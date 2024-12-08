VENOM 3 Finishes Theatrical Run As Lowest-Grossing Movie Of The Trilogy; WICKED Approaches $500M Worldwide

Though Venom: The Last Dance performed fairly well all things considered, it still finished its box office run as the lowest-grossing movie in the trilogy...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 08, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Though Venom: The Last Dance performed a lot better than previous SSU movies Madame Web and Morbius, it still ended up finishing its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing film of the Venom trilogy.

The Kelly Marcel-directed superhero flick took in just under $140 million domestically and another $333 million from overseas markets for a global total of around $472 million. With a reported budget of around $120 million, this is far from a bad result for Sony Pictures, but it doesn't come close to the $850 million the original Venom made in 2018, and also falls just short of Let There Be Carnage's $500 million.

This was Sony's final Venom movie (supposedly), but the studio is rumoured to have big plans for the villainous Knull and Agent Venom.

The Last Dance hits Digital platforms this week.

It's much better news for Universal's Wicked, which is now 2024’s fourth-biggest domestic release behind Inside Out 2 ($652 million), Deadpool & Wolverine ($636 million) and Despicable Me 4 ($361 million). The Jon M. Chu-helmed musical adaptation now sits at $455 million worldwide.

As for Disney's Moana 2, the animated sequel took in $52 million from 4,200 North American theaters for a global total of $600 million, and is the sixth-biggest movie of the year after two weeks of release.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros.' The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is off to a disappointing start overseas, with just $2 million from 3,410 screens in 31 territories. The movie opens in North America and an additional 42 offshore markets on Dec. 13.

Did you see anything in theatres this weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

THE WHEEL OF TIME: Prime Video Announces Season 3 Premiere Date With Foreboding First Trailer
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/8/2024, 2:50 PM
Regardless of it being the lowest grossing of the trilogy , it still has done well enough to be successful so congrats to the cast & crew if Venom: The Last Dance…

It’s a take on the character that hasn’t worked for me but obviously has its audience & fans so more power to them , hope they enjoyed it (still have yet to see it myself)

Wicked is truly a phenomenon I feel and it’s continue success & buzz makes me want to see it even more then I already do though just haven’t found the right time.

Besides that , I might check out Mufasa or Nosferatu in theaters (maybe even both)…

What about you guys?.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/8/2024, 2:52 PM
Why only 6 weeks in theaters?

It was still doing well enough and would have made a few millions domestic.

That being said, Wicked and Moana 2 make more in the vacant screens.

War of the Rohirrim looks real bad - the animation style is not the classic enough and the girl-boss lead isn't really interesting.

Kraven will smoke LotR's ass!

