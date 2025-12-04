Paramount Accuses Warner Bros. Of Potentially Unfair And “Myopic” Process Meant To Benefit “A Single Bidder”

Paramount Accuses Warner Bros. Of Potentially Unfair And “Myopic” Process Meant To Benefit “A Single Bidder”

Things have taken an unexpectedly harsh turn in the auction process of Warner Bros. Discovery, as Paramount has accused the company of possible unfair sale practices.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 04, 2025 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: CNBC

Warner Bros. Discovery's ongoing sale has taken an unexpected turn. The company is currently going over a second round bids originally submitted on December 1, following the first round being delivered on November 20. Important information has come out regarding the process since. Netflix was said to have offered a mostly all-cash bid, while Paramount reportedly partnered with Middle Eastern funds to increase its initial offer for the company. 

As it's often the case with mergers—particularly of this scale—the bidding process did not end up being a straightforward one. In this case, however, it experienced a drastic shift in tone, as Paramount has accused WBD of potentially unfair bidding practices, claims that arose following the company's suspicions that Zaslav had been biased against Paramount becoming the new owner of WBD, per CNBC

On December 3, the Quinn Emanuel law firm sent a letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav on behalf of Paramount Skydance (published in full by CNBC), accusing the company of potentially having "abandoned [...] a fair transaction process." Paramount further said WBD had undergone a "myopic" process favoring a specific potential buyer:

"Dear Mr. Zaslav: We write on behalf of Paramount Skydance Corporation ('Paramount,' 'we' or 'us') to express our serious concerns about the fairness and adequacy of the bidding process for a potential combination with Warner Bros. Discovery ('WBD' or 'you'). It has become increasingly clear, through media reporting and otherwise, that WBD appears to have abandoned the semblance and reality of a fair transaction process, thereby abdicating its duties to stockholders, and embarked on a myopic process with a predetermined outcome that favors a single bidder. We specifically request and expect this letter will be shared and discussed with the full board of directors of WBD."

The letter went on to quote an article from German newspaper Handelsblatt, which was said to have published a report detailing a supposed meeting between the President of WBD's International Business Gerhard Zieler, a "direct report to WBD's Chief Executive Officer," and Hena Virkkunen, Vice President of the E.U. Commission. Worries were said to have been communicated during the meeting about a Paramount-WBD merger leading to "excessive media concentration." This, it was stated, could, in turn, lead to the potential intervention of the Commission in a merger between the two companies. 

Per the article quoted, sources close to Zieler stated both the Commission and Warner Bros. Discovery wished to "preserve media diversity." According to Paramount, the meeting represented resistance (and even a potential sabotage) of Paramount's efforts to acquire WBD: "The implications of such a meeting, if it occurred, are clear and evince a tacit resistance to, if not active sabotage of, a Paramount offer."

The letter further stated that media coverage had positioned Netflix as the best option to acquire Warner Bros., while painting Paramount in a negative light: 

"Several U.S. media outlets have reported on the enthusiasm by WBD management for a transaction with Netflix, and on statements by management that a transaction between WBD and Netflix would be a 'slam dunk,' while also referring to Paramount's bid in a negative light. Additional reporting since the submission of revised bids on December 1 has indicated that WBD's 'board has really warmed to' a transaction with Netflix due to the 'chemistry between' WBD management and Netflix management."

According to CNBC, the letter stemmed from the David Ellison-led company suspecting that Warner Bros. Discovery didn't intend to merge with Paramount, and instead preferred to complete the split it announced earlier in 2025. This is important to note given the fact that, should WBD indeed favor a split, Netflix and Comcast are interested specifically in the studio assets of Warner Bros. Discovery, and not on its traditional cable brands. Paramount, on the other hand, intends to buy the entire company. 

Paramount's letter further said that the company had, "a credible basis to believe that the sales process has been tainted by management conflicts, including certain members of management's potential personal interests in post-transaction roles and compensation as a result of the economic incentives embedded in recent amendments to employment arrangements."

The David Ellison-run company also sought confirmation from WBD that an independent group of board members had been put in place to "consider the potential transaction opportunities": "In light of our grave concerns regarding the integrity of WBD’s process, we seek confirmation as to whether WBD has appointed an independent special committee of disinterested members of its board to consider the potential transaction opportunities and to make a final determination regarding a sale or break-up of all or part of the company."

The message took a friendlier tone toward the end, mentioning the potential that would stem from combining Paramount with Warner Bros. Discovery: 

"Engaging with WBD throughout this process, we have been encouraged by the enormous potential from a combination of our entities. We remain confident that the Paramount offer would provide the maximum value to WBD stockholders and look forward to the opportunity to continue to engage with you productively in this process."

Following the letter, on December 4, Warner Bros. Discovery responded to Paramount, assuring that the company's sale-related legal obligations were being handled with "the utmost care" (via Variety):

"We have shared the letter with the members of the Warner Bros. Discovery ('WBD') board of directors. Please be assured that the WBD Board attends to its fiduciary obligations with the utmost care, and that they have fully and robustly complied with them and will continue to do so."

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
Power Structure At DC Studios Could Reportedly Be Subject To Change If Paramount Acquires Warner Bros.
Related:

Power Structure At DC Studios Could Reportedly Be Subject To Change If Paramount Acquires Warner Bros.
Paramount Skydance’s Bid For WBD Said To Be Backed By Middle Eastern Funds, Following Initial Denial
Recommended For You:

Paramount Skydance’s Bid For WBD Said To Be Backed By Middle Eastern Funds, Following Initial Denial

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 12/4/2025, 1:31 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 12/4/2025, 1:36 PM
Where the hell is Comcast Universal? They are the best option by far. It would preserve the moviegoing experience for future Warner Bros. productions and prevent right-wing zealots from controlling a major media outlet. They should find a partner and sweeten their bid if needed.
Irregular
Irregular - 12/4/2025, 1:48 PM
@Forthas - I mean...I guess the lesser of two evils. Don't know how I feel about Marvel Super Hero Island being replaced by DC......

Great area at Islands of Adventure, too bad it didn't get expanded thanks to Disney...but before then, they had a chance I'll say. But yeah, I don't know. I really loved the 90's early 2000's Marvel style they have going on there. But I would rather they just split and WB lives to fight another day. Mergers are annoying at this point.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 12/4/2025, 1:51 PM
@Forthas - They would definitely need a financial partner in order to compete. The problem is that not many are willing to risk partnering with Comcast Universal right now. Besides, I believe Netflix has stated that they would actually preserve the moviegoing experience for WB movies.
jst5
jst5 - 12/4/2025, 2:06 PM
@Forthas - Cry more...
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/4/2025, 1:43 PM
"Where the pellet with the poison's in the vessel with the pestle, the chalice from the palace has the brew that is true."
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 12/4/2025, 1:49 PM
Either way, We get to enjoy the end of Gunn's BS and likely will see some form of the DC Snyderverse back.

Good.

Gunn's DC is lame AF.

Best part of Superman '25 was Mr. Terrific.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/4/2025, 1:51 PM
User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 12/4/2025, 1:52 PM
They're really desperate to own it. Hmm, I wonder why 🙄 Hopefully the “bitch about it until we get our way” technique doesn’t work

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder