman director also debunks rumours, promotes the DCU, and offers the odd insight into the studio's creative process. Some love it, some hate it, but Gunn and social media go hand-in-hand.

Now, he's offered some advice to fans who take to platforms like X, Threads, and Instagram to share their demands for the rebooted DC franchise.

"If you want to see something from a filmmaker consider phrasing it as 'I' as opposed to 'We' - ie 'I want to see Ambush Bug in the DCU' vs 'We want to see Ambush Bug in the DCU', 'I want to see an onscreen Batman with white eyes,' vs 'We want to,' etc.," Gunn wrote. "Your personal desire is meaningful and has weight, but when you frame your personal desire as a universal one, it rings false and becomes forgettable."

Sage advice or a patronising lesson from a studio head who should focus on casting Batman? That's the debate currently raging on social media, though Gunn's comments appear to come from a good place. He even signed off by saying, "Own what you want! 🧜‍♂️"

During a recent interview with Vulture, Gunn was asked to name his favourite movies of 2025. "I loved Barbarian, but Weapons puts Zach Cregger in a different league," he stated. "A movie that’s so weird, so wild, both tonally and structurally, and yet so accessible. And truly scary. Probably my favorite of the year."

"Although it also might be One Battle After Another. It is as close as anything onscreen has ever come to a Thomas Pynchon novel — that, for me, is the very highest praise."

As for the best TV shows, the Man of Tomorrow helmer added, "Adolescence for me was far and away the best television of the year, and episode three was one of the greatest episodes of television of all time — even though it tears your soul apart."

Gunn will begin shooting Man of Tomorrow next year. 2026 will also mark the first year that DC Studios releases a movie or TV without Gunn behind the camera (Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface).

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. As noted, recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman. The hunt for Brainiac is also ongoing.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.