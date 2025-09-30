RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Feature A Long-Awaited Team-up With [SPOILER] After All

Spider-Man: Brand New Day already features a stacked cast, and if a new rumour is to be believed, the web-slinger will finally share the screen with one of his greatest allies from the comic books...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Source: Nuke the Fridge

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the wall-crawler cross paths with The Punisher, a meeting it's fair to say most of us never imagined getting on screen. 

Jon Bernthal first reprised his role as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, and will star in a Disney+ "Special Presentation" before making his big screen debut as the vigilante next summer. However, as excited as fans are for this meeting, that's dampened somewhat by Daredevil's absence.

Charlie Cox made his official MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that was as lawyer Matt Murdock. We've since seen him suit up as the Man Without Fear, and he's surely the character fans want to see standing side-by-side with Spidey than any other. 

Take this with a pinch of salt, but the website Nuke the Fridge is claiming to have confirmed that Cox is set to shoot scenes as Daredevil for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"A reliable source casually told me — not realizing what an insane spoiler that was. They said, 'Charlie will be heading over there to film Spider-Man,'" the site writes, "The funny part is they had no clue I’m a fan or that I’d even care. I didn’t react at all in the moment, so if this ever makes it out, they’ll never know it came from me. And to be fair, they never actually said not to share it."

While we wouldn't necessarily expect to see Daredevil fighting The Hulk, Spidey becoming entrenched in the street-level corner of the MCU means a brief meeting with 'ol Hornhead would make all the sense in the world. 

They've already met in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but while Cox returned as Daredevil in the series, Hudson Thames was voicing Peter Parker in place of Tom Holland. 

"I think it’s more possible than it’s ever been, yeah," Cox said earlier this year when he was asked about Daredevil’s cinematic future. "I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that."

"For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade," the actor continued. "I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles."

He added, "I’ve always had to fight for everything. I’ve always had to convince people." Cox wants it, fans want it, and now it just remains to be seen whether Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will make it happen. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/30/2025, 12:50 PM
Better to have spidey figthing for Unity AND not for división , América lives His darkest days AND Is Up to Amy Pascal to show us a movie full of Hope since Feige Is just woke wokerino
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 9/30/2025, 1:30 PM
@Malatrova15 - Huh?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/30/2025, 12:53 PM
Here's hoping
PC04
PC04 - 9/30/2025, 1:01 PM
That'd be great! If we are getting Scorpion in this one it'd be really cool to see Matt have to bust out his more armored DD costume to contend with a power-house like Scorpion.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/30/2025, 1:08 PM
All I want is a Spidey team up movie with Daredevil taking down the Kingpin and other street level foes. I don’t give a shit about multiverse shenanigans or the Hulk showing up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2025, 1:11 PM
I don’t know about that source but if true then that’s cool…

Maybe Frank & Peter need some extra help to take down Tombstone and Scorpion hence they call in Daredevil or the former does atleast reluctantly.

Anyway , I can’t wait to see the three of them together whether it be in this movie or the near future hopefully!!.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/30/2025, 1:15 PM
Still nothing about her.
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/30/2025, 1:28 PM
If only.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/30/2025, 1:32 PM
Other than black cat (which i doubt is going to appear, having daredevil meets every fans ask

Thanks Feige
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 9/30/2025, 2:08 PM
Considering we already had a Daredevil cameo in NWH, I don't see why Marvel couldn't make it happen again. It's not like Charlie Cox is this high in demand actor

