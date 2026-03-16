SCOOBY-DOO: Mckenna Grace Breaks Silence On Playing Live-Action Daphne In Netflix Reboot

Last month, we learned that Scream 7 and The Handmaid's Tale star Mckenna Grace will lead Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series as a young Daphne Blake. The 8-episode series will explore how the Mystery Inc. gang first met.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as writers and showrunners and will also executive produce along with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under their Midnight Radio banner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive-produce through Berlanti Productions.

It won't be Grace's first time playing Daphne, as she previously lent her voice to the character in 2020's Scoob! She had been set to star in the animated movie's sequel, Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Unfortunately, the near-completed project was scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery as a tax write-off.

Talking on the Oscars red carpet yesterday evening, Grace—who has frequently dressed as Daphne for Halloween—expressed her excitement for the series and revealed how she's preparing to take on one of her biggest roles yet.

"I'm so excited! I am so excited," the actress said (via Toonado.com) after letting out an excited squeal. "I love Daphne. I dressed up as her for two or three Halloweens. I'm obsessed with Daphne. She is my favourite character. I'm so beyond. I'm estatic. I'm just going to rewatch every Scooby-Doo movie and series ever now."

How to Train Your Dragon star Mason Thames, who is dating Grace and previously dressed as Shaggy for Halloween, was also at the Academy Awards. Despite the fan casts, the actor confirmed he won't be playing Shaggy in Scooby-Doo.

Here's the official logline for the upcoming live-action series:

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

You can hear more from Grace and Thames in the players below.