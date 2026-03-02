DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Costume Designer Shares New Details On Season 2 And THE PUNISHER Special Presentation

Daredevil: Born Again costume designer Emily Gunshor recently sat down with the Wrap Drinks podcast for a wide-ranging conversation about her work in the MCU.

The full thing is worth checking out, as it includes many interesting insights into the Man Without Fear's portrayal on Disney+. In terms of Season 2 reveals, those are relatively minor. However, Gunshor mentioned that Heather Glenn is out to prove herself, no great surprise, seeing as she's now the Commissioner of Mental Health for Mayor Wilson Fisk's administration.

The costume designer also revealed that The Kingpin has three shades of white suits in the upcoming second season, and mentioned that The Punisher Special Presentation includes some intense, fire-related sequences.

Talking of Frank Castle, when it came to recreating his Netflix suit for the MCU, the costume team had to rely on photos because the actual costume was sold at auction by Marvel Television.

Back to Daredevil, and it took 18 weeks to build his suit. A total of six were made—three for Charle Cox and three for his stunt double, Niko Stavropolous—and Vox had six different pairs of glasses in multiple shades, ensuring they'd look the same, regardless of lighting. The same applied to the lenses in his mask.

Gunshor also explained that red was largely excluded from Season 1's colour palette until Matt Murdock donned the suit again. That will reportedly continue in Season 2 as the costume transitions from red to black.

Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Jesse Wigutow previously said Season 2 has a "clarity of vision" and added that, "We really carve out all the stuff around [Matt and Fisk] that we've built up, and it's just the two of them, face-to-face, in a really, I think, satisfying climax."

You can check out the full interview with Gunshor below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.