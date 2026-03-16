SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Release Date/Time Possibly Revealed Along With New Promo Art

At this stage, we're about 90% sure that the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released this week (right in time for Project Hail Mary to touch down in theaters).

Now, we may have the exact date and time. In a since-deleted post from Sony Pictures's distributor in Kazakhstan, the plan is for the sneak peek to swing online this Wednesday at 7.05am ET. That isn't the usual time for a Sony trailer release, so we'll see whether an official teaser announcement drops today or tomorrow.

A Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked online late last year in pretty terrible quality. It was enough to give excited fans a taste of what's to come this summer, and excitement has only built since then.

What will our first look at the movie reveal? Well, Sony is spoiled for choice. The studio has several villains to pick from, including Tombstone and Scorpion. We also wouldn't be surprised if the spotlight is put squarely on MCU characters like The Hulk and The Punisher.

"All the creatives involved when I came on board wanted to do something that felt different," Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton said while promoting Wonder Man in January. "Of course, it’s still the Spider-Man that everybody loves, but this is a new chapter in his life."

"That tonal shift was something that was really exciting to me," he continued. "It felt really different, and it was an extremely gratifying experience."

Stay tuned for updates on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer as we have it.

The Spider-man Brand New Day trailer is releasing on Wednesday according to an official Sony pictures distributor in Kazakhstan.



(https://t.co/ojNiGXIZbE) pic.twitter.com/5bVxSHEA1B — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) March 16, 2026

We also have some new promo art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, putting the web-slinger front and centre.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.