Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters a little over a year from now, and Disney and Marvel Studios have just announced that Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres on September 25, 2026.

It's unclear how long the 2019 movie will be back on the big screen, but this news comes amid concerns about what Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. means for the future of theaters. Despite having its own streaming platform, this is a sign from Disney that it remains committed to the theatrical experience.

Avengers: Endgame opened to an unbelievable $1.2 billion worldwide six years ago. It broke countless records at the time, many of which it holds to this day. For a time, Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever with $2.799 billion worldwide. However, Avatar's re-release during the pandemic saw the James Cameron-helmed blockbuster return to the top spot.

It's also been announced today that Star Wars: A New Hope's 50th Anniversary re-release has shifted from April 30, 2027, to February 19, 2027. The Simpsons Movie 2, meanwhile, has been delayed to Labor Day weekend.

Since the news broke, scooper Daniel Richtman has taken to social media to claim that this "makes sense" because Avengers: Doomsday "acts like a direct sequel" to Avengers: Endgame. He's likely referring to the continuation of Steve Rogers' story.

In 2020, we talked to the Russo Brothers about Avengers: Endgame's iconic "Avengers Assemble" scene. "We always felt like it needed to be Cap's moment," Joe said, "and I'm not sure why, but for us, we always thought it was going to be Cap's moment."

"I don't ever remember a moment where we ever talked about it being anything other than Cap's moment," Anthony added. "Cap was always a special guide for us through the storytelling because he was the access point to the MCU for us. So, we do certainly look to and rely upon that character for a lot of the important parts of the narrative for sure."

Check out a teaser for the re-release of Avengers: Endgame below.

An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D'OH Weekend, 2027!

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the movie features an epic ensemble which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

