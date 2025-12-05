STRANGER THINGS 5, Volume 2 First Official Look Revealed As Star Noah Schnapp Drops Some SPOILERS

On Christmas day, we return to Hawkins for what promises to be an incredibly exciting - not to mention emotional - final showdown with Vecna, and we now have a first official look at Stranger Things 5, Volume 2 via SFX Magazine.

The promo images feature Will, Joyce and Mike in what appears to be the immediate aftermath of Vecna's attack in the midseason finale, Eleven using her abilities to locate someone in the Hawkins radio station, Robin, Lucas and Will in the process of putting up some kind of tent, and a rain-soaked Henry Creel, aka "Mr. Whatsit."

The previous episode, "Sorcerer," concluded with Will discovering that he had been developing some very Eleven-like powers of his own when he brutally dispatched the Demogorgons that were about to slaughter his friends. Meanwhile, Eleven and Hopper gained access to Doctor Kay's lab, where El's fellow psychic test-subject Kali, aka Eight, was being held.

Several main cast members recently made an appearance on Hot Ones Vs., where Noah Schnapp (Will) inadvertently dropped a couple of spoilers for Vol. 2. The actor's comments have since been edited out, but you can find out what he revealed at the link below (don't worry, it's nothing major).

New look at Vol. 2 of “STRANGER THINGS” Season 5.



Releases December 25 on Netflix.#STRANGERTHINGS pic.twitter.com/EE1zJRzwku — 07News (@newsxnewsx) December 5, 2025

🚨| Nova capa da revista SFX para 'STRANGER THINGS 5' Vol. 2! pic.twitter.com/FXdrdIlDzq — 5ʇs - lɐ 📡 || 26 NOV ❤️‍🔥 (@strangerth1ngs5) December 5, 2025

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp seemingly accidentally revealed two crucial spoilers during a recent episode of the Hot Ones YouTube show, which were promptly edited out. https://t.co/32ur53riy6 pic.twitter.com/leyIcZZagA — IGN (@IGN) December 5, 2025

According to the official synopsis: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).