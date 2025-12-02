Paramount Skydance’s Bid For WBD Said To Be Backed By Middle Eastern Funds, Following Initial Denial

It’s being reported that Paramount Skydance’s bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery involves the backing of Middle East funds, following Paramount’s previous denial of it during the first round of offers.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 02, 2025 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: Variety

The second round of bids for Warner Bros. Discovery took place on December 1. Updates are now coming out regarding what was offered by the companies involved in the closely watched auction process. In November, prior to the new offers being submitted, Variety reported that Paramount Skydance, led by David Ellison, had sought the support of Middle Eastern funds to put together a massive $71 billion bid for WBD.

The parties involved were said to have been the Qatar Investment Authority, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Shortly after, Paramount came out with a statement, denying the report: "The information Variety published is categorically inaccurate. This is a confidential process, which we respect and, as such, will not be commenting until the process is over."

Following the first bidding round, WBD requested a second slate of offers, requesting them to be higher than the initial ones. Variety is now reporting that for its new, all-cash offer, Paramount Skydance has partnered with the previously mentioned Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Qatar Investment Authority. The outlet, however, clarified that this partnership was not in place for the company's first bid of $24 per share on November 20.

According to the trade, the David Ellison-run company's pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery is also being backed by Ellison's father, Larry Ellison, as well as entities like Apollo Global Management and RedBird Capital. 

Depending on the magnitude of their participation, the reported involvement of the three sovereign wealth funds in the sale could have potentially triggered the need for an approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, for short. Per the official US Treasury website, CFIUS is, "an interagency committee authorized to review certain transactions involving foreign investment in the United States and certain real estate transactions by foreign persons, in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States."

According to Variety, however, their involvement in the offer, "does not meet the threshold to require approval by CFIUS." 

Elsewhere regarding this latest bidding round, it was reported that Netflix had submitted a significant, almost all-cash offer, which Bloomberg described as being in the "tens of billions of dollars." In another report, the outlet revealed that Comcast's bid is a combination of cash and stock. Comcast is said to have put in an offer for one portion of WBD—specifically the streaming, studio and television components. 

Comcast reportedly wants to create a "larger entertainment behemoth," which would combine its film and television assets (along with its theme parks) with Warner Bros. Discovery's vastly recognized properties. The company also reportedly offered WBD CEO David Zaslav a "management position" in the company that would result from merging NBCUniversal with Warner Bros. Paramount similarly offered Zaslav the role of co-CEO in a merged Paramount-WBD in its initial bids for the company.  

Variety further stated that it's possible for WBD to reject the offers from Comcast, Netflix and Paramount Skydance, and proceed with its previously announced split. This would turn the company into two separate entities—Warner Bros., which would carry studio, television, and streaming assets, and Discovery Global, which would be left with the company's cable-TV brands.

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/2/2025, 4:51 PM
Frank Miller is spinning in his grave. (He's not dead. He just sleeps in a grave.)
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/2/2025, 5:01 PM
@InfinitePunches - I don't see a problem with that, WB has been sleeping in a grave for over a decade, it just keeps changing the grave and making new ones.
grif
grif - 12/2/2025, 4:54 PM
shrugs
rez4prez
rez4prez - 12/2/2025, 4:54 PM
F-Paramount and F- the Ellison's
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/2/2025, 4:56 PM
What?! Middle Eastern ANYTHING should be vetoed instantly. I mean, wtf?! Haven't we spent time over the last few decades bombing the sh1t outta that area? All else fails, you know the dude in the WH will end up doing so until they sink into the ocean.

Either way, Paramount should be out. Especially since they lied the first time about their involvement.

Go get 'em Netflix!!!!
ptick
ptick - 12/2/2025, 5:01 PM
@lazlodaytona - lol the dude in the WH loves Saudi, Emirate, and Qatari money. He's chums with all those guys.
bonesmcgee
bonesmcgee - 12/2/2025, 5:09 PM
@lazlodaytona - With the combo of the Middle East and Trump, that’s the goal of buying out WB - their news outlets. Just like how Paramount are leaning right wing with their news after the Skydance merger. This stuff goes beyond comic book stuff, and could harm our future.
Kadara
Kadara - 12/2/2025, 5:45 PM
@ptick - 'Rich Muslims good. Poor Muslims terrorists.' Has always been the elite's mantra while telling their gullible audience to always be scared lol!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/2/2025, 5:03 PM
User Comment Image
Leaked concept art of the Wonder Woman movie^
bonesmcgee
bonesmcgee - 12/2/2025, 5:07 PM
Beyond geek stuff, Paramount would be the worst choice due to their close ties to the current administration (amongst other things). That includes having control over CNN. As flawed as they are, that’s not good and that is the goal of the buyout. I’d rather have Universal buy out WB. Heck, as much as I dislike Netflix, they’re better than Paramount.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/2/2025, 5:11 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/2/2025, 5:14 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 5:31 PM
Honestly , the best options are for Warner Bros & Discovery to split imo or have Comcast buy the former atleast…

I wouldn’t want Netflix due to their seeming aversion to theatrical films and i also just don’t trust the Trump lapdogs that are The Ellisons who are in charge of Paramount Skydance

