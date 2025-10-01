PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Teases More Earth-X Surprises And Why We Won't See G.I. Robot Killing Nazis

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Teases More Earth-X Surprises And Why We Won't See G.I. Robot Killing Nazis

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has hinted that there's still more to Earth-X than meets the eye, and reveals why we won't necessarily see G.I. Robot rock up to start gleefully gunning down evil Nazis...

By JoshWilding - Oct 01, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Source: GQ

In last week's episode of Peacemaker, it was revealed that the show's alternate reality is really Earth-X. While its biggest secrets have yet to be revealed, it's a world where the Nazis won World War II. 

This all-white America has seemingly put all minorities into camps, which is evident when Leota Adebayo is chased down because, as Peacemaker's brother, Keith, puts it, "One got out." 

Talking to GQ, James Gunn explained why Earth-X isn't necessarily the clear-cut "evil" Earth it seems to be on the surface. Yes, everyone who resides there is a Nazi, but it's the world that many of them have been born into, meaning they don't know any better. 

"People think now it's cut and dried and [Chris’s father] Augie's a Nazi and this and that, and I mean you're going to get the next episode—it's not cut and dried," he shared. "People are complex, people are people, and I probably shouldn't have even said that sentence, but you're going to get to the next episode and it's not so cut and dried."

Gunn added, "I mean, a lot of shoes about Earth-X drop, and then the season sums up in eight, which is the other episode that I really, really am proud of, and a lot of the emotional center—the relationship between Peacemaker and the 11th Street Kids and the relationship between Peacemaker and Harcourt, that all comes together in episode eight."

The DC Studios co-CEO elaborated on that point by making it clear that the Peacemaker season 2 finale won't be as simple as unleashing Creature Commandos' G.I. Robot to lay waste to a world full of the Nazis he enjoys killing so much. 

"People are like, 'Oh, they all should die. They're all Nazis. GI Robot should go kill ‘em.' I'm like, 'Yeah—if I was born in 1966 in a world where the Nazis won World War II, who would I be? How would I look at the world? And what grace or not grace, do you give someone like that?' I don't know."

Gunn teased, "I'm not giving answers out. I'm just saying things are complicated and we have a lot of things in our own world which people are putting up with every day, and by necessity because we can't fix everything all at once."

More big twists are likely coming before Peacemaker season 2 concludes, and it clearly isn't going to be as simple as the show's heroes laying waste to a bunch of evil Nazis. 

As for G.I. Robot, the character is set to make his live-action debut in a future DCU project. We just don't know which one (Sgt. Rock once seemed likely, but it's been shelved following apparent creative differences with filmmaker Guadagnino).

Peacemaker episode 7, "Like a Keith in the Night," premieres on HBO Max this Thursday. You can see some stills from that here.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/1/2025, 9:20 AM
Nazis are bad
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/1/2025, 9:20 AM
I don't really have the time energy, or honestly talent to write a story for here, but I'd love this site to pick up on the Tilly Norwood stuff so it can be debated here
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/1/2025, 9:32 AM
@kider2 - oh geez, thanks, I missed it!
kseven
kseven - 10/1/2025, 9:23 AM
I like Gunn's attitude about this.

Ironically, the portrayal of earth X in the show is a bit more in line with how the USA was in the the 1930s & 40s than Nazi Germany ever was (but maybe that's the point?).

W.E.B. DuBois, black founder of the N.A.A.C.P., went and voluntarily vacationed in Nazi Germany for 6 months in 1936 and wrote a feature on how much he loved it and how he was treated better there than in the USA. The nazis were also allied with asians, arabs, and other non-whites during WW2, and had the largest volunteer force in history of people from all nations at that point.

Meanwhile, the US had segregation and nuked asian civillians twice (along with deliberately bombing all civillian populations in WW2). Nazis visiting the US in the 1930s even remarked on how surprised they were at the eugenics laws in the US at the time.

Jesse Owens was also treated better in Nazi Germany than he was in the US, and wrote about how he was snubbed by FDR and had to go back to racing horses when he returned to the states.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/1/2025, 9:27 AM
@kseven - He's not doing anything but giving non answers. This guy is a fraud
kseven
kseven - 10/1/2025, 9:39 AM
@WalletsClosed - I think he's showing nuance as a writer, more than is typically expected or done on this topic at least.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/1/2025, 9:26 AM
I liked the reference to his own cocaine addiction in the last episode
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/1/2025, 9:27 AM
it feels like such a missed opportunity to have G.I. Robot introduced as a being whose true happiness is killing Nah-cheese, and then two projects later introduce a new earth that is made up of nah-cheese, have Rick Flag Sr. be a major part of both stories, and not have him enlist G.I. Robot when he finds out there's a world filled with people he specializes in taking out with wreckless abandon.

I understand Gunn is trying to show nuance here, I even APPRECIATE it. But if there isn't even at least a STINGER of G.I. finding out about this world and getting that twinkle in his eye, what are we even doing lol

WHY CREATE A SHOW WITH A CHARACTER LIKE G.I. ROBOT, HAVE IT TIE SOOOO CLOSELY TO PEACEMAKER BY HAVING RICK FLAG SR., THE CREATURE COMMANDERS LEADER BE A MAJOR PART OF BOTH SHOWS, INTRODUCE A WORLD THAT IS EXCLUSIVELY NAH-CHEESE, AND THEN BE LIKE "YEAH HE'S COMING TO LIVE ACTION BUT NOT FOR THIS"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2025, 9:40 AM
@SATW42 - I get yah

However I could see him also thinking it’s too much of a deus ex machina too.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/1/2025, 9:28 AM
We won't see it because no one cares about GI Robot or any other irrelevant "Creature Commando", a series that absolutely zero people watched.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 9:46 AM
It’s exciting to see Gunn laying out so much at once, balancing new characters while shaping the future of Superman and other iconic heroes. The variety of projects shows he’s not just sticking to safe choices but expanding the DCU in bold ways.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2025, 9:54 AM
@JackDeth - agreed

If it was up to some in here , we would get only the same few big heroes all the time And that’s just boring.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2025, 9:52 AM
I appreciate Gunn trying to go for more nuance then having an entire world of just bad people but man , no GI Robot and his love for killing Nazi’s is disappointing…

User Comment Image

Anyway , it is interesting to think about if we lived in a world full of Nazi’s if they had won WW 2 but doesn’t matter to me since I would be dead or in a camp.

I mean America and some of the world is getting there but still…;).

