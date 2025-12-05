AVENGERS: ENDGAME Is Returning To Theaters In 2026 Ahead Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Release

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Is Returning To Theaters In 2026 Ahead Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Release

With the Avengers: Doomsday trailer somewhere on the horizon, Marvel Studios has announced that 2019's Avengers: Endgame will return to theaters next September. Check out a teaser for the movie here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2025 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters a little over a year from now, and Disney and Marvel Studios have just announced that Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres on September 25, 2026. 

It's unclear how long the 2019 movie will be back on the big screen, but this news comes amid concerns about what Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. means for the future of theaters. Despite having its own streaming platform, this is a sign from Disney that it remains committed to the theatrical experience. 

Avengers: Endgame opened to an unbelievable $1.2 billion worldwide six years ago. It broke countless records at the time, many of which it holds to this day. For a time, Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever with $2.799 billion worldwide. However, Avatar's re-release during the pandemic saw the James Cameron-helmed blockbuster return to the top spot. 

It's also been announced today that Star Wars: A New Hope's 50th Anniversary re-release has shifted from April 30, 2027, to February 19, 2027. The Simpsons Movie 2, meanwhile, has been delayed to Labor Day weekend. 

Since the news broke, scooper Daniel Richtman has taken to social media to claim that this "makes sense" because Avengers: Doomsday "acts like a direct sequel" to Avengers: Endgame. He's likely referring to the continuation of Steve Rogers' story. 

In 2020, we talked to the Russo Brothers about Avengers: Endgame's iconic "Avengers Assemble" scene. "We always felt like it needed to be Cap's moment," Joe said, "and I'm not sure why, but for us, we always thought it was going to be Cap's moment."

"I don't ever remember a moment where we ever talked about it being anything other than Cap's moment," Anthony added. "Cap was always a special guide for us through the storytelling because he was the access point to the MCU for us. So, we do certainly look to and rely upon that character for a lot of the important parts of the narrative for sure."

Check out a teaser for the re-release of Avengers: Endgame below. 

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the movie features an epic ensemble which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

If you can't wait until next September, Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Jeremy Renner Recalls Shooting Original Version Of Black Widow's Death Scene
ShellHead
ShellHead - 12/5/2025, 3:02 PM
We're coming for ya Na'vi
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/5/2025, 3:53 PM
@ShellHead - it'd need to make 130 million. Hell will freeze over before that happens
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 12/5/2025, 3:09 PM
Was bad enough that I paid to see that shit once!

People always say the MCU downfall starts with Phase 4 but to me, it all started with this stupid movie! [frick] Smart Hulk! [frick] Fat Thor! [frick] Cap abandoning his team to get some gash! [frick] skipping over Clint as Ronin! All out-of-character nonsense!
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 12/5/2025, 3:23 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - User Comment Image
Decisionjeff
Decisionjeff - 12/5/2025, 3:42 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - I don't agree with this, phase 4 could have taken time to Deal with these story points, but instead we got dum crap like eternals
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 12/5/2025, 3:10 PM
Trying to create hype for the upcoming film because everything has been crap since. Doesn't mean the new one won't be crap too, but we can hope it won't.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/5/2025, 3:11 PM
Awesome flick.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 12/5/2025, 3:17 PM
Bad move. You don't want to remind the fans how good the MCU was (Endgame problems and all) before dropping the new film.
Fogs
Fogs - 12/5/2025, 3:19 PM
Should release IW first.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 12/5/2025, 3:22 PM
Is it longer this time?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/5/2025, 3:55 PM
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 12/5/2025, 4:02 PM
I watched Endgame, like... eight times in the theater. I watched it another two toward the end of the theatrical run to try and keep it ahead of that phuck-ass Avatar 1 movie. The effort failed, but it each viewing was a fun experience. IDK about paying for it in the theater though. The additional 80+ times I've watched it since, I'm good on a theater viewing.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/5/2025, 4:05 PM
Nice to see someone still cares about the theatrical experience after WB bidding war.

