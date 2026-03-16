SCOOBY-DOO: Mckenna Grace Breaks Silence On Playing Live-Action Daphne In Netflix Reboot

SCOOBY-DOO: Mckenna Grace Breaks Silence On Playing Live-Action Daphne In Netflix Reboot

Scoob! star Mckenna Grace will play a live-action version of Daphne in Netflix's upcoming Scooby-Doo TV series, and has now revealed how she's preparing for returning to this iconic role.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2026 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Scooby-Doo
Source: Toonado.com

Last month, we learned that Scream 7 and The Handmaid's Tale star Mckenna Grace will lead Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series as a young Daphne Blake. The 8-episode series will explore how the Mystery Inc. gang first met.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as writers and showrunners and will also executive produce along with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under their Midnight Radio banner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive-produce through Berlanti Productions.

It won't be Grace's first time playing Daphne, as she previously lent her voice to the character in 2020's Scoob! She had been set to star in the animated movie's sequel, Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Unfortunately, the near-completed project was scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery as a tax write-off.

Talking on the Oscars red carpet yesterday evening, Grace—who has frequently dressed as Daphne for Halloween—expressed her excitement for the series and revealed how she's preparing to take on one of her biggest roles yet. 

"I'm so excited! I am so excited," the actress said (via Toonado.com) after letting out an excited squeal. "I love Daphne. I dressed up as her for two or three Halloweens. I'm obsessed with Daphne. She is my favourite character. I'm so beyond. I'm estatic. I'm just going to rewatch every Scooby-Doo movie and series ever now."

How to Train Your Dragon star Mason Thames, who is dating Grace and previously dressed as Shaggy for Halloween, was also at the Academy Awards. Despite the fan casts, the actor confirmed he won't be playing Shaggy in Scooby-Doo

Here's the official logline for the upcoming live-action series:

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

You can hear more from Grace and Thames in the players below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
SCOOBY-DOO Netflix Series Reportedly Enlists THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Paul Walter Hauser
Related:

SCOOBY-DOO Netflix Series Reportedly Enlists THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Paul Walter Hauser
SCOOBY-DOO Live-Action Netflix Series Casts SCREAM 7 Star Mckenna Grace As Daphne
Recommended For You:

SCOOBY-DOO Live-Action Netflix Series Casts SCREAM 7 Star Mckenna Grace As Daphne

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder