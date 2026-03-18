Netflix's Live-Action SCOOBY-DOO Reboot Officially Casts Shaggy, Velma, And Fred

In February, the trades reported that Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Mckenna Grace will lead Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series as the young Daphne Blake.

The 8-episode series promises to explore how the Mystery Inc. gang first met, with Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serving as writers and showrunners. They'll also executive produce along with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under their Midnight Radio banner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive-produce through Berlanti Productions.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, we now have the final three (human) members of Mystery Inc. The streamer has confirmed that Lost in Space star Maxwell Jenkins is set to play Scooby-Doo's Fred. Ant-Man star Abby Ryder Fortson is Velma, while The Pitt's Tanner Hagen is the reboot's Shaggy.

Jenkins, 20, counts A Family Man, Sense8, Dear Edward, Arcadian, and Reacher among his credits. Forston, who is 18, previously starred in Transparent, The Whispers, and both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp as Cassie Lang. She also received widespread acclaim for her role in 2023's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

As for 21-year-old Hagen, he's a relative newcomer who has appeared in Be Careful What You Say and Most Prosperous Man. Shaggy has likely been a tricky role to fill, especially as Netflix will likely be looking to update the character while, hopefully, remaining true to his roots.

It was recently reported that The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Paul Walter Hauser has been offered a key supporting role in Scooby-Doo. While not confirmed, many believe he might be playing the show's villain. That's yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Here's the official logline for the upcoming live-action series:

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Scooby-Doo doesn't have a confirmed premiere date, but will likely begin production later this year. Keep checking back here for updates as we have them.