DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The Man Without Fear Dons His Black Costume In New Look At Season 2

The highly-anticipated second season of Daredevil: Born Again is right around the corner, and Collider has shared a new still featuring another look at Charlie Cox suited up as the Man Without Fear in his latest costume.

As we already know from some revealing set photos, Matt Murdock's new duds will be inspired by the black suit with the red "DD" chest logo the character wore in the Shadowlands comic book run.

The first season underwent an extensive creative overhaul to bring it more in line with the now-defunct Netflix series, but Born Again does clearly take place in the MCU. The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (and we assume Daredvil will eventually mix it up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes on the big screen), but that doesn't mean fans should expect to see characters from the movies pay a visit to Hell's Kitchen anytime soon.

"I’d be into it, because I dig the comics!" showrunner Dario Scardapane told SFX in a recent interview. "But no. That’s been kind of a fun and challenging thing. We know there’s that huge world out there of the MCU. This corner of it has crossovers. We’ve seen Daredevil in other shows."

"There are other characters that are going to be popping up in movies and stuff, and that all goes into the larger MCU of it all," he added. "The joke we make is, 'Oh, those guys are uptown – we’re downtown!' We kind of have a pocket that’s in this world of Hell’s Kitchen, in this world of New York. I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world, but the story that we’re focusing on is really granular."

While we may not be seeing any of the Avengers in Born Again for the foreseeable future, we do know that Matt Murdock will have some super-powered backup in season 2.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will be on hand to even the odds a little.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but based on what we've heard, there are going to be more super-powered heroes joining the fray in season 2 than you might expect.

Matt Murdock Returns to a Darker Hell’s Kitchen in First Look at 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 [Exclusive] https://t.co/gNG8kyLxkZ — Collider (@Collider) February 25, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."