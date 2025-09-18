DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Officially Renewed; Season 3 Will Begin Shooting Next Year

Daredevil: Born Again was originally greenlit for 18 episodes. That eventually evolved into two nine-episode seasons, and following the first season's creative overhaul, season 2 will now run for 8 episodes.

Beyond that, much has been said about whether the series will get a third season. Marvel Studios/Marvel Television has made it clear that yearly series are a priority moving forward, and the Man Without Fear is clearly a character who is well-suited to the small screen.

Comments from Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox suggesting that the show would end with its second batch of episodes were taken out of context, and it was later reported that 'ol Hornhead's story wouldn't end next year, after all.

IGN recently spoke with Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, who set the record straight when he confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 3 has been officially greenlit and will begin shooting in 2026.

"In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year," the executive said, sharing no additional details about what fans can expect from the planned third season.

What could we see in a possible Daredevil: Born Again season 3? Assuming Mayor Wilson Fisk is taken down when the show returns to Disney+ next year, then it might be anything from the return of The Hand to Matt finding himself placed behind bars (something Ed Brubaker and Chip Zdarsky both explored). Elektra's return is also long overdue.

As for a possible team-up with the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it doesn't currently look like a sure thing despite The Punisher's presence. Something tells us Matt Murdock will show up for a brief cameo, even if it's as minor as his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If not, the fact that we're getting a season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again surely leaves the door open to Cox appearing in Spider-Man 5. Krysten Ritter is returning as Jessica Jones in season 2, so this renewal may take us one step closer to a Defenders reunion, too.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+, while season 2 is expected to premiere on the streaming service next March.