PEACEMAKER: First BTS Footage From New Opening Dance Sequence Debuts Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

When Peacemaker premiered back in 2022, the show's hilariously bizarre opening sequence soon became one of the biggest talking points, and fans can look forward to a brand-new dance number when the HBO/Max series returns for its second season on Thursday.

For this new sequence, Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" has been replaced by Foxy Shazam's "Oh Lord," and going by what we see in the behind-the-scenes teaser James Gunn has shared online, a lot more characters are going to feature.

"I'll give you an exclusive: You get to see Eagly try to dance for the first time," Gunn said in a recent interview. "So that's really something. He is not the best at it, but he tries to really join in the dance sequence at the end. He's got a little pose this time."

"We killed everyone in the season, so we kind of had to. Everyone died!" he added. "Also, we have a lot of new cast members — Tim Meadows is Langston Fleury, Sol Rodriguez is Sasha Bordeaux, and Michael Rooker's in the cast, Judomaster is a bigger character this time — so I knew that I needed to do a new dance."

Gunn also clarified that he didn't necessarily set out to outdo the original credits sequence.

"I think there's 4 billion views of the dance sequence on TikTok, so when you have something that's that viral, I just wanted to do a good job with the [new] dance sequence. I don't know if the dance sequence ever is going to one-up the first, because no one expected it. It was a complete surprise, and you just can't replicate that. However, the surprises within the show itself, I think, replicate that many times over, because there's so many more twists and turns in this season with what happens and what you find out about this universe."

A lot of work went in to this year’s opening dance sequence, although you wouldn’t be able to tell by watching Frank Grillo. #Peacemaker season 2 tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Gtdp83tIb7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 20, 2025

You can check out the latest red-band trailer below.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”