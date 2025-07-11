RUMOR: Sony Pictures Is Developing An Animated VENOM Movie After Putting AGENT VENOM Plans On Pause

According to a pretty wild new rumour, Sony Pictures is moving forward with a new Venom movie after last year's Venom: The Last Dance, but this one will be animated! You can learn more after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

The Venom franchise was hugely successful for Sony Pictures, but each movie still made less than the one before it. Then, when Tom Hardy confirmed he would be stepping away as Eddie Brock after the trilogy concluded, the studio found itself without a leading man.

While Hardy was likely just using the end of his contract as a way of publicly negotiating with Sony for a bigger payday, we heard the plan was to pivot and shift the spotlight to a new host: Flash Thompson. 

A soldier named "Thompson" lost his legs courtesy of a Xenophage in Venom: The Last Dance, so it seems the idea was for the surviving piece of the Symbiote to bond with him before reuniting with Eddie to battle Knull, the apparent big bad of Sony's Spider-Man-less Universe. 

All plans have been put on hold since Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter bombed. Sony is now focusing on getting Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse across the finish line and gearing up to shoot Spider-Man: Brand New Day (a co-production with Marvel Studios).

Planned Spider-Verse spin-offs haven't come to fruition yet—at least one was said to revolve around the franchise's female characters±—but @MyTimeToShineH is now claiming that an animated Venom movie is in the works. 

Would it be tied to the live-action franchise or something completely different? The latter seems more likely, and lots can still be done with the Lethal Protector, particularly in an animated project which perhaps takes us into the Venomverse. That would be a good place to explore Knull as a Multiversal threat, too. 

We'll see what happens, but if done right, more Venom on our screens is never a bad thing. 

"We got close. We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun," Hardy said of his Venom never getting to share the screen with Spider-Man. 

"Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids. Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are," he continued. "And they don’t know why their favorite characters aren’t in films together."

"We were given a set of boundaries, and we were just really privileged to be able to play with a much-beloved IP like Venom in a way that we were allowed to play. And in that [regard], we did what we could and what we loved doing."

"We poured all of ourselves into it within the remits of what we were allowed to do with him. And so the enjoyment of the work outweighed the limits of our possibilities with him because we just focused on what we were allowed to do. And we loved doing it," Hardy concluded. 

What would you like to see from an animated Venom movie?

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2025, 4:18 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/11/2025, 4:29 PM

Throw up hard.
grif
grif - 7/11/2025, 4:30 PM
they could make a billion dollars or more a year with multiple sm franchises but this takes priority i guess
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2025, 4:32 PM
I wouldn’t mind an Agent Venom animated film with someone like Jack O Lantern as the villain…

The Remender run had a lot of good stuff in it so if true then I hope it’s based on that.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/11/2025, 4:41 PM
PLEASE GIVE BACK MARVEL THE RIGHTS SONY 🤦🏽‍♂️😑
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/11/2025, 4:54 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Screw that, get the old team back and let Raimi make a 4th film.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 5:05 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 -
User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/11/2025, 5:08 PM
@HashTagSwagg -
I would wish that too but there is no way they would give him again this kind of freedom(I mean Sam Raimi). Avi Arad and this witch Amy Pascal would again destroy it most likely. But the ending of the third one is a good conclusion becaue it gives fans the opportunity to make there own happy endings. In my Peter and MJ are married and have Mayday(the real one from Tom Defalco not the version from Dan the a**holes Slott) as their daughter.
User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/11/2025, 5:11 PM
@ObserverIO -
Im living in my dream world bro what i mean is I know sony will never give these rights up. They even want now to get the exclusive rights for the next batman arkham game. This utterly disgusting and unfair for Xbox or Switch users. Unbelievable these Sony guys:
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 5:24 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Lets just hope Fantastic Four makes $4 Billion then Marvel can buy the rights back.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/11/2025, 5:41 PM
@ObserverIO -
4 Billion?! 😲😦
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2025, 5:45 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - I can dig this, but if MARVEL got the rights, they may likely pull the multiverse move and make Mayday the front & center Spider-Man moving forward.

I don't want that either.

NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/11/2025, 4:49 PM
I just don't get the appeal of venom as a hero. he is so much better as a villain
Vigor
Vigor - 7/11/2025, 4:57 PM
I'm ok with Sony doing Spiderman animation. They haven't failed there yet
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2025, 5:02 PM
@Vigor - yep , that’s where they have shined so far.

Hopefully Spider Noir turns out well since that’s what they should have been doing from the beginning rather then taking villains away from Marvel.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/11/2025, 5:16 PM
Same it was a huge mistake even to make him in the comics an anti hero(Mark Bagley Era and Lethal Protector storyline) only to show how ruthless and evil Carnage is*.

*no joke he admitted it in these comic interviews/descriptions at the end of the comics that this was the reason why carnage was made.

