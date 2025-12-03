THE BATMAN - PART II: Scarlett Johansson In Final Talks For Matt Reeves' Sequel - Possibly As A Villain!

According to a reliable source, Scarlett Johansson may be set to make the jump from the MCU to Matt Reeves' BatVerse, as the Avengers star is in talks for a role in The Batman - Part II...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2025 05:12 PM EST
In what would be a major casting coup for Warner Bros. and DC Studios, Scarlett Johansson is believed to be in talks for a key role in Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel.

Johansson played Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for many years, but her tenure as the lethal former Red Room assassin came to an end when Nat was killed off in Avengers: Endgame.

Johansson did reprise the role for a Black Widow prequel movie, but - despite rumors that she may be back for Avengers: Doomsday - has never shown much interest in revisiting the character.

This doesn't mean she's completely done with superheros, however, and Nexus Point News is reporting that Johansson is in talks for an undisclosed role in The Batman - Part II.

UPDATE: THR has now confirmed that Johansson is indeed in final talks to join the cast.

NPN hears that the Jurassic World Rebirth star might be set to play a new love interest for Bruce Wayne, but Grace Randolph has since weighed-in to say she could actually play a villain.

As you might expect, there is already a lot of speculation online that Scarjo might be playing Poison Ivy, but there are obviously numerous other possibilities, including The Phantasm and Jessica Dent.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Reeves did drop a few hints about the villain Batman will be facing off against in the movie, describing the mysterious antagonist as someone who has "never really been done in a movie before." The most popular theory seems to be Tommy Elliot, but there are a number of characters who could fit the bill.

“Because of what the first movie was and what [The Batman: Part 2] is, which is so much a detective story, the idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out. You wanna keep the surprise so the fans... can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised,” the filmmaker said in a recent interview.

In addition to The Penguin star Colin Farrell and several others (presumably more than 5 people at this stage), Robert Pattinson has read the script - which was delivered to him in a highly secure envelope that required a separate code to open - and was said to be very happy with the story, which will seemingly take the iconic DC Comics hero in a direction we have not seen before. “

"He’s Batman, so if he doesn’t like it, not good. So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way. And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging,” Reeves added.

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
DP Erik Messerschmidt's BATMAN: ARKHAM SHADOW Ad Reveals What To Expect From His Approach To THE BATMAN 2
“He’s [Such An] Uninteresting Guy”: Quentin Tarantino Slams THE BATMAN Star Paul Dano Over Previous Film
Irregular
Irregular - 12/3/2025, 5:48 PM
Well DAMN! Silver St. Cloud maybe?
Thanoice
Thanoice - 12/3/2025, 5:48 PM
Talia
tmp3
tmp3 - 12/3/2025, 5:49 PM
Welcome back, Mask of The Phantasm
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 12/3/2025, 5:58 PM
@tmp3 - sign me up!
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 12/3/2025, 6:12 PM
@tmp3

We are so back. Didn’t see this coming at all. Was fully expecting Hush but the Andrea Beaumont/Phantasm storyline would align really well with Reeve’s Gotham. Lfgo!

User Comment Image
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 12/3/2025, 5:49 PM
Oooooo what if she’s playing Phantasm?!?!👀
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 12/3/2025, 5:54 PM
@itzayaboy - Then somewhere Chuckie Sol just wet himself.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/3/2025, 5:50 PM
User Comment Image
NOID
NOID - 12/3/2025, 5:51 PM
User Comment Image
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 12/3/2025, 5:52 PM
Hope she's Ivy. [frick] that no super-powers bullshit! (could also just make her use chemicals)
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/3/2025, 5:53 PM
Weird choice for Hush, NGL. JK,in all honesty some guesses are Andrea, St. Cloud, Ivy, etc.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 6:00 PM
@MCUKnight11 - if she’s just a love interest , I could see her as Julie Madison or even Vicki Vale.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 12/3/2025, 5:53 PM
Jessica Dent
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/3/2025, 6:03 PM
@Repian - I had to Google Jessica Dent.

My first thought was Gilda Dent, in a The Long Halloween style twist.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 5:55 PM
Damn , I honestly was not expecting her to be in this since I felt she likely had her comic book fill with the MCU but she’s a good actress so it would be cool to see her in Reeves’s Gotham City tbh!!.

Also the speculation/rumor is she’s a love interest or villain but what if she’s both?.

User Comment Image

I could most definitely see her as Andrea Beaumont/The Phantasm!!.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/3/2025, 6:00 PM
Is there any franchise she won't join? Seems SW is all that's left.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/3/2025, 6:01 PM
I'd be crazy if she was in both this and Secret wars in the same year.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/3/2025, 6:04 PM
Part of me hopes it's not Andrea because it'd be hard to do that story as well as Burnett and Dini did.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 6:14 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I get yah but he could tell some other story with that character too

However she could also be Jessica Dent who was the twin sister of Harvey Dent and childhood friend of Bruce in the Earth One graphic novels…

Harvey dies in that and she is the one that gets scarred and develops a split personality essentially becoming the Two Face of that universe.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/3/2025, 6:06 PM
Something grounded most likely. And the whole Poison Ivy gossip is most likely so especially hyped because she played a redhead as Natasha. Like people fan casting Bryan Cranston for Lex Luther after playing Walter White's bald head.
RKSDooM
RKSDooM - 12/3/2025, 6:09 PM
If Grace Randolph says the sky is still blue today... you should go out and check.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/3/2025, 6:10 PM
Phantasm would be a crazy turn of events. But I really want to see Hush get some love for Reeves verse. Even Court of Owls.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/3/2025, 6:13 PM
@TheRationalNerd - Save Hush for Part 3 if it is Phantasm for Part 2.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/3/2025, 6:13 PM
She's a box office draw. Always has been. I hated the new Jurassic World movie but she was decent in it.

