DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Will NOT Be The Show's Final Season, Confirms Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Will NOT Be The Show's Final Season, Confirms Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio

Despite comments from Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox indicating that season 2 might be the show's last, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has now confirmed that's not the intention for the revival.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2025 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Yesterday, a clip of Charlie Cox referring to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as the show's "final" season went viral on social media. It caused quite a panic among fans, though the off-handed manner in which Cox said that suggests he misspoke. 

Daredevil: Born Again was announced as an 18-episode series, and evolved into two seasons comprised of nine and eight episodes, respectively. While a third season has not been publicly greenlit, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has revealed that the intention is to continue the series.

Now, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is not being planned as the show's last. Responding to fans on X, he said the reports were "not true," adding that, "there's a good chance we will have a third season."

That will obviously hinge on how the second batch of episodes is received. However, the trades have reported that Marvel Studios and Disney+ were more than satisfied with how Daredevil: Born Again season 1 performed upon its streaming debut. 

D'Onofio first hinted at tentative plans for a third season back in May, and once again suggested that it hinges on whether fans respond positively to what comes next.

"If they let us do it, we have a plan," D'Onofrio revealed. "It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited. And it is up to us to please them and get the story right. We are looking forward in a big way."

There are countless directions a third season of Daredevil: Born Again could head in. For example, many fans have said they'd like to see Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk both placed behind bars, an idea first explored during Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's Daredevil run. 

If Daredevil: Born Again season 3 doesn't happen, then it might at least free up the Man Without Fear to make some big screen appearances (unfortunately, it doesn't currently appear as if he'll be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next summer. 

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. 

Charlie Cox Refers To DD: BA Season 2 As The Final Season; Teases Costume That Doesn't Exist In The Comics
Related:

Charlie Cox Refers To DD: BA Season 2 As The "Final" Season; Teases Costume That "Doesn't Exist In The Comics"
WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Talks Possible DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Return As Muse
Recommended For You:

WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Talks Possible DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Return As Muse

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/13/2025, 5:36 AM
Can't end the series until the female version takes over and saves the day...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/13/2025, 5:45 AM
@KennKathleen - Disney is already on it. Wouldn't be surprised if Matt dies in S3 of this garbage fest and Elektra takes over
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/13/2025, 5:56 AM
@WalletsClosed -


User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/13/2025, 5:44 AM
This show is an absolute abomination compared to the original series. This shows best episode is worst than the original series worst.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/13/2025, 5:44 AM
Good. It would be disappointing for a revival to end after just two seasons. Hopefully, when it does end, we get more Defenders focused projects.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/13/2025, 6:04 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - If I were to guess, the plan is for more but likely take a break till after Secret Wars so easier for continuity to appear in that then another season or two prior to SM5 leading to him turning up in that as the main MCU supporting character.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/13/2025, 6:10 AM
Thought Brad Winderbaum already said a while back that Daredevil is one of the shows that can run on a yearly base
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/13/2025, 6:34 AM
Get story right what story it’s always same them in comics goood vs bad goood wins there is no story same thing all time bad want kill hero, rule city , world , goood stop bad win what story ?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder