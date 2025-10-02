Nicolas Cage Must Protect Jesus From A Teenage Satan In "Blasphemous" First Trailer For THE CARPENTER'S SON

Satan may have finally met his match!

Following some intriguing teasers, Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first full trailer for a new Biblical horror movie called The Carpenter's Son, which stars the one and only Nicolas Cage as Joseph, Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Jesus, and FKA twigs (The Crow) as Mary... yes, the Joseph, Jesus and Mary.

"Cage vs. Satan" may make for a fun headline, but this movie seems to be taking itself deadly seriously, as the father of a teenage Messiah does everything possible to protect his son from Lucifer, who arrives in the form of a very creepy young woman (Isla Johnston).

As you might expect, a petition to halt the production of the "blasphemous" movie has been up and running for a while.

"As a Christian and believer in Jesus, I find the proposed movie "The Carpenter's Son" deeply offensive. The idea of turning the life of Jesus, the holiest and only sinless man that ever lived, into a perverse horror story is abhorrent. This film not only distorts his character but also rebels against his teachings. Hollywood has always been known for pushing boundaries and exploring diverse narratives.

However, this venture crosses a line by disrespecting an individual revered by billions worldwide. According to Pew Research Center (2015), Christianity is followed by nearly 31% of people globally; thus this film risks offending a significant portion of its potential audience. This movie is not just offensive but also blasphemous beyond belief. It undermines our faith and disrespects our beliefs in an unacceptable way. We must stand together against such blatant disregard for religious sentiments."

Written and directed Lotfy Nathan, The Carpenter's Son also stars Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), and has been rated R for "strong/bloody violent content and brief nudity."

In theaters November 14.

"A remote village in Roman-era Egypt explodes into spiritual warfare when a carpenter, his wife and their child are targeted by supernatural forces in The Carpenter’s Son. Joseph (Nicolas Cage), Mary (FKA twigs) and their teenage son Jesus (Noah Jupe) have lived for years under threat, clinging to their faith and traditions. But a stopover in a small settlement unleashes growing chaos when a mysterious stranger (Isla Johnston) tries to entice young Jesus to abandon his devout father’s rules. With every pull of temptation, the boy is lured into a forbidden world, as a terrified Joseph realizes that a demonic power is at work. Violent, unnatural events inexplicably follow Jesus, and he begins to experience nightmarish visions of the future. Finally, he learns the fearsome truth about his new playmate, as well as the child’s real name: Satan."