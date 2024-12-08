VENOM 3 Finishes Theatrical Run As Lowest-Grossing Movie Of The Trilogy; WICKED Approaches $500M Worldwide

Though Venom: The Last Dance performed a lot better than previous SSU movies Madame Web and Morbius, it still ended up finishing its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing film of the Venom trilogy.

The Kelly Marcel-directed superhero flick took in just under $140 million domestically and another $333 million from overseas markets for a global total of around $472 million. With a reported budget of around $120 million, this is far from a bad result for Sony Pictures, but it doesn't come close to the $850 million the original Venom made in 2018, and also falls just short of Let There Be Carnage's $500 million.

This was Sony's final Venom movie (supposedly), but the studio is rumoured to have big plans for the villainous Knull and Agent Venom.

The Last Dance hits Digital platforms this week.

It's much better news for Universal's Wicked, which is now 2024’s fourth-biggest domestic release behind Inside Out 2 ($652 million), Deadpool & Wolverine ($636 million) and Despicable Me 4 ($361 million). The Jon M. Chu-helmed musical adaptation now sits at $455 million worldwide.

As for Disney's Moana 2, the animated sequel took in $52 million from 4,200 North American theaters for a global total of $600 million, and is the sixth-biggest movie of the year after two weeks of release.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros.' The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is off to a disappointing start overseas, with just $2 million from 3,410 screens in 31 territories. The movie opens in North America and an additional 42 offshore markets on Dec. 13.

