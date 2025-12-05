STRANGER THINGS 5, Volume 2 First Official Look Revealed As Star Noah Schnapp Drops Some SPOILERS

STRANGER THINGS 5, Volume 2 First Official Look Revealed As Star Noah Schnapp Drops Some SPOILERS

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp (Will) accidentally revealed some Vol. 2 spoilers during a recent interview. We also have a first official look at the final episodes via some promo stills...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2025 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

On Christmas day, we return to Hawkins for what promises to be an incredibly exciting - not to mention emotional - final showdown with Vecna, and we now have a first official look at Stranger Things 5, Volume 2 via SFX Magazine.

The promo images feature Will, Joyce and Mike in what appears to be the immediate aftermath of Vecna's attack in the midseason finale, Eleven using her abilities to locate someone in the Hawkins radio station, Robin, Lucas and Will in the process of putting up some kind of tent, and a rain-soaked Henry Creel, aka "Mr. Whatsit."

The previous episode, "Sorcerer," concluded with Will discovering that he had been developing some very Eleven-like powers of his own when he brutally dispatched the Demogorgons that were about to slaughter his friends. Meanwhile, Eleven and Hopper gained access to Doctor Kay's lab, where El's fellow psychic test-subject Kali, aka Eight, was being held.

Several main cast members recently made an appearance on Hot Ones Vs., where Noah Schnapp (Will) inadvertently dropped a couple of spoilers for Vol. 2. The actor's comments have since been edited out, but you can find out what he revealed at the link below (don't worry, it's nothing major).

According to the official synopsis: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
STRANGER THINGS Has Been Knocked Off The #1 Spot On Netflix’s Top 10 By A Surprising New Series
Related:

STRANGER THINGS Has Been Knocked Off The #1 Spot On Netflix’s Top 10 By A Surprising New Series
STRANGER THINGS: THE FINALE Runtime Revealed As VOL. 1 Scores Netflix’s Second Biggest Series Premiere
Recommended For You:

STRANGER THINGS: THE FINALE Runtime Revealed As VOL. 1 Scores Netflix’s Second Biggest Series Premiere

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 12/5/2025, 3:26 PM
It’s funny that the episode with Eight in season 2 is commonly seen as the worst overall episode of this show, but having her back makes sense in the context of a final confrontation.

That battle in episode 4 was crazy. The Will evolution was expected but I really loved the long single cut of the kids trying to navigate the mayhem. I’m a sucker for well done single shot scenes and that one managed it quite well.

So far so good with the final season. Some little nitpicks but it feels like they are getting to the finish line. Just hope it doesn’t drop the ball at the end with anything too ridiculous.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/5/2025, 3:36 PM
Really looking forward to the rest of season 5. First volume was great, no criticisms on my end, and the battle at the end of episode 4 was epic and some of the best that Stranger Things has ever been. A welcome, welcome return to form after steps down for seasons 3 and 4.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder