DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Officially Renewed; Season 3 Will Begin Shooting Next Year

There have been conflicting reports about Daredevil: Born Again's future on Disney+, but it's now been officially confirmed that the Man Without Fear will return for a third season. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again was originally greenlit for 18 episodes. That eventually evolved into two nine-episode seasons, and following the first season's creative overhaul, season 2 will now run for 8 episodes. 

Beyond that, much has been said about whether the series will get a third season. Marvel Studios/Marvel Television has made it clear that yearly series are a priority moving forward, and the Man Without Fear is clearly a character who is well-suited to the small screen. 

Comments from Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox suggesting that the show would end with its second batch of episodes were taken out of context, and it was later reported that 'ol Hornhead's story wouldn't end next year, after all. 

IGN recently spoke with Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, who set the record straight when he confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 3 has been officially greenlit and will begin shooting in 2026. 

"In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year," the executive said, sharing no additional details about what fans can expect from the planned third season. 

What could we see in a possible Daredevil: Born Again season 3? Assuming Mayor Wilson Fisk is taken down when the show returns to Disney+ next year, then it might be anything from the return of The Hand to Matt finding himself placed behind bars (something Ed Brubaker and Chip Zdarsky both explored). Elektra's return is also long overdue.

As for a possible team-up with the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it doesn't currently look like a sure thing despite The Punisher's presence. Something tells us Matt Murdock will show up for a brief cameo, even if it's as minor as his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If not, the fact that we're getting a season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again surely leaves the door open to Cox appearing in Spider-Man 5. Krysten Ritter is returning as Jessica Jones in season 2, so this renewal may take us one step closer to a Defenders reunion, too.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+, while season 2 is expected to premiere on the streaming service next March.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/18/2025, 11:09 AM
There was promise in season one but it definitely had its pitfalls.

Hoping the lack of needing to do a full pivot mid shooting will result in a much better show
mountainman
mountainman - 9/18/2025, 11:37 AM
@Wahhvacado - There were a few elements that almost worked. Muse could have been a good villain. Kingpin becoming mayor could have been epic. Foggy being killed by Bulseye could have been resonant and impactful.

But really the only good parts were the first and last episodes. Everything in between was mostly ok to bad. I think the reshoots and pivot in direction saved it from total disaster. The weakest parts of the season were the original stuff and the parts brought in from the reshoots were the best parts.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/18/2025, 11:39 AM
@mountainman - Absolutely agree. Gives me hope for season 2, let's hope they can pull it off
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/18/2025, 11:15 AM
Boo yah
supermanrex
supermanrex - 9/18/2025, 11:16 AM
LETS [frick]ING GO!!!!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/18/2025, 11:19 AM
Season 1 was awesome so hoping it lasts for a while!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/18/2025, 11:23 AM
Excellent news
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 9/18/2025, 11:26 AM
While this is cool and all, when are we going to get him in a film? I want to see what they can do with him with a films budget.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/18/2025, 11:28 AM
This is really good news. I hope it continues to be as good as season one was.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 9/18/2025, 11:33 AM
The last 2 episodes of S1 gave me hope.
Lets goooo
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/18/2025, 11:35 AM
MAKE MINE DAREDEVIL 🙂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/18/2025, 11:36 AM
Cool , I just hope S2 is as good if not better then S1 (which was solid imo) since it doesn’t have to deal with a mid production creative overhaul now!!.

I do wonder if it will still be called Born Again or not though?.

I hope not since Born Again S1 & S2 was originally suppose to be one big season of 18 episodes that got cut into 2 which made sense since it is one full story in which the former thematically dealt with the rebirth of Matt & Fisk into their respective alter egos or true selves while I’m assuming the latter will deal with the city of NY being reborn itself by the end…

If the Mayor Fisk stuff ends with S2 , I’m hoping we get a new subtitle that deals with the story for S3 thematically aswell as a new villain since while I like Fisk , I am also a bit sick of him since he’s been the baddie for the majority of the show going back to the Netflix era etc.

I would love someone like Mr Fear or the Owl to be the next Big Bad!!.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/18/2025, 11:36 AM
Il stick to the Netflix series and the comics. Daredevil deserved better than the disney iteration
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/18/2025, 11:43 AM
Well [frick] me twice.

Im down for more Fisk.

That's the only reason I watch that show. [frick]ing KingPin.

If they are writing the way they are writing it and are [frick]ing consistent, please renew for another [frick]ing 4th season, im sure like me, everyone else will be [frick]ing done.

For [frick]s sake
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/18/2025, 11:49 AM
Interesting considering Season 1 had pretty bad viewership...
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 9/18/2025, 11:57 AM
I really hope they take advantage of the timing and set season 3 as a street level perspective on battle world between avengers movies. That would allow for character substance and story development for more tertiary characters who otherwise will just show up in Avengers: Secret Wars for 30 seconds to pose in a movie equivalent of splash page.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/18/2025, 12:00 PM
@TheIronDuck - that could be cool

It does make me wonder how this will work since this likely comes out March 2027 if they keep up the release pattern they seem to be establishing with S2 coming out around the same time next year which means that S3 will be between Doomsday & Secret Wars which is interesting placement.

Plus I don’t think post Doomsday that there have been any announced projects officially so far except SW?.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/18/2025, 11:59 AM
I’d much rather have a watered down version of Daredevil than any other Marvel Disney+ series anyways so a big HELL YEAH to this news!

I also think the second season is going to be noticeably stronger given the singular version vs the Frankenstein of a first season we got.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/18/2025, 12:02 PM
Season one was so underwhelming
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/18/2025, 12:05 PM
Upcoming Marvel releases…

Live action TV:

Wonder Man
Daredevil Born Again S2 & S3
Vision Quest
The Punisher special

Films:
Spider Man:Brand New Day
Avengers:Doomsday
Avengers:Secret Wars

Animation:
Marvel Zombies
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man S2&S3
X-Men 97 S2&S3.

I don’t think I am missing anything so that’s the lineup officially we have right now.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/18/2025, 12:07 PM
User Comment Image

