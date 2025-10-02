RUMOR: We Finally Know Whether Elodie Yung's Elektra Will Return In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - SPOILERS

With Daredevil: Born Again making Netflix's Marvel TV shows (mostly) canon, all eyes are on which characters from that era will be next to make their MCU debuts.

We got Jon Bernthal's Punisher in Season 1—next up for him are a Special Presentation and Spider-Man: Brand New Day—with Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones set to follow in Season 2. Rumour has it there are also plans for Mike Colter to reprise his role as Luke Cage, but what of Elektra?

The previous iteration of Marvel Television dropped the ball on Elektra in Daredevil and The Defenders. Her death and quick resurrection as a pawn of The Hand failed to do the comics justice, and those creative missteps overshadowed Elodie Yung's otherwise compelling performance.

While Elektra is believed dead, we know that the assassin is very hard to kill, and fans remain eager to see her re-enter the Man Without Fear's life. Well, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, "I have confirmed Elektra is coming back. Not sure if it's for season 2 or 3 [though]."

In the comics, Elektra has recently become Daredevil herself, suiting up as her own version of the masked vigilante. If fan theories about the series ending with Matt Murdock being imprisoned are correct, then that's the direction the MCU could be headed in for Season 3.

Daredevil: Born Again writer Jesse Wigutow recently spoke with IGN and was asked about Season 2. "I obviously can't say very much, but it's a very big muscular season that revolves around Fisk in office as mayor. There's a lot of political intrigue and palace intrigue."

"What I think is really awesome about the season is that ultimately... [we have] all these moving pieces and this big kind of canvas of New York City, but at the end of the day, it's about these two characters that you care about most, almost the two face-to-face in a playground. "

"That's the idea. They hate each other, but they need each other," Wigutow teased. "And how do they get through that? That's ultimately what it all comes down to. And I think we did a really fun job of delivering that."

It seems we'll have to wait and see when and where Elektra will make her presence felt in the Disney+ series, but this news will be welcomed by fans of the character. All signs point to us getting a full-blown Defenders reunion, albeit without poor Iron Fist.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will return to Disney+ early next year. The series has also been renewed for a third season.