Nicolas Cage Must Protect Jesus From A Teenage Satan In "Blasphemous" First Trailer For THE CARPENTER'S SON

Nicolas Cage Must Protect Jesus From A Teenage Satan In &quot;Blasphemous&quot; First Trailer For THE CARPENTER'S SON

The first trailer for a Biblical horror movie about Jesus Christ's early encounters with Satan is now online, and this teaser for The Carpenter's Son features some wild imagery...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Satan may have finally met his match!

Following some intriguing teasers, Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first full trailer for a new Biblical horror movie called The Carpenter's Son, which stars the one and only Nicolas Cage as Joseph, Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Jesus, and FKA twigs (The Crow) as Mary... yes, the Joseph, Jesus and Mary.

"Cage vs. Satan" may make for a fun headline, but this movie seems to be taking itself deadly seriously, as the father of a teenage Messiah does everything possible to protect his son from Lucifer, who arrives in the form of a very creepy young woman (Isla Johnston).

As you might expect, a petition to halt the production of the "blasphemous" movie has been up and running for a while.

"As a Christian and believer in Jesus, I find the proposed movie "The Carpenter's Son" deeply offensive. The idea of turning the life of Jesus, the holiest and only sinless man that ever lived, into a perverse horror story is abhorrent. This film not only distorts his character but also rebels against his teachings. Hollywood has always been known for pushing boundaries and exploring diverse narratives.

However, this venture crosses a line by disrespecting an individual revered by billions worldwide. According to Pew Research Center (2015), Christianity is followed by nearly 31% of people globally; thus this film risks offending a significant portion of its potential audience. This movie is not just offensive but also blasphemous beyond belief. It undermines our faith and disrespects our beliefs in an unacceptable way. We must stand together against such blatant disregard for religious sentiments."

Written and directed Lotfy Nathan, The Carpenter's Son also stars Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), and has been rated R for "strong/bloody violent content and brief nudity."

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

"A remote village in Roman-era Egypt explodes into spiritual warfare when a carpenter, his wife and their child are targeted by supernatural forces in The Carpenter’s Son. Joseph (Nicolas Cage), Mary (FKA twigs) and their teenage son Jesus (Noah Jupe) have lived for years under threat, clinging to their faith and traditions. But a stopover in a small settlement unleashes growing chaos when a mysterious stranger (Isla Johnston) tries to entice young Jesus to abandon his devout father’s rules. With every pull of temptation, the boy is lured into a forbidden world, as a terrified Joseph realizes that a demonic power is at work. Violent, unnatural events inexplicably follow Jesus, and he begins to experience nightmarish visions of the future. Finally, he learns the fearsome truth about his new playmate, as well as the child’s real name: Satan."

The Face Of Jacob Elordi's FRANKENSTEIN Revealed On Latest Poster - New Trailer Arrives TOMORROW!
Related:

The Face Of Jacob Elordi's FRANKENSTEIN Revealed On Latest Poster - New Trailer Arrives TOMORROW!
FRIDAY THE 13TH: Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman Says He's In Talks To Play The Next Jason Voorhees
Recommended For You:

FRIDAY THE 13TH: Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman Says He's In Talks To Play The Next Jason Voorhees

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/2/2025, 9:41 AM
The Oscar race starts NOW.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/2/2025, 9:48 AM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/2/2025, 10:04 AM
@McMurdo - Cookie Monster said it was an honor just to be nom-nom-nominated.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/2/2025, 10:07 AM
@Lisa89 - well played.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/2/2025, 9:47 AM
"Teenage Satan"
User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 10/2/2025, 9:47 AM
What does this have to do with comic movies?No wonder I come to this site less and less.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/2/2025, 9:48 AM
@jst5 - If you've come to this site at ALL on any kind of regular basis, you should know that we don't only cover comic book movies, and haven't for about... 20 years.
jst5
jst5 - 10/2/2025, 9:51 AM
@MarkCassidy - So the website name is a scam then?Got it...
Matador
Matador - 10/2/2025, 9:55 AM
@MarkCassidy - His new here will have to break him in just give him Gusto's phone number he'll set him straight or other.

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/2/2025, 9:57 AM
@jst5 - 🙄
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/2/2025, 10:06 AM
@jst5 - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/2/2025, 9:47 AM
a book of Thomas movie featuring Nic Cage with an American accent and FKA Twigs pretending to act. cant wait.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/2/2025, 9:51 AM
God loves you all.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/2/2025, 9:57 AM
@supermanrex - I hope so, because no one else does.

User Comment Image
Eltorodiablo
Eltorodiablo - 10/2/2025, 9:52 AM
Does Baby Billy know they stole his concept for Teenjus?
Matador
Matador - 10/2/2025, 9:56 AM
@Eltorodiablo - Sounds like something I'm supposed to dip my sandwich in.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/2/2025, 9:52 AM
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 10/2/2025, 9:53 AM
Just looks like Joseph took in a young wife other than that movie looks meh. Not sure why someone would get mad over a B-movie just normal Hollywood shenanigans.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/2/2025, 9:53 AM
Joseph: The Cuckening!

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/2/2025, 9:54 AM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/2/2025, 10:03 AM
Really looking forward to very normal reactions from the free speech absolutists.
Biggums
Biggums - 10/2/2025, 10:07 AM
That Satan's in Heat
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/2/2025, 10:11 AM
I guess. I mean, Christians complain about everything, so you might as well go all out on the blasphemy.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 10/2/2025, 10:13 AM
Looks ridiculous.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/2/2025, 10:13 AM
I’m curious what the blasphemy is here. I mean, it COULD get extremely blasphemous, but based on the premise and trailer i don’t see anything like that yet. As a Christian I think the concept is, at the very least, intriguing.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/2/2025, 10:21 AM
@SummersEssex - Yeah, I'm not sure what the issue is. There's some pretty terrifying stuff in the Bible... No idea why putting a horror spin on this part of Jesus' life would be considered blasphemous.
Matador
Matador - 10/2/2025, 10:25 AM
@SummersEssex @MarkCassidy - I don't remember anyone being mad over the movie Demon Knight and that was kinda of a fun horror flick.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/2/2025, 10:13 AM
Dang Cage. Is there anything this guy won't do?
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 10/2/2025, 10:13 AM
Christianity is followed by nearly 31% of people globally; thus this film risks offending a significant portion of its potential audience.

Bitch, it's a Nic Cage movie. The potential audience is just me and like seven other people.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder