RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Feature A Long-Awaited Team-up With [SPOILER] After All

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the wall-crawler cross paths with The Punisher, a meeting it's fair to say most of us never imagined getting on screen.

Jon Bernthal first reprised his role as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, and will star in a Disney+ "Special Presentation" before making his big screen debut as the vigilante next summer. However, as excited as fans are for this meeting, that's dampened somewhat by Daredevil's absence.

Charlie Cox made his official MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that was as lawyer Matt Murdock. We've since seen him suit up as the Man Without Fear, and he's surely the character fans want to see standing side-by-side with Spidey than any other.

Take this with a pinch of salt, but the website Nuke the Fridge is claiming to have confirmed that Cox is set to shoot scenes as Daredevil for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"A reliable source casually told me — not realizing what an insane spoiler that was. They said, 'Charlie will be heading over there to film Spider-Man,'" the site writes, "The funny part is they had no clue I’m a fan or that I’d even care. I didn’t react at all in the moment, so if this ever makes it out, they’ll never know it came from me. And to be fair, they never actually said not to share it."

While we wouldn't necessarily expect to see Daredevil fighting The Hulk, Spidey becoming entrenched in the street-level corner of the MCU means a brief meeting with 'ol Hornhead would make all the sense in the world.

They've already met in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but while Cox returned as Daredevil in the series, Hudson Thames was voicing Peter Parker in place of Tom Holland.

"I think it’s more possible than it’s ever been, yeah," Cox said earlier this year when he was asked about Daredevil’s cinematic future. "I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that."

"For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade," the actor continued. "I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles."

He added, "I’ve always had to fight for everything. I’ve always had to convince people." Cox wants it, fans want it, and now it just remains to be seen whether Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will make it happen.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.