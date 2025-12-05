Netflix Officially Announces Acquisition Of Warner Bros.—And The DC Universe—For $82.7 Billion

Netflix Officially Announces Acquisition Of Warner Bros.—And The DC Universe—For $82.7 Billion

Hours after reports surfaced about Netflix winning the bidding war for Warner Bros., the streaming giant has now made it official and touts the DC Universe as one of the many franchises it will soon own.

By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2025 07:12 AM EST
DC Studios

Well, it's official. Netflix has announced that it has entered into a "definitive agreement" with Warner Bros. Discovery to acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO.

The sale, which still needs to pass through regulatory processes, is valued at $82.7 billion (with an equity value of $72.0 billion). In a press release, it's said that the acquisition "brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling."

It also specifically highlights franchises like The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz, and the DC Universe, all of which will "join Netflix’s extensive portfolio." 

You can read the full press release here. It sheds some light on what exactly this means for Warner Bros., including that Netflix "expects" to maintain the studio's current operations and build on its strengths, including theatrical releases for films. HBO and

HBO Max titles will be added to Netflix, presumably meaning the rival streaming platform's days are numbered. 

The streamer also touts plans to expand production in the U.S. and grow investment in original content, and believes this acquisition will create a stronger entertainment industry by "offering more opportunities to work with beloved intellectual property, tell new stories and connect with a wider audience than ever before."

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said, "Our mission has always been to entertain the world. By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we'll be able to do that even better."

"Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling," he concluded, with Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, chiming in to say, "This acquisition will improve our offering and accelerate our business for decades to come." 

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, added. "Today’s announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world to bring to even more people the entertainment they love to watch the most."

"For more than a century, Warner Bros. has thrilled audiences, captured the world’s attention, and shaped our culture. By coming together with Netflix, we will ensure people everywhere will continue to enjoy the world’s most resonant stories for generations to come."

So, Netflix will now own one of Hollywood's oldest movie studios, giving the company the biggest streaming platform on the planet and the opportunity to dominate the theatrical landscape through Warner Bros. Pictures. 

Netflix has haemorrhaged content since studios like Warner Bros., Paramount, and Disney have launched their own streaming services, but it now has countless new movies and TV shows to offer subscribers. 

What does this mean for DC Studios? That remains to be seen, but Netflix might not be as willing as Zaslav when it comes to giving James Gunn and Peter Safran the freedom they currently seem to be enjoying. Heck, perhaps the company will even #RestoreTheSnyderVerse...

Paramount Accuses Warner Bros. Of Potentially Unfair And “Myopic” Process Meant To Benefit “A Single Bidder”
Paramount Accuses Warner Bros. Of Potentially Unfair And “Myopic” Process Meant To Benefit “A Single Bidder”
Power Structure At DC Studios Could Reportedly Be Subject To Change If Paramount Acquires Warner Bros.
Power Structure At DC Studios Could Reportedly Be Subject To Change If Paramount Acquires Warner Bros.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/5/2025, 7:36 AM
*fart*
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/5/2025, 7:37 AM
Cue a lot of whining that is overall probably for nothing...
ferf
ferf - 12/5/2025, 7:44 AM
@IAmAHoot - I mean… these always come with massive job loss regardless of what happens to IP
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/5/2025, 7:48 AM
@ferf - Who's lost their job yet?
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 12/5/2025, 7:37 AM
Please reboot the DCU.
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 12/5/2025, 7:40 AM
Rest in peace Warner Brothers. Thank you for the incredible journey throughout my 47 years.
User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 12/5/2025, 7:46 AM
wonder how long before HBO's properties become Netflix properties and HBO fades away? I remember the old days when HBO first started.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2025, 8:20 AM
@Reginator - they'd be smart to keep HBO around and put quality content on there. Knowing Netflix, it's gonna be more slop though
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/5/2025, 7:47 AM
Good, fuсk Paramount.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 12/5/2025, 8:21 AM
@Lisa89 - I hope you enjoy the $50 monthly Netflix subscription.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/5/2025, 8:27 AM
@TheShellyMan - As opposed to a $55 Warnermount+ subscription??
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/5/2025, 7:50 AM
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/5/2025, 7:52 AM
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/5/2025, 7:54 AM
Stranger Things have happened at Netflix.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 7:52 AM
I’m glad Netflix will apparently stay committed to theatrical releases but they don’t say for how long so they could still honor their commitment by having a movie in theaters for 2 weeks or so and then pulling it to put on their streaming service which wouldn’t be good long term for theaters imo…

Views are gonna define success for Netflix and WB’s properties rather then Box Office.

I wouldn’t be surprised though if the administration somehow tries to stop the approval through the regulatory process just out of sheer spite since Trump might want to scrap it due to the Ellisons perceived issues with WB’s business tactics through this bidding process but I doubt it.

Anyway , I guess this means Rush Hour 4 is cancelled since doesn’t WB own the rights and Paramount was just prepping it for when their deal went through?.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/5/2025, 7:59 AM
Like all these corporate rat-f cks, they'll want to see a massive & fast return on their investment.

Which Warner's-owned franchise will they pimp first?
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/5/2025, 7:59 AM
Mr Gunn is probably clearing his desk at this very moment.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/5/2025, 8:03 AM

Jump to a year from now when Gunn and Snyder are on the trash heap eating burritos from a lousy food truck, playing Old Maid, and wondering what studio they can screw up next.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 8:04 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/5/2025, 8:06 AM
Some people around here are about to have a meltdown!

Don’t miss the DCU in the small screen near you!

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/5/2025, 8:06 AM
I think it's HIGH-LARIOUS that Blockbuster laughed at Netflix 25 years ago and they're about to take over the EARF.


PS: I cancelled my subscription YEARS ago and only regretted it when Black Cleopatra came out.
Cyclonus
Cyclonus - 12/5/2025, 8:07 AM
Not sure this would mean for the DCU going forward. As much as people want to speculate about bringing Snyderverse back, I just don't see it happening unless its a animated film for for the JL sequels. No way they will convince all of those actors to come back.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 8:07 AM
Now that I think about it, Harry Potter series which seems pretty mid will fit in with Netflix quite well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 8:09 AM
@SpiderParker - I mean not enough evidence to say the HP series could be mid..

It might be but too early to say since it doesn’t come out till 2027
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 8:12 AM
@TheVisionary25 - It's a long time till 2027 so I'm sure Netflix will try its best to F it up even if its not F'd up already.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 8:16 AM
@SpiderParker - perhaps

We’ll see , I’m always holding out hope.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 8:25 AM
@TheVisionary25 - That's nice but I think its better to lose that hope, the CGI will be terrible and the cost-cutting will be immense. It will probably not even complete its full run.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 12/5/2025, 8:11 AM
#YOUCANKEEPTHEDCUBUTGIVEMEMOS2

👀
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 8:15 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - Don't worry, you will get 6 hours long R-rated B&W animated JL2 as well, where Batman and Lois will have an extended scene together with lots of slo-mo.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 12/5/2025, 8:11 AM
It might not be so bad... Hopefully The DCU continues with Gunn and Safran (because at least they have a plan) and thr syndercultist sti get their JL follow up exclusively on streaming.

Or a mash up leading the infinite crisis where everybody wins.

It will be quite a few years anyway and the actors may have aged out, but I see this as a good thing.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2025, 8:14 AM
@Conquistador - I think making the DCEU the universe where Pariah and the Anti-Monitor are from would be pretty cool
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2025, 8:13 AM
Keeping HBO as the premium service where they put content of actual quality, would do Netflix good. Knowing Netflix though, they'll just produce more slop and scrap theatrical releases.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/5/2025, 8:13 AM
I feel like if Gary Busey bought WB for ten bucks and all the lint in his pocket, people would still complain. This was a lose-lose situation.
mck13
mck13 - 12/5/2025, 8:15 AM
Zack is BAAACK!!!!
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 8:18 AM
@mck13 - On a smartphone near you with animated content only since $500 million is too much for a single live action movie.
mck13
mck13 - 12/5/2025, 8:19 AM
Cosmic Book News
Hollywood Braces For War As Insiders Say Trump Could ‘Stop’ Netflix–WBD Deal (Exclusive)
Matt McGloin / Friday, December 5, 2025 - 2:29AM
Hollywood Braces For War as Insiders Say Trump Could 'Stop' Netflix–WBD Merger (Exclusive)
Netflix may have won the Warner Bros. Discovery bidding war and entered exclusive talks, but according to my insiders, the deal is far from safe.

