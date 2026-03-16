Watch AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Evans Reunite At The Oscars

There was an Avengers reunion at last night's Oscars (you can find the full list of winners here), but there was no sign of a new look at the movie. Given how far away the movie's release is, that isn't hugely surprising.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. took to the stage, teasing what will be another on-screen confrontation this December after they previously squared off as Captain America and Iron Man. This time, we're getting Steve Rogers vs. Doctor Doom.

It made for a fun viral moment and a nice reminder of why Avengers: Doomsday will put the spotlight on two of its biggest stars, despite spending most of the Multiverse Saga introducing new characters and legacy heroes.

When will we get another look at the movie? There's been some speculation about March 26—to coincide with that original cast reveal—and even something for May 4, to mark the anniversary of The Avengers' release in 2012.

As of now, though, we're hearing that nothing is coming for Doomsday until Spider-Man: Brand New Day's July release at the earliest, with D23 and San Diego Comic-Con also likely.

"Wow. Fourteen years. Can you believe it's been fourteen years since The Avengers?" Evans said, prompting Downey to reply, "I know. Feels like yesterday we were arguing about who gets the shield."

"So, what did you get me for our anniversary?" the Captain America actor asked. To that, Downey said, "Oh, I got you something special. A signed copy of the original Avengers script. Signed by the whole cast. It's backstage. I really thought this through."

You can hear more of their banter in the player below, along with the Oscar-winner's Doctor Doom-inspired suit.

There was also a wonderful viral moment featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Grogu...

he’s a movie star now.



Don’t miss Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Grogu in The Mandalorian and Grogu, only in theaters and IMAX May 22. pic.twitter.com/KdMkSZbUne — Star Wars (@starwars) March 16, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to follow on December 17, 2027.