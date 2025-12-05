Netflix WINS Bidding War For Warner Bros. Discovery; Enters Exclusive Negotiations To Buy Studio And HBO Max

After a long and convoluted battle, Netflix placed the winning bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. The two companies will now enter exclusive negotiations to close a deal.

By DanielKlissmman - Dec 05, 2025
Source: Bloomberg

Following months of debate, speculation, twists, and turns, the Warner Bros. Discovery auction process finally has a winner. Following a first round of non-binding bids for its assets on November 20, WBD set a new deadline for a second round of offers, set to take place on December 1. It was then that Netflix submitted an attractive, almost all-cash bid. Now, following that, it's become official: Netflix won the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Bloomberg first reported the news, which was later corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The streamer has now entered exclusive negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery to acquire its film and TV studio, as well as its streaming service, HBO Max. Per Bloomberg, the companies could close a deal in the coming days. The outlet also revealed Warner Bros. Discovery will complete its planned split from its cable networks (such as TNT, TBS and CNN) before closing the sale with Netflix. 

The new entity carrying those brands will be known as Discovery Global. The spinoff is expected to be completed by mid-2026. The sale process is not yet complete, however. Talks between the two could still technically fall apart. Then, even if a deal does close, the companies still have to pass through regulatory processes. Should regulators reject the deal, Netflix has offered a $5 billion breakup fee for the failed transaction. 

It's hard to overstate how much of a shift this merger—should it close—could introduce to the entertainment industry. Prior to the monumental announcement, CNBC Business News David Faber revealed Netflix had emerged as the strongest contender in the race after submitting the highest bid: "[What] we can share at this point according to people familiar with the situation is, Netflix is in the lead in the bidding for Warner Bros. Discovery." 

Per CNN Business, Netflix's offer was of approximately $28 per share. Paramount, meanwhile—who was seeking control of the entire company (studio and cable networks alike)—is said to have offered an estimated $27 per share, up from its previously proposed $23.50 from October. The increase came on the heels of the company reportedly seeking out the backing of three Middle Eastern entities for its latest bid. 

Leading up to Netflix winning the bidding war, Paramount appeared to consider the streamer a threat in its pursuit to acquire WBD. It was recently revealed that the company, through its attorneys, had sent a letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, expressing concerns over the fairness of the ongoing bidding process. In the document, Paramount specifically identified Netflix as being the most favored potential buyer in the process.

Assuming Netflix and WBD reach a deal in the coming days, there are still regulatory hurdles to be cleared. The streamer is now facing heavy pushback from Hollywood. Variety reported that a "consortium" of individuals in the industry have submitted a letter "full of alarm" to Congress regarding the potential pitfalls of a merged Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery.

The letter was said to have been emailed anonymously to members of Congress, with the authors identifiying themselves as "concerned feature film producers." According to the trade, the consortium included multiple high-profile creatives. The email detailed fears over a potential Netflix-Warner Bros. merger, stating such an acquisition could significantly damage theatrical distribution. 

Per Variety, some sources stated that Netflix's proposal to Warner Bros. Discovery involved reducing the theatrical exclusivity window to as little as two weeks. However, another source disputed that, stating the theatrical windows Netflix would establish would be "longer." The message included a request for Congress to give a potential merger between the two "the highest level of antitrust scrutiny."

Now, it remains to be seen how the negotiations between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery go, and the ramifications their deal will have on the entertainment industry. 

Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/5/2025, 3:02 AM
Just great. Now we have to watch all WB movies on DVD…
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/5/2025, 3:43 AM
@IAmAHoot - They won't even release DVDs or Blu-rays. They used to but they don't bother anymore. I remember they just stopped the Marvel Netflix DVDs halfway through. So many Netflix shows and movies I've wanted to own have simply never been released. Unless it's Wednesday or Stranger Things, forget it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/5/2025, 3:02 AM
We can say goodbye to most big budget movies and shows, as all Netflix cares about is streaming slop they can releasing on a weekly basis. We can also say goodbye to any home releases WB has planned.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 12/5/2025, 3:10 AM
Well, it's time to collect some of the previous DC films on DVD / Blu-ray.

When it comes to audio technicalities, physical media is way superior. Owning The Dark Knight Trilogy on DVD is way cheaper as well.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/5/2025, 3:31 AM
@MGSSnake1988 - My collection is pretty much up to date; only a handful of movies missing, which I'll pick up before the end of the year. I hope they let WB to operate as they are, but I doubt it.
Timerider
Timerider - 12/5/2025, 3:35 AM
This isn’t good, this is bad. There’s a lot of movies and shows that won’t be approved, BIG mistake.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 12/5/2025, 3:36 AM
Damn :/ Not good news at all.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/5/2025, 3:39 AM
Netflix are snakes, saying everything they think WBD wants to hear and lying through their teeth. Zaslav has permanently destroyed the legacy of Warner Bros.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/5/2025, 3:42 AM
Netflix gonna buy Disney or Disney gonna buy Netflix now. This shit is rtarded
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 12/5/2025, 3:43 AM
On the bright side, less trump interference in DC and the Duffer Bros Jimmy Olsen series just got closer...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/5/2025, 3:51 AM
@UltimaRex -

*asteroid speeds towards planet earth*

“Look on the bright side Trump’s gonna die too”
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2025, 3:47 AM
That's not good for business. Think we can forget any quality associated with HBO or theatrical releases from WB now. I'm kinda hoping the FCC actually blocks this.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/5/2025, 3:51 AM
@bkmeijer1 - The entire US government is red, from the white house to congress to the supreme court, so I assume it wouldn't be too difficult for Trump to kill the deal.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/5/2025, 3:47 AM
We all thought Superman was the beginning of a new era of DC movies on the big screen.

It was actually the end of DC movies on the big screen.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/5/2025, 3:51 AM
Well, [frick] me twice and drop the soap.

This is honestly not the [frick]ing outcome I was [frick]ing hoping for.

Netflix winning the Warner Bros. Discovery bid feels like a [frick]ing short-sighted win for tech, but a long-term [frick]ing loss for cinema. Paramount might've offered slightly less per share, but the vision behind their [frick]ing bid had far more [frick]ing industry credibility and alignment with [frick]ing theatrical legacy.

Let's be [frick]ing real:

Netflix has no real commitment to the [frick]ing big screen. Even with major projects (The Irishman, Glass Onion), they've treated [frick]ing theatrical runs like [frick]ing PR stunts rather than [frick]ing revenue streams. Reports of a 2-week theatrical [frick]ing window? That would decimate WBD's blockbuster IP [frick]ing potential. Compare that to Paramount, which built back trust with [frick]ing exhibitors through hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible.

This deal reeks of consolidation over [frick]ing creativity. Netflix's acquisition of HBO Max and WBD's film assets centralises power in one [frick]ing tech-first, algorithm-driven [frick]ing studio. It's not about preserving brands like DC, Looney Tunes, or HBO bollocks; it's about feeding a [frick]ing content machine. We've seen what that looks like: [frick]ing quantity over [frick]ing quality.

Hollywood knows this is a [frick]ing red flag. When you have top producers [frick]ing anonymously appealing to [frick]ing Congress, begging for [frick]ing antitrust scrutiny, that's not just noise, that's the industry [frick]ing saying this could be a [frick]ing deathblow to [frick]ing theatrical distribution, mid-budget films, and [frick]ing creative independence.

Paramount's offer was more [frick]ing holistic. They weren't just buying IP; they were willing to take on the whole [frick]ing WBD ecosystem (studio and cable). They brought [frick]ing Middle East partners to the table, making it a [frick]ing global entertainment proposition, not just a [frick]ing Silicon Valley land grab.

Yes, the deal isn't [frick]ing finalised. But if it goes through, don't be surprised when your favourite [frick]ing Warner Bros. franchises become [frick]ing algorithmic content fodder. Netflix doesn't evolve legacies; they [frick]ing strip them down, repackage them, and push them through the [frick]ing autoplay conveyor belt.

Here's hoping [frick]ing regulators step in and actually [frick]ing protect the future of [frick]ing film.

What a load of [frick]ing bollocks.

FOR [frick]S SAKE

