AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Theory Points To The Return Of One Specific Character - Possible SPOILERS

Yesterday, Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a cryptic behind-the-scenes photo from the movie's set, and a compelling theory points to a tease for one character in particular...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 01, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Just as they did back in September 2018 in the buildup to the release of Avengers: Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to Instagram yesterday to share a cryptic black-and-white photo from the set of Avengers: Doomsday, encouraging fans to "look hard" for clues.

There have been a number of intriguing theories, but the majority of fans seem to feel that the arrangement of the photo is teasing "Avengers Vs. X-Men," while others believe that Doctor Doom himself is visible in the shot (see below).

Now, Erik Voss of the New Rockstars has shared a video outlining his theory, and while his findings might seem like a bit of a stretch at first, he does offer some fairly compelling evidence.

Possible spoilers follow.

Voss believes that the image is hinting at the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, with the light in the center of the photo shining directly on three metal beams that could represent Logan's iconic claw slash.

He also points out that there's a good chance this photo was originally going to be shared on September 19 - exactly seven years to the day of the Russos' Endgame post - but the reveal was pushed back after Disney came under fire for the Jimmy Kimmel debacle. This would have nothing to do with Wolverine, of course, but Voss theorizes that the Russo' post was then delayed another full week due to the release of the first trailer for Insomniac's Wolverine video game.

We fully believe Jackman will be back as Wolvie for Doomsday, but is this photo teasing his return? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 10/1/2025, 8:49 AM
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/1/2025, 9:06 AM
@JoshWilding - you're not the one to say🤣
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 8:50 AM
I love Voss, but this is literally just the man playing on his phone. lol
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/1/2025, 8:54 AM
@JackDeth - I actually think he might be on to something. Not that Wolverine is all the photo is teasing, but part of it.
kseven
kseven - 10/1/2025, 9:00 AM
I just hope Iron Man comes back and defeats Doom somehow in the final film.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 10/1/2025, 9:05 AM
Honestly, this schtick is getting old. I know they like to lie and be playful but there's enough people out there saying Cut the Bull, maybe they should listen. Promote it the traditional way, promotional pictures, trailers, interviews, etc. Get off Twitter/X and instagram and stop trying to be cute about these "cryptic clues" that don't really mean jack and will never be explained anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2025, 9:19 AM
I don’t think Mr Fantastic ,Plastic Man ,Elongated Man and [frick]ing Stretch Armstrong can stretch as far as Voss is here lol…

I think it was just a cheeky photo of Joe on his phone in the midst of this giant set tbh.

Anyway speaking of Wolverine , the game looks real good!!.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/1/2025, 9:19 AM
User Comment Image
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 10/1/2025, 9:36 AM
If it’s not something somewhat obvious, it’s not anything. The cloth visible on the left hand side of the image being Doom’s cloak is plausible. But the beams being a Wolverine hint because there are three of them…

*Biden voice* Come on, man…
knomad
knomad - 10/1/2025, 9:43 AM
Here's the thing. Getting the X-Band back together for this multiverse thing is fine. But going forward in the "unified" MCU is going to take younger actors across the board. And not just for the X-Men; for the Avengers as well.

To pull this off and make it legit, they need to start from scratch. And IMO they need to wait a few years. Let the supers fatigue die down.
Coach
Coach - 10/1/2025, 9:45 AM
Probably just my imagination, but the 3 bright beams to the right, on the lower parts I am visualizing Doom's mask. It very well could be Wolverine's claws with the reflection of Doom. But probably jist my imagination.

