PEACEMAKER Episode 7 Stills For "Like A Keith In The Night" Hint At What's To Come On Earth-X

This Thursday's episode of Peacemaker, "Like a Keith in the Night," promises to reveal more about Earth-X, a world where the Nazis won World War II and now rule over the United States.

HBO Max has just released the first official images from the penultimate chapter of Peacemaker season 2, and, unfortunately, they don't reveal anything too significant about what comes next. Still, we do see more of the chaos that's set to ensue in A.R.G.U.S. after this world's Emilia Harcourt encountered her doppelganger from the DCU.

John Economos, meanwhile, finds himself at the mercy of Auggie Smith, a.k.a. the Blue Dragon. There's also a shot of his son, and Peacemaker's brother, Keith (who, in this world, is Captain Triumph). When we last saw him, he was chasing down Leota Adebayo.

"Whatever Auggie is in this other world, he’s kinder to his children, that is true," James Gunn recently Deadline. "We’ll find out more about Auggie next episode," he added, promising fans "a terrific performance by Robert Patrick."

The filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO was also asked if the final two episodes would set the stage for Peacemaker season 3. "You’re gonna find out more in episode 8 because it’s not necessarily that," Gunn said. "Some of these characters will continue, but also, it’s not exactly Peacemaker 3. I’m not ruling it out. You’ll see [episode] 8 and maybe you’ll find out a little bit more."

With it looking increasingly likely that Lex Luthor's deal with Rick Flag Sr. is what sets up Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, it's going to be very interesting to see where Peacemaker leaves Chris Smith heading into the next wave of DCU stories.

Check out these new stills from "Like a Keith in the Night" below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Six episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.