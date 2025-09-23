As THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Box Office Run Winds Down, Here's How It Compares To Rest Of The Multiverse Saga

With the movie now on Digital, The Fantastic Four: First Steps's box office run is almost over. How did it compare to the rest of the Multiverse Saga? Here's a full breakdown (and an alternate opening).

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' run at the box office is winding down now that the movie is available on Digital, but how did the reboot perform in what's proven to be a difficult Multiverse Saga for Marvel Studios?

Well, with a $520.5 million haul, The Fantastic Four: First Steps managed to beat a few MCU heavy-hitters, including Ant-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and *The New Avengers. 

Make no mistake about it, this isn't a spectacular performance (it was over $200 million behind Thor: Love and Thunder), but when it comes to the "best of the rest" of this Saga, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was a modest win for Marvel Studios.

Crucially, this number suggests the movie will have at least broken even, if not made a small profit. 

Will we get a sequel? Marvel's First Family will return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and we'd bet on Marvel Studios banking on those movies increasing interest in the movie to the point that fans will want to see more of them. 

After all, a tease in Avengers: Infinity War's mid-credits scene was enough to rocket Captain Marvel to $1+ billion success in early 2019, so don't be surprised if The Fantastic Four 2 ends up heading our way in 2028/2029.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - $1.922 billion
Deadpool & Wolverine - $1.337 billion
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - $955.8 million
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - $859.2 million
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - $845.5 million
Thor: Love and Thunder - $760.9 million
The Fantastic Four: First Steps - $520.5 million
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - $476.1 million
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - $432.2 million
Captain America: Brave New World - $415.1 million
Eternals - $402.1 million
Thunderbolts* - $382.4 million
Black Widow - $379.8 million
The Marvels - $206.1 million

An alternate opening for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also been released. You can watch that in the player below. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital platforms, while its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is set to follow on October 14. 

tvor03
tvor03 - 9/23/2025, 10:14 AM
Just watched this last night. Very much enjoyed it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/23/2025, 10:15 AM
User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/23/2025, 10:16 AM
Fantastic movie. Well received, despite the box office take being low. That means good things for 'DOOMSDAY'
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/23/2025, 10:16 AM
damn so half that money they made from these films they lost from suspending Kimmel for a week?… thats tough
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/23/2025, 10:21 AM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/23/2025, 10:29 AM
@Matchesz - Kimmel coming back is the biggest middle finger MAGA has gotten this year; hopefully more companies stand against this fascist power trip they're currently on.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/23/2025, 10:46 AM
@TheJok3r - Bro, you clearly need to look up fascism.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/23/2025, 10:21 AM
User Comment Image
centaur
centaur - 9/23/2025, 10:24 AM
the box office looks pretty good here compared to the rest that were not sequels.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/23/2025, 10:25 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 10:27 AM
Honestly being 7 out of 14 so far seems pretty decent for a franchise that hasn’t had the best of luck on the big screen so I’ll take this as a win for now…

Also surprised about MoM being closer to 1 billion rather then Black Panther or Guardians tbh though that could be due to the Spider Man effect since I think it was the next movie up after NWH.

Anyway , it was a solid film so the box office being half a billion or so is a nice “first step” imo and I can’t wait to see more of these four moving forward!!.

User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 9/23/2025, 10:30 AM
So to put it quite literally...it's MID....
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/23/2025, 11:09 AM
@Irregular - User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/23/2025, 10:40 AM
Not the wild hit Marvel was hoping for, but it was well received and likely turned a small profit. Performed like a phase 1 film. I really enjoyed it and probably it made just enough to justify a second film after Doomsday boosts their profile.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2025, 10:49 AM
That alternate opening is cool , some nice chemistry and banter between the four…

I think they have already left by the time the curtain opens in the final version so this is likely the one that had them leave as they were on stage due to alerts on their watches which likely led into the Red Ghost stuff which could have been fun but I also thought the opening montage was enjoyable & necessary to catch us up with the history of these versions so oh well.

Anyway , Thing using a sanding tool for his beard is a funny touch!!.