The buzz inside Hollywood is that powerful creatives are preparing to push back hard, and the Trump administration may end up being the unexpected force that shuts the entire thing down.

Trump Making Batman Great Again? Report Claims He ‘Wants to Shape Popular Culture’
Hollywood Creatives Reportedly Rallying Against Netflix Deal

My insiders describe a “wild scenario” happening among industry veterans who don’t want Netflix taking over Warner Bros. Discovery. The sentiment is widespread. The fear? Netflix eliminates theatrical value, downsizes the studio, and shrinks the brands.

According to the insiders, the belief circulating is that Hollywood figures might openly back the Trump administration to block the merger (A-list filmmakers anonymously have already urged Congress to oppose Netflix buying WBD, and the Director’s Guild – led by Christopher Nolan – has already responded).

The insiders said: “This is just the beginning. No one in Hollywood wants it. And Trump may be a hero for stopping the merger.”

The internal mood right now is one of anxiousness, volatility, and that they’re all ready for a fight.

Zack Snyder Gives 'Zero F-cks' In New Image
Zack Snyder Still Holds an Edge

Regarding the SnyderVerse, the insiders add that Zack Snyder is uniquely positioned in all this, pointing to Joe Manganiello hash-tagging “sell to Netflix” as proof Snyder’s camp sees opportunity.

There’s also another wild scenario my insiders went over: if DC opens up character licensing outside the studio system, Netflix could support a Russo Brothers / Zack Snyder DC vs. Marvel crossover, something traditional studios would scoff at.

DC Celebrates Start of 100th Anniversary Countdown at Comic-Con 2025


Fear Netflix Will Downsize DC Comics and Restructure the Studios

Inside DC, the insiders say there’s real concern about what Netflix ownership means:

Netflix has no interest in maintaining a publishing division
DC Comics could be shrunk or stripped to IP management
The studio would shift toward one-off films and Netflix-style franchises
Other studios could license DC characters if Netflix embraces an open model


That creates chaos, but also opportunity for filmmakers like Snyder.

weapons movie
Only De Luca and Abdy Likely Survive a Netflix Takeover

Netflix is lean. My insiders say there are no “heads” of divisions, only subordinates reporting into one central structure. Dan Lin and his lieutenants call all the shots

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy running WB Films
All film and TV fully consolidated
No meaningful power center for DC, which means limited authority for James Gunn and Peter Safran

One insider puts it bluntly: “This would force Gunn and Safran out.”

James Gunn Out At DC With Warner Bros. Sale (Exclusive)
Gunn May Use Netflix as His Exit

In the insider’s own opinion — not sourced info — Gunn may choose to walk away.

“Gunn has an opportunity to bail with the excuse that Netflix is too limiting. He pushed everything way too fast, but he may ride out his last year and bail with the Netflix excuse,” said the source.

storm coming mr wayne batman
Nobody Actually Knows What Happens Next

The insiders stress that Warner Bros. Discovery employees and creatives are in uncharted waters: “Nobody in the building right now actually knows what’s going to happen, including Gunn.”
Everyone is waiting to see whether regulators step in, whether Trump intervenes, and whether Hollywood’s brewing backlash can slow or derail Netflix’s move.

Right now the only certainty is uncertainty and a looming industry fight. There’s a storm coming, Mr. Wayne…
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 12/5/2025, 8:22 AM
Brutal.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 12/5/2025, 8:24 AM
If the deal goes through, Netflix will own WB Cartoons, DC, Harry Potter, New Line Cinemas, CNN, TNT, HBO, and so much more. All of that get bundled into Netflix streaming service.... It's gg, I hope y'all get ready to pay $50 a month for a Netflix subscription. It's not an if, it's a matter of when.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 12/5/2025, 8:27 AM
@TheShellyMan - User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 12/5/2025, 8:25 AM
At least it is not Paramount!!!!
1 2

View Recorder