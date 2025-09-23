As THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Box Office Run Winds Down, Here's How It Compares To Rest Of The Multiverse Saga

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' run at the box office is winding down now that the movie is available on Digital, but how did the reboot perform in what's proven to be a difficult Multiverse Saga for Marvel Studios?

Well, with a $520.5 million haul, The Fantastic Four: First Steps managed to beat a few MCU heavy-hitters, including Ant-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and *The New Avengers.

Make no mistake about it, this isn't a spectacular performance (it was over $200 million behind Thor: Love and Thunder), but when it comes to the "best of the rest" of this Saga, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was a modest win for Marvel Studios.

Crucially, this number suggests the movie will have at least broken even, if not made a small profit.

Will we get a sequel? Marvel's First Family will return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and we'd bet on Marvel Studios banking on those movies increasing interest in the movie to the point that fans will want to see more of them.

After all, a tease in Avengers: Infinity War's mid-credits scene was enough to rocket Captain Marvel to $1+ billion success in early 2019, so don't be surprised if The Fantastic Four 2 ends up heading our way in 2028/2029.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - $1.922 billion

Deadpool & Wolverine - $1.337 billion

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - $955.8 million

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - $859.2 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - $845.5 million

Thor: Love and Thunder - $760.9 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - $520.5 million

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - $476.1 million

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - $432.2 million

Captain America: Brave New World - $415.1 million

Eternals - $402.1 million

Thunderbolts* - $382.4 million

Black Widow - $379.8 million

The Marvels - $206.1 million

An alternate opening for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also been released. You can watch that in the player below.

Here is the 'Fantastic Four Day' deleted scene featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in 'THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' pic.twitter.com/S7IYQJg0Dw — Pedro Pascal Daily (Fan Account) (@pascalarchive) September 22, 2025

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital platforms, while its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is set to follow on October 14.