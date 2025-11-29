Based in the success and popularity of the first movie, Zootopia 2 always looked likely to be a big hit for Disney, but the animated sequel has surpassed all expectations at the global box office, becoming the first Hollywood movie ever to pass $100 million in a single day in China.

The previous record was held by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, which took in $97.5M back in 2019.

We'll have full opening weekend numbers later today, but this puts Zootopia 2 well on track to reach (and pass) its $520M-$575M worldwide debut estimates.

Zootopia 2 and fellow sequel Wicked: For Good have given the box office a much-needed boost after a fairly dreadful few weeks. Predator: Badlands performed fell enough, but reports indicate that Halloween weekend was the worst for theatrical takings in 31 years.

Critics may not have been quite as enamoured with Universal's musical sequel as they were for the first Wicked, but that hasn't stopped audiences showing up in droves. The Jon M. Chu-directed fantasy adventure is set to hit a quarter of a billion domestically later tonight, and is already approaching $400 million worldwide.

“Zoo” music and lyrics are written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira. The song is produced by Blake Slatkin, Alex (A.C.) Castillo, Shakira and Ed Sheeran. The single “Zoo” releases on Friday, October 10. The movie's score is composed by Michael Giacchino and launches as a part of the full soundtrack on Friday, November 21, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Wednesday, November 26.

In addition to writing and producing the single “Zoo” with Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin appear in special cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios' sequel Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Zootopia 2's voice cast also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story) and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries.

Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.