DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Time-Jump, Teases Big Change For Jessica Jones

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has revealed how much time has passed since Season 1 when Season 2 begins, and hints at some major changes in Jessica Jones' life.

News
Feb 25, 2026
Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 ended with the Man Without Fear vowing to take New York back from Mayor Wilson Fisk. Joined by Karen Page and a handful of other close allies, Matt Murdock was ready for war, even without the Defenders by his side. 

Fortunately, he'll be joined by Jessica Jones in Season 2. Daredevil will also seemingly form a reluctant partnership with Bullseye after the former FBI agent was manipulated into killing Foggy Nelson by Vanessa Fisk.

Talking in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that 6 months have passed since the events of Season 1 (that gap may be when The Void's attack on New York, not mentioned in the first batch of episodes, took place).

"The Fisk administration at this point has really taken hold," he explained. "At the same time, there’s a bubbling up of an underground. New York is being transformed."

"One of the things we’ve leaned into is that time has passed between the end of the Netflix show and the beginning of ours," Scardapane continued, referring to Jessica's return. "We’re acknowledging that. These characters have matured; they’ve gone through life. And Jessica Jones, bourbon-swilling smartass – what’s it like for her to mature seven years?"

"What Melissa Rosenberg did with Season 1 of Jessica Jones is some of the finest superhero television work ever," he added. "When I first came talked to Marvel I was like, 'We’ve got to bring Jessica Jones back!' I don’t feel that her story ended. If you read the comic books, you’ll know that there’s a next chapter of her life that I thought was super interesting."

Could the MCU's Jessica be a mother now? In the comics, she and Luke Cage have a child together, and that would definitely give her something to fight for in Daredevil: Born Again. It's been seven years since we last saw the P.I., so a lot is bound to have changed in her life.

Mike Colter has repeatedly hinted at his return as Power Man, so if he's also set to appear in Season 2, we can likely expect a big status quo shift in their relationship.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.

