ZOOTOPIA 2 Claws Past AVENGERS: ENDGAME To Become First Hollywood Film To Make $100M In A Single Day In China

ZOOTOPIA 2 Claws Past AVENGERS: ENDGAME To Become First Hollywood Film To Make $100M In A Single Day In China

Disney's Zootopia 2 has become the first ever Hollywood movie to take in $100 million in a single day in China, breaking the record held by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 29, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Based in the success and popularity of the first movie, Zootopia 2 always looked likely to be a big hit for Disney, but the animated sequel has surpassed all expectations at the global box office, becoming the first Hollywood movie ever to pass $100 million in a single day in China. 

The previous record was held by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, which took in $97.5M back in 2019.

We'll have full opening weekend numbers later today, but this puts Zootopia 2 well on track to reach (and pass) its $520M-$575M worldwide debut estimates.

Zootopia 2 and fellow sequel Wicked: For Good have given the box office a much-needed boost after a fairly dreadful few weeks. Predator: Badlands performed fell enough, but reports indicate that Halloween weekend was the worst for theatrical takings in 31 years.

Critics may not have been quite as enamoured with Universal's musical sequel as they were for the first Wicked, but that hasn't stopped audiences showing up in droves. The Jon M. Chu-directed fantasy adventure is set to hit a quarter of a billion domestically later tonight, and is already approaching $400 million worldwide.

“Zoo” music and lyrics are written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira. The song is produced by Blake Slatkin, Alex (A.C.) Castillo, Shakira and Ed Sheeran. The single “Zoo” releases on Friday, October 10. The movie's score is composed by Michael Giacchino and launches as a part of the full soundtrack on Friday, November 21, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Wednesday, November 26.

In addition to writing and producing the single “Zoo” with Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin appear in special cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios' sequel Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Zootopia 2's voice cast also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story) and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries.

 Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
ZOOTOPIA 2 Has An Unexpected Cameo By Disney CEO Bob Iger In His First Acting Role - Did You Catch His Voice?
Related:

ZOOTOPIA 2 Has An Unexpected Cameo By Disney CEO Bob Iger In His First Acting Role - Did You Catch His Voice?
ZOOTOPIA 2 And WICKED: FOR GOOD Prove Sequels Rule As They Look To Dominate Thanksgiving Weekend
Recommended For You:

ZOOTOPIA 2 And WICKED: FOR GOOD Prove Sequels Rule As They Look To Dominate Thanksgiving Weekend

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/29/2025, 2:10 PM
men in tights are out!! furries are in
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/29/2025, 2:15 PM
@harryba11zack - Schumacher and his nipples tried to warn us about this.

User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/29/2025, 2:26 PM
I thought American films were dead in China post covid 👀
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/29/2025, 2:29 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - they are, we're down to exceptions at this point
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/29/2025, 2:49 PM
@bobevanz - it just shows that interesting films make money 💰 😌
Fogs
Fogs - 11/29/2025, 2:28 PM
Ha, but did it outgross Cinderella in Taiwan's 2nd thursday post opening?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/29/2025, 2:29 PM
Goddamn , there must be alot of furries in China…

Kidding aside , it is insane that Zootopia is as popular as it is just due to one film considering he doesn’t have much of a theme park presence nor was the streaming animated series of shorts it did very popular if at all to my knowledge.

Anyway ,. I haven’t seen either but congrats to its cast & crew aswell as the ones for Wicked:For Good aswell (especially with the latter getting a mixed-positive critical reception)

I honestly expect both of these to continue to do very well atleast until Avatar:Fire & Ash comes out on the 19th due to lack of strong competition till then…

The only one that could disrupt perhaps is Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on the 5th but that’s it!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder