J.K. Rowling Fires Back At HARRY POTTER Star Emma Watson: "She's Ignorant Of How Ignorant She Is”

J.K. Rowling Fires Back At HARRY POTTER Star Emma Watson: &quot;She's Ignorant Of How Ignorant She Is”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has shared a lengthy social media post in response to recent comments from Hermione actress Emma Watson...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 30, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has shared a lengthy social media post in response to some recent comments from Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson, and the controversial writer did not sugarcoat her feelings.

Rowling has become a highly divisive figure since her feelings on gender and the trans community were made public some years ago, and she has continued to further alienate herself from her once loyal fan base with what many perceive to be anti-trans rhetoric.

Watson spoke for the first time about her complicated relationship with Rowling during a sit-down interview on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast.

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” Watson said. “I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish. To come back to our earlier thing — I just don’t think these things are either or. I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”

Watson added, “I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible.” When Shetty asked if she remained open to having that dialogue, Watson replied, “Yeah, and I always will. I believe in that. I believe in that completely.”

Nothing particularly unreasonable or incendiary there, and some believe Watson may have actually been a little too diplomatic. Rowling, evidently, did not.

“Like other people who’ve never experienced adult life un-cushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is,” Rowling wrote in her X post. “She’ll never need a homeless shelter. She’s never going to be placed on a mixed sex public hospital ward. I’d be astounded if she’s been in a high street changing room since childhood. Her ‘public bathroom’ is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door. Has she had to strip off in a newly mixed-sex changing room at a council-run swimming pool? Is she ever likely to need a state-run rape crisis centre that refuses to guarantee an all-female service? To find herself sharing a prison cell with a male rapist who’s identified into the women’s prison?”

"I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen, I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous," Rowling went on. "I therefore understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women's rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges."

You can check out her post in full below.

First Look At The Hogwarts Express In HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Series Revealed (And It's Very Familiar)
Related:

First Look At The Hogwarts Express In HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Series Revealed (And It's Very Familiar)
HARRY POTTER Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence On Strained Relationship With J.K. Rowling; Acting Hiatus
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence On Strained Relationship With J.K. Rowling; Acting Hiatus

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/30/2025, 1:35 PM
Emma was at the very least a one hit wonder actress ..glad she was put in her place ...now she can go back to enjoy His millions invested un blackrock
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/30/2025, 1:36 PM
More politics... great

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/30/2025, 1:36 PM
I'm usually understanding of JK's pov, but her response was personal this time.. and was lacking tact. Emma sounds like she's matured and become a bit more neutral and people are allowed to change their stance (not saying she has) but she seemed quite careful and thoughtful with her words this time.

Saying that though, Emma definitely fed into the hate train as an adult against JK with her snide remarks directed to her, so she was fair game.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/30/2025, 1:44 PM
@UnderBelly - Wow, way to miss the entire point.

She made the statement because after spending the better part of the last decade trashing Rowling at every chance she got, now that people are finally waking up to the insanity of trans madness and how that social contagion has taken over so much of our culture, Watson is trying to walk back the terrible things she said while Rowling was getting death threats and worse from the people Emma thinks of as friends and "allies."

Watson, also after trashing Rowling, had someone pass a note to Rowling where she said "I'm sorry you're going through this," which is the height of cowardice. It's saying that Emma Watson KNEW what she was doing was wrong, but did it anyway because she cowardly craved her money and her fame as opposed to the truth. She also didn't call JK Rowling to apologize.

Of course it's personal. Emma Watson has done nothing but make it personal. Yesterday was the first time Rowling has commented on her and Dan's constant slandering of Rowling's reputation because she knows the truth: MEN ARE NOT WOMEN AND SHOULD NOT HAVE ACCESS TO WOMEN'S PRIVATE SPACES OR FIELDS OF SPORT.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/30/2025, 1:55 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I'm not saying Emma doesn't deserve it, but hate plus hate doesnt help anyone.

The part where she says

"Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is. She'll never need a homeless shelter. She's never going to be placed on a mixed sex public hospital ward. I'd be astounded if she's been in a high street changing room since childhood"

JK really went in on her basically saying that because of her privilege she's ignorant...I think there's many other ways to say that with out sounding hateful there.

She had the perfect opportunity here to rise above it be and be the bigger person etc, but she's obviously allowed to feel how she does..

Just saying there was probably a better way to respond.
SCOTTHZ972
SCOTTHZ972 - 9/30/2025, 1:37 PM
I can hear the Mortal Kombat words now coming from JKR.....FINISH HIM..her..wait..him...it!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/30/2025, 1:37 PM
OUCH! Rowling with the shots fired.
TheHummus
TheHummus - 9/30/2025, 1:41 PM
I think at this point Emma and Rowling should talk like effing adults with one another privately and just stfu. I’m really over the rage-bait.

Also I’d prefer Rowling writing other books rather than ranting all the damn time. Annoying to read but alas it’s a CBM article which sometimes wants these responses. Why am I contributing to this madness?!? Gaaaaah!
Playstationdemo
Playstationdemo - 9/30/2025, 1:43 PM
Pointless beef

User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/30/2025, 1:55 PM
@UnderBelly - If you think that is Rowling "hating" Emma Watson, and instead giving that spoiled adult the spanking she richly deserves (spanking being an act of love as all discipline is), you seriously don't know what you're talking about and should not procreate.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/30/2025, 2:00 PM
@HistoryofMatt - You're kind of making my point... we're allowed to have individual opinions and change our mind with time an education...doesnt mean you need to continue to be hateful about those you disagree with in saying things like "you shouldn't procreate" with someone who doesnt share the same opinion.

But youre not here to properly debate, So good day to you.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/30/2025, 2:07 PM
@UnderBelly - You keep using that word hate, yet you have shown no actual ability to know what it means.

Nothing Rowling said was hateful. At all. That you think it is, is the problem here. It is NEVER hateful to speak the truth. It is never hateful to provide a correction to someone else's bad, spoiled behavior. The things Emma Watson said and did to JK Rowling were hateful. She tacitly encouraged the death threats and worse that Rowling received because she didn't want to get kicked off from the "cool kids" table. She worked to undermine legal protections for women knowing she would never have to suffer the consequences of her actions because her wealth shields her from it.

If you continue to persist in saying this was a "hateful" act by Rowling when the truth is she was extremely restrained and instead provided the verbal spanking that Emma Watson richly deserved when it could have been so much worse, then there is no reason for us to continue this conversation.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/30/2025, 1:45 PM
Let her have it JK
User Comment Image
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/30/2025, 1:47 PM
Watson go film a new movie, Rowling go write a new book. Both should stfu
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/30/2025, 1:48 PM
She’s not wrong. Emma is beginning to understand what time it is, but rather than have the conversation with JK directly she chooses the most indirect ways of going about it to save face. In the process she still gets slammed by the same people who claim to be tolerant.
Titan417
Titan417 - 9/30/2025, 1:52 PM
I stand with JK Rowland.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/30/2025, 1:53 PM
Cassidy used to be the only contributor worth reading on this site but Jesus Christ - why is this even being talked or written about on CBM? Slow news day? Clickbait to rile up your users?

This site [frick]ing blows, lmao. Y'all lost the plot.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/30/2025, 1:59 PM
Dude can’t even write a review any more.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 9/30/2025, 1:54 PM
I'm usually agreeing with JK on this subject, but I find this quote to be hard to get behind.

Emma may not have ever had to experience these things, but that doesn't invalidate her opinion.

Its like when people get all butt-hurt when someone says they hated a movie and they're response is "Well what movies have YOU made?"

It doesn't matter. We all form opinions about things we've never personally experienced. We do it all the time.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/30/2025, 1:57 PM
Rowling reaffirming how much of an insufferable POS she is. She seems like a triggered snowflake who has gotten drunk on too much of the rage-bait brainwashing kool aid.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/30/2025, 2:00 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - She is objectively right on this issue and a vast majority of your fellow humans agree with her. Dont go shooting people who are on the right side of this issue now.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/30/2025, 1:57 PM

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2025, 1:59 PM
Peoples experiences make up some of their opinions and perhaps Rowling’s can and do make sense to an extent but she’s gone consistently out of her way seemingly to generalize trans people that it’s hard to sympathize with her imo.

Im sure there are bad people in that community that might take advantage of regulations & such like in everything but that doesn’t mean one gets to throw their ire to an entire group and a marginalized one at that.

Speaking of ignorance , it’s just truly sad to see Rowling who was a writer I respected & admire as a fan of HP not stay true to her own themes of prejudice & discrimination that were apparent in those stories.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/30/2025, 1:59 PM
It’s really fun to see Hollywood pivot now that they realize that their far left ideology has been rejected by most of humanity. The like and loving thing to do here is to listen to women who don’t want biological men in their spaces. A person can be trans if they want, but forcing women to accept you in their sex-restricted spaces is not ok. This really isn’t complicated and a vast majority of humanity feels this way.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/30/2025, 2:09 PM
@mountainman - Jk's not wrong in her view, but i think there was a better way to respond to Watson..

Instead the response comes across like "well she bashed me for so many years, im going to just bash her back"

Whereas Emma was asked on the topic, she didn't bring it up herself, and seem a bit more mature this time. Not saying Emma doesnt deserve the hate, but i think JK could have come from a different angle. I dont know what that could have looked like, but there must be a better way.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/30/2025, 2:10 PM
@mountainman - Be careful Mountainman, believe in such rational, logical things like men can't be women and men should never be allowed in women's private spaces or fields of sport will have Joshy-poo calling you an "incel."
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 9/30/2025, 2:05 PM
Lesson learned: You can't pull the "agree to disagree" with bigots
PutinsGooch
PutinsGooch - 9/30/2025, 2:06 PM
Points to anyone here who can tell me the difference between the terms male and female, and man and woman.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 9/30/2025, 2:07 PM
It's wild how people who've never actually gone outside and actually met some folks in the trans community have so much programmed hate for people they've never met.

Nobody is trying to replace biological women, trying to take away their medical freedom, yes, but not replace.

I've said this a few times on this site, if your concern is about the safety of women, then go after the actual predatory men who are using trans as an excuse to enter woman's spaces, not by going after the people who legitimately just want to live their own lives
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/30/2025, 2:09 PM
As a kid, I loved JK for the books she wrote and the fantasy universe she allowed me to immerse myself in.

As an adult, I still love JK, but for just how unapologetically correct she is in the face of this monstrous 'culture'

And I still like the books, too !

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder