Tom Hardy Suddenly Walks Back Recent SPIDER-MAN/VENOM Crossover Comments: "People Embellish A Story..."

Tom Hardy Suddenly Walks Back Recent SPIDER-MAN/VENOM Crossover Comments: &quot;People Embellish A Story...&quot;

After strongly hinting that a Spider-Man/Venom crossover featuring himself and Tom Hardy nearly happened, Tom Hardy has walked back those remarks by suggesting his comments were taken out of context...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom
Source: AP News

When Sony Pictures released Venom in 2018, Spider-Man was already in the MCU. There were rumours that Tom Holland's Peter Parker was meant to be among those visiting the Life Foundation on a school trip, though it obviously never happened.

Then, in Venom: Let There Be Carnage's post-credits scene, Tom Holland's Eddie Brock was transported to the MCU where Venom took an immediate interest in the hero. Despite that, there was no sign of him in Spider-Man: No Way Home until another post-credits scene sent the anti-hero home...but not before he left a small piece of the Symbiote behind. 

Venom: The Last Dance kinda, sorta retconned that, and the last time Spider-Man and Venom shared the screen remains 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Earlier this week, Hardy strongly hinted that a crossover nearly became a reality. However, the actor has suddenly walked back those comments in an interview with AP News

"People embellish a story. I just said I would have loved to work with 'Spider-Man,' but it never happened, which is a fact," the actor said. "It hasn’t happened. And I’m no longer working with 'Venom' ... it is a shame because my kids would love to watch Venom and Spider-Man together. I would have liked that."

For clarity, here's what Hardy was quoted as saying a few days ago: 

"We got close. We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun."

"Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids. Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are. And they don’t know why their favorite characters aren’t in films together."

"We were given a set of boundaries, and we were just really privileged to be able to play with a much-beloved IP like Venom in a way that we were allowed to play. And in that [regard], we did what we could and what we loved doing."

"We poured all of ourselves into it within the remits of what we were allowed to do with him. And so the enjoyment of the work outweighed the limits of our possibilities with him because we just focused on what we were allowed to do. And we loved doing it."

So, were his remarks taken out of context? Not intentionally, perhaps, but when he says they got close, it's just as likely that Hardy was referring to the post-credits scenes mentioned above rather than any behind-the-scenes discussions. 

While it's true that the team working on the Venom franchise likely had to deal with several "boundaries" meant to distance the Lethal Protector from Spider-Man (including his origin story, powers, and appearance), those stingers were surely meant only to increase interest in Sony's movies. After all, why would Kevin Feige want to infect Marvel Studios' movies with a property that received negative reviews from fans and critics alike?

We still don't know why Sony couldn't reference or use a different Spidey to bring Venom more in line with his comic book counterpart, though rumours continue to swirl that Peter will get his alien suit in one of the upcoming Avengers movies. 

Are you disappointed that Hardy's Venom never got to share the screen with Holland's Spider-Man?

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Characters From The Brand New Day Comics Who Could Be In The Movie
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Characters From The "Brand New Day" Comics Who Could Be In The Movie
VENOM Star Tom Hardy Says SPIDER-MAN Crossover Got As Close As I Could Possibly Imagine
Recommended For You:

VENOM Star Tom Hardy Says SPIDER-MAN Crossover Got "As Close As I Could Possibly Imagine"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 4/5/2025, 9:53 AM
I really need to see Venom vs Spider-man.

But not his Venom

Freaking Disgrace
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/5/2025, 9:56 AM
"We got close. We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together"

"People embellish a story"

CBM are pros are embellishment but this one doesn't fall on them..
mountainman
mountainman - 4/5/2025, 9:56 AM
Just watched The Last Stand on Netflix. Hardy is a great actor but we don’t need any more of his Venom.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/5/2025, 9:59 AM
I'm sure Avi Arad is the reason. He's always the reason for Spider-Man [frick] ups
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2025, 10:11 AM
Yeah , it does seem like that it was referring the post credits scenes we got but that’s it really…

I know Hardy’s Venom has its fans but I’m not one of them personally (haven’t seen The Last Dance but didn’t care for/like the first 2 films) so I’m glad that any sort of crossover never happened.

Honestly if we do get a MCU Venom , I hope they just give it to Mac Gargan like he does at some point in the comics since Michael Mando can play that level of scary imo.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder