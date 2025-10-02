RUMOR: We Finally Know Whether Elodie Yung's Elektra Will Return In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - SPOILERS

Much has been said about the chances of us seeing Elodie Yung reprise her role as Elektra in future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, and a new rumour claims to set the record straight on her MCU future.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

With Daredevil: Born Again making Netflix's Marvel TV shows (mostly) canon, all eyes are on which characters from that era will be next to make their MCU debuts. 

We got Jon Bernthal's Punisher in Season 1—next up for him are a Special Presentation and Spider-Man: Brand New Day—with Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones set to follow in Season 2. Rumour has it there are also plans for Mike Colter to reprise his role as Luke Cage, but what of Elektra?

The previous iteration of Marvel Television dropped the ball on Elektra in Daredevil and The Defenders. Her death and quick resurrection as a pawn of The Hand failed to do the comics justice, and those creative missteps overshadowed Elodie Yung's otherwise compelling performance. 

While Elektra is believed dead, we know that the assassin is very hard to kill, and fans remain eager to see her re-enter the Man Without Fear's life. Well, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, "I have confirmed Elektra is coming back. Not sure if it's for season 2 or 3 [though]." 

In the comics, Elektra has recently become Daredevil herself, suiting up as her own version of the masked vigilante. If fan theories about the series ending with Matt Murdock being imprisoned are correct, then that's the direction the MCU could be headed in for Season 3. 

Daredevil: Born Again writer Jesse Wigutow recently spoke with IGN and was asked about Season 2. "I obviously can't say very much, but it's a very big muscular season that revolves around Fisk in office as mayor. There's a lot of political intrigue and palace intrigue."

"What I think is really awesome about the season is that ultimately... [we have] all these moving pieces and this big kind of canvas of New York City, but at the end of the day, it's about these two characters that you care about most, almost the two face-to-face in a playground. "

"That's the idea. They hate each other, but they need each other," Wigutow teased. "And how do they get through that? That's ultimately what it all comes down to. And I think we did a really fun job of delivering that."

It seems we'll have to wait and see when and where Elektra will make her presence felt in the Disney+ series, but this news will be welcomed by fans of the character. All signs point to us getting a full-blown Defenders reunion, albeit without poor Iron Fist.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will return to Disney+ early next year. The series has also been renewed for a third season

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Included A PUNISHER & ECHO Bottle Episode Before Creative Overhaul
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 10/2/2025, 2:26 PM
I’d be interested in seeing her return, for sure.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/2/2025, 2:34 PM
I thought she was fantastic in the role and never understood why fans didn't respond to her. Give her some better material to play with, but the MUC needs an Electra. Have her and Garner team up in Doomsday with DD, Punisher, and Spidey
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2025, 2:34 PM
I mean , it’s still a rumor so unless the trades or Marvel themselves confirm it then we don’t know for sure that Elodie is back as Elektra or not…

However if she is then I’m down for it since I enjoyed her take on the character personally so I would be into seeing more!!.

User Comment Image

I’m guessing that we would see her in S3 rather then 2 since that seems like it will be focused moreso on the conclusion to the Mayor Fisk storyline.

Speaking of S2 , I like how he described it because essentially I felt the same for BA S1 aswell…

The Netflix show felt more like an ensemble piece at times while this D+ iteration as of now is moreso focused on Matt & Fisk as these 2 men who tried to suppressed their more violent natures but failed so it feels more like a character study on them then anything else though I do hope the supporting characters like Cherry ,Kristen & such are fleshed out more moving forward!!.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 10/2/2025, 2:34 PM
Can you please, for the love of God, remove either "Rumor:" or "We finally know whether" from the title of this article.
captainireland
captainireland - 10/2/2025, 2:46 PM
@Simonsonrules - I second this. A lot of contradictions in rumour headlines on this site.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 10/2/2025, 2:57 PM
@Simonsonrules - Been barking up that tree for years. They don't care.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/2/2025, 2:38 PM
She was a great Elektra Loadednachos
Madman
Madman - 10/2/2025, 2:44 PM
Couldn’t stand her Elektra but I genuinely don’t know if it’s her or the writing.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/2/2025, 2:46 PM
I thought she was a good Elektra. far better than Jennifer Garner.
Globaltravel
Globaltravel - 10/2/2025, 2:53 PM
I loved Elodie Yung as Elektra! She was one of the main reasons Daredevil season 2 was my favorite of the three seasons on Netflix. I’ll welcome her back!

