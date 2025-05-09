THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM Has Been Given A New 2027 Release Date

After the movie was recently pushed back a full year, Warner Bros. has given Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum a new 2027 theatrical release date...

By MarkCassidy - May 09, 2025
Last March, we got word that a new The Lord of the Rings movie titled The Hunt for Gollum was set to hit theaters in 2026, with Andy Serkis on board to direct and reprise the title role of Sméagol after first bringing the iconic character to life in Peter Jackson's acclaimed trilogy.

The project was later hit with a significant delay (that original date always seemed like a long shot), and Warner Bros. has now announced that the next live-action LOTR film will be with us on December 17, 2027.

Jackson and his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are set to return as producers, and “will be involved every step of the way,” according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Boyens recently confirmed that the story will be set "after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines Of Moria.”

This time period is mentioned in both Tolkien's novels and Jackson's films, with Gandalf and Aragorn attempting to track Gollum down before he falls into Sauron's hands. In the movies, the wizard says he "searched everywhere for the creature Gollum," but "the Dark Lord found him first." In the books, Aragorn reveals that he did manage to capture Smeagol ("he bit me... and I was not gentle") near the Dead Marshes, but wasn't able to get any information out of him.

This would suggest that Strider will have a fairly prominent role in the film, which Boyens recently confirmed during an interview with The Playlist. As for Viggo Mortensen's potential involvement, it sounds like the ball is completely in the actor's court.

“Honestly, that’s entirely going to be up to Viggo, collaboratively and we are at a very early stage,” she said. “I’ve spoken to Viggo, Andy [Serkis] has spoken to him, Peter [Jackson] has spoken to him, we’ve all spoken to each other and honestly, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Aragorn, but it will be completely and entirely up to Viggo.”

If Mortensen does decide to reprise the role, he will obviously need to be digitally de-aged, but Boyens says that A.I. would not be utilized to make the actor look younger.

“I know Andy wants to work with him, but also, we don’t see this as like, using A.I. [technology], this is about a digital make-up, and whether Viggo does it or will entirely depends on how good the script is,” Boyens continued. “And he doesn’t have a script yet. So to be fair to Viggo, let’s see if we write a good enough role and that he can find enough in it to see that it’s a performance he wants to take on. After that, it’ll be between Viggo and Andy of how that is achieved.”

As for Sir Ian McKellen, the legendary actor has hinted that he might be set to return as Gandalf, but made it clear that nothing was set in stone during a 2024 interview.

"I haven’t shaved in months. But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan.”

Would you like to see Mortensen and McKellen back as their respective characters, or would you prefer if younger actors took over?

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!,” Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said in a statement when the film was announced. “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” added Serkis. “With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…”.

“For over two-decades, moviegoers have embraced the Lord of the Rings film trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien’s works, and to ensure audiences could experience the incredible world he created in a way that honors his literary vision,” WBD film chiefs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca added. “We are honored they have agreed be our partners on these two new films. With Andy coming aboard to direct Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum(*WT), we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the Lord of the Rings cinematic history.”

SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/9/2025, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/9/2025, 11:14 AM
I still say they should have titled it "THE LORD OF THE RINGS: JUST THE GOLLUM STUFF".
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/9/2025, 11:17 AM
Well at least we have a US pope
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/9/2025, 11:18 AM
@Malatrova15 - USA! USA! USA!


from Canada with love 💕
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/9/2025, 11:32 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Time will tell how disappointing Robby is.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/9/2025, 11:17 AM
If Viggo is in, then I'm there day one
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 5/9/2025, 11:28 AM
Part of me wants them to bring back Viggo and Ian because they played their parts to perfection and the other part knows this is just going to be a massive mistake. It was a single line of throwaway dialogue pretty much midway through the first book. Don't bother.

How about a prequel trilogy covering...stay with me...

THE RISE OF GROND

They're counting on the nostalgia factor, which has proven time and again to be a mistake.

Be brave and go to parts unknown.

Morgoth, anyone ?



JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/9/2025, 11:35 AM
@HagridsHole1 - it's a bizarre choice. Again, dangling keys and member berries.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/9/2025, 11:38 AM
@HagridsHole1 -

It doesn't matter how good a story is if hackfraud communist media makers are calling the shots.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/9/2025, 11:34 AM
If this is more like the Hobbitt trilogy and Amazon's nightmare than the original LOTR movies, no [frick]ing thanks.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/9/2025, 11:36 AM
The Hobshit trilogy.

The Lord of the Cringe: The Cringe of Liberals in Power.

I have a minute amount of faith in anything Middle-earth when post 2000s Marxist activists have too much agency with it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 11:42 AM
I hope this turns out well but I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily excited for this as of yet tbh…

I feel like we got enough of Gollum/Smeagol in the LOTR & Hobbit films personally and I also think the character just works best in a supporting role then seemingly being the main focus in this film.

Overall , I still think it would better served to maybe mine another area of Tolkien’s rich world like War of The Rohirrim did or if you want to do a familiar character then someone like Aragorn might be better.
AC1
AC1 - 5/9/2025, 12:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree for the most part, kinda feels like it's just going to be another underwhelming spin-off/prequel like The Hobbit trilogy.

If anything, instead of The Hobbit being made into a trilogy of films, they could've been a little more creative and made a prequel trilogy telling 3 different stories that lead up to the events of Fellowship. Maybe something like a film detailing The War of The Last Alliance and Isildur's rule over Gondor, followed by "The Hobbit," and then closed off with a film following Aragorn's early days/leaving Rivendell to become a Ranger/meeting Gandalf/encountering Gollum - basically a lot less connected with the main throughline being The Ring itself across 3 different time periods. Elrond could appear in all 3 films, Gandalf and Gollum in the last two, but none of them would be the main focus and each installment could have had its own lead character.

But nooooooo instead we had to have an entire trilogy adapted from a relatively small book with a weird go-pro water slide sequence and CGI Billy Connelly riding a pig 🙄😂
Super12
Super12 - 5/9/2025, 11:52 AM
Boooooo. Literally nobody is wanting or asking for this. Some Scandinavian company pays billions for the film rights to LOTR so we all have to watch them scrape the very bottom of the barrel and parade our beloved actors & characters before us as if nothing's changed and its NOT a quarter century later?? Yeah no thanks. Hard pass. I'm not interested in them creating a 2-hour drama over these few paragraphs of exposition.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/9/2025, 11:57 AM
I know a lot of people are cynical about this, but it has a lot of the original team back from LotR, and it is clear what they are trying to do. They already said they are making 2-3 films based on historical parts of LotR. Hunt for Gollum is a good starting place because it has a clear outline from the book that is meaty enough to cover a movie and features a lot of known and established characters. Next two will likely be War in the North or Witch King of Agmar.

This entire thing is to show New Line can adapt history segments into traditional stories building up to them making another play for Silmarillion- which ALL of it will have to be like that, as Silmarillion reads more like a history book than a traditional narrative.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/9/2025, 12:15 PM
@MrDandy -
It's being pumped out as a way to retain rights.

That is the only reason this is being made.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/9/2025, 11:58 AM
Even if this movie sucks it won’t be half as bad as the Amazon series.

