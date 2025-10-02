SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY: Canceled Comic Convention Appearance Leads To Speculation [SPOILER] Will Appear

Earlier this week, it was rumoured that Charlie Cox will soon head to London to shoot scenes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Jon Bernthal's Punisher is confirmed to appear, but a street-level adventure featuring Spidey minus the Man Without Fear doesn't feel right.

The actor made a cameo appearance in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that was as Matt Murdock, not Daredevil. The two heroes crossing paths in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has only made fans more excited about the possibility of seeing them share the screen in a live-action setting.

A cameo likely hinges on how Daredevil: Born Again season 2 ends (season 3 is set to begin shooting next year for a 2027 release). Regardless, many fans believe Cox has been all but confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, following a cancelled convention appearance.

Spacecon San Antonio has announced that "Charlie Cox [has] signed on to [a] new [movie] and due to [his] filming [schedule], [he has] to cancel [his] Spacecon appearance."

It's worth noting that this movie can't be Synthetic, a science fiction love story that Cox joined the cast of yesterday. Why? Well, while the news has only just broken about him headlining that movie with Haley Bennett, the project has already wrapped production.

It's no wonder then that fans are convinced Cox can't attend Spacecon because he'll be filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the UK. This fan event takes place from October 24 - October 26, so the MCU movie being the reason for his dropping out does make sense.

New York Comic Con takes place next weekend; Bernthal recently had to drop out of the event due to filming commitments, which are also likely Spider-Man-related. It's best to temper expectations, but we're one step closer to seeing Spider-Man, Daredevil, and The Punisher side-by-side in the MCU.

Do you think we'll see Cox's Daredevil in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next summer?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.