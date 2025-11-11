AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Jeremy Renner Recalls Shooting Original Version Of Black Widow's Death Scene

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Jeremy Renner Recalls Shooting Original Version Of Black Widow's Death Scene

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has reflected on shooting a different version of Black Widow's death scene in Avengers: Endgame, and explains why he was happy to go back and redo it with Scarlett Johansson.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame
Source: Popverse

Avengers: Endgame remains Marvel Studios' crowning achievement, and the movie's shadow has loomed large over the entire Multiverse Saga. Topping, or even matching, the heights of the 2019 blockbuster has proven near-impossible for the MCU. 

Time will tell whether Avengers: Doomsday can accomplish what other recent titles couldn't. In the meantime, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has opened up on filming Black Widow's emotional death scene. 

In Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff head to Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone. However, the only way to get the ancient cosmic artefact necessary to defeat Thanos is for one of them to make the ultimate sacrifice; a soul for a soul. 

Talking at the recent Space Con 2025 event, Renner reflected on shooting a completely different version of the sequence that saw the duo forced to fend off an attack from the 2014 Thanos Variant.

"We shot the scene, but that scene is not in the movie," he told fans. "It’s a very different scene. There’s much more galactic and more aliens and there’s a lot more stuff going on. And then we reshot it to make it much simpler to the scene that’s in the movie now."

"There’s much more emotional, much more impactful, I think. It’s more heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking to do that scene," the actor said of the version seen in the final cut. "It was a celebration also. It’s like saying goodbye to somebody. There was 22 films before this that made this scene happen."

"I think it’s one of Scarlett’s last scenes anyway. It was a pretty emotional time, a lot of years had gone by, and shared stories, and life shared. It was real enough for us to feel it," Renner concluded. 

The alternate version he's talking about can be found on Disney+ among the other deleted scenes. Still, it's interesting to hear Renner's take on that and why it was beneficial to reshoot such a huge moment. Co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have also discussed the change, describing the final version as "much better than what we had."

McFeely continued, "It was a little more complicated. It was Thanos sending a small army to pretend to try and stop them. It was sort of awkward. It was overthinking." 

"While it lit a fire under them to do the act, it also took a little bit of the agency away, and we lost the characters," Markus pointed out.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will likely undergo similarly extensive reshoots, and Marvel Studios has given the Russo Brothers plenty of time to make sure both movies are as good as possible. Whether they can come close to Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen. 

Back to Renner, and he later recalled Avengers: Endgame's emotional opening—where Clint's family literally vanishes before his eyes during the Blip—being a scene he'd originally shot for the previous movie. 

"That scene was supposed to be at the end of Infinity War," he shared. "It was supposed to be at the end of Infinity War, and then it goes into Ronin land. But then it didn’t work. So, let’s just bookend this whole thing. A lot of things happen in Endgame, guys. A lot of things. So, Ronin comes into play because of what happens to his family, and the blip and all that stuff."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+. 

Brie Larson And Elizabeth Olsen Recreate Contentious AVENGERS: ENDGAME Scene Together At Convention
Related:

Brie Larson And Elizabeth Olsen Recreate Contentious AVENGERS: ENDGAME Scene Together At Convention
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Was Released 6 Years Ago Today; Marvel Shares New Teaser Spotlighting Epic Final Battle
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Was Released 6 Years Ago Today; Marvel Shares New Teaser Spotlighting Epic Final Battle

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/11/2025, 10:12 AM
@JoshWilding - REPORTED
You “accidentally” used a dick pic for the thumbnail.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/11/2025, 10:15 AM
@Lisa89 -
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 11/11/2025, 10:20 AM
@Lisa89 - I came here to see how long it would take for someone to dive into the latest controversy. There it is, the first comment.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/11/2025, 10:24 AM
Hawkeye never misses 🎯
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/11/2025, 10:30 AM
User Comment Image
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/11/2025, 10:31 AM
I HATE to say this, but parts of the lady's story, like... dating Renner AFTER receiving the unsolicited d!ck pic... that doesn't make her sound as innocent as she wants us to believe. Google tells me SpaceCon was at the latter end of October, so that might explain how/why Renner was at a public event.

Anywho, I wish we could see ALL of the cutting room floor sequences that were cut... to every movie, really. I understand the studio execs and directors have versions of their films they want distributed commercially, and then special versions from the directors' visions. It'd still be cool to see the deleted scenes that made it all the way through being finalized after Post, and then removed from the released version(s). They spent the money, so how about ya'll studio heads increase the price of those Blu Ray's by $10 and release the FULL package.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/11/2025, 10:39 AM
Can't imagine any other scene other than that one now
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/11/2025, 10:53 AM
Great scene but such a shame to say goodbye to the Widow. There was so much more to do with the like crossovers with street level characters like the Punisher and Daredevil.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/11/2025, 11:20 AM
Shoutout to Renner. Glad everyone’s ignoring the crazy lady.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder