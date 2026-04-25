Scooby-Doo: Origins Star Mckenna Grace Unveils Her Full Daphne Look In New Video

Scooby-Doo: Origins Star Mckenna Grace Unveils Her Full Daphne Look In New Video

Jeepers! Mckenna Grace has shared a TikTok video revealing her full Daphne Blake look for Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo: Origins series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 25, 2026 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Scooby-Doo
Source: Via Toonado.com

Netflix announced that production is now officially underway on Scooby-Doo: Origins yesterday with a first glimpse of Daphne (Mckenna Grace), Shaggy (Tanner Hagen), Velma (Abby Ryder Fortson), and Fred (Maxwell Jenkins), and Grace has now shared a much better look at her take on Mystery Inc.'s high-kicking fashionista.

The Scream 7 star posted a TikTok video in full costume as Daphne Blake, with overlaid dialogue from Sarah Michelle Gellar's version of the character from the 2002 movie.

This marks a return to the role for Grace, who voiced the younger version of Daphne in the 2020 animated Scoob! movie. She also cosplayed as the character in 2024 (see the banner image above).

Frank Welker, who has played both Fred Jones and Scooby-Doo for more than five decades, will once again lend his voice to the titular Great Dane, and we recently learned Paul Walter Hauser (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Cobra Kai) will play Scoob's original owner.

The eight-episode series will focus on the origins of the Mystery Inc. gang, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Freddy, and their first meeting with the loveable pooch of the title, who comes into their lives after witnessing a supernatural murder.

The official synopsis reads: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner will executive produce under their Midnight Radio banner, along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti productions.

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix. “The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with our longstanding partners at Berlanti Productions and with Midnight Radio to bring the legendary Scooby-Doo franchise to a live-action series for the first time,” said Clancy Collins White, president of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Television. “It’s no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We’re excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we’re grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Scooby-Doo: Origins Starts Production With First Look At Netflix's Live-Action Mystery Inc. Gang
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/25/2026, 7:28 AM
This show could be fun. She's great.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/25/2026, 7:34 AM
@FireGunn - do my eyes deceive me... a positive comment? 😜 But yes, she's a great actress... not sure about the show yet though.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/25/2026, 8:39 AM
@MarkCassidy - I make plenty of positive comments to be fair. Most of them just go unnoticed. As for the show, I see potential. I just wonder if they'll go a more cartoonish/campy route like the films or a more serious route.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/25/2026, 9:11 AM
@FireGunn - She certainly looks the part. A tone similar to that Supernatural Scooby episode would be perfect. Mystery Inc but a little darker
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 10:23 AM
@FireGunn - it must be after everybody comments and moves on right?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/25/2026, 5:16 PM
@Bucky74 - Agreed
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/25/2026, 5:16 PM
@bobevanz - I guess?
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/25/2026, 6:21 PM
@MarkCassidy - That positive comment is just his crush on Mckenna Grace. He will probably claim it’s a masterpiece even if it’s unwatchable. If this fails and Netflix tries to reboot it, he will spend the next five years campaigning #RestoreTheGraceVerse and whining to everyone that we just didn't understand the vision.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/26/2026, 5:52 AM
@SpiderParker - Coming back to this comment because of your most recent reply to me. This post reeks of mental illness and projection. This is a new low even for you. Jesus.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/26/2026, 7:28 AM
@FireGunn - Well, my lowest is still miles higher than your highest, so why are you using the words your therapist labeled you with on others?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/26/2026, 9:33 AM
@SpiderParker - L troll. You can do better.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/26/2026, 9:52 AM
@FireGunn -

Topic: Scooby Doo.

"Reboot the MCU and DCU."

You certainly can never do better if every word you say just boomerangs back to you, troll.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/26/2026, 5:20 PM
@SpiderParker - Boring!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/25/2026, 7:42 AM
User Comment Image
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/25/2026, 7:53 AM
User Comment Image

Just trying to get my phone from my pocket
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/25/2026, 8:11 AM
@FinnFangFoom - User Comment Image
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/25/2026, 8:26 AM
@Clintthahamster - let me and wookie dream
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/25/2026, 8:26 AM
@FinnFangFoom - and pyke
IcePyke
IcePyke - 4/25/2026, 7:54 AM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/25/2026, 9:13 AM
@IcePyke - Come on.
She's too old for Bill.
Sominan
Sominan - 4/25/2026, 7:55 AM
Love it. Excellent casting all around!

Now, let's see that dog...

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/25/2026, 8:28 AM
User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/25/2026, 8:33 AM
Great casting
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/25/2026, 8:34 AM
Velma is white? WTF
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/25/2026, 9:16 AM
@Batmangina - Right?
Boycott this racist shit!


User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/25/2026, 4:59 PM
@Feralwookiee - Let me guess, you can't breath with all the drugs you ingested.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/25/2026, 7:39 PM
@captainwalker - I have no idea what you're on about.
I don't even drink. 😛
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/25/2026, 11:01 PM
@Feralwookiee - LOL. how did you add an emoji ?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/26/2026, 12:05 AM
@captainwalker - By selecting one of the emojis on the bottom of my keyboard.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/26/2026, 8:28 AM
@Feralwookiee - Ha, don't have that....
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/26/2026, 9:28 AM
@captainwalker - Weird. If you're posting on your phone, you should. It would be in your settings, then keyboard.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/26/2026, 10:59 AM
@Feralwookiee - That's the rub, I use the home computer. I'll need to keep that in mind.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 4/25/2026, 9:43 AM
"Russell Brand here, how old is she again"?

TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 4/25/2026, 6:02 PM
@UnderBelly -

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/25/2026, 10:03 AM
Ginger pretender
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 10:25 AM
Hmm interesting. This just might work
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/25/2026, 10:40 AM


Excellent cast. Great idea. This could be really good.

Unless the Hollywood agenda weirdos ruin it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 11:17 AM
McKenna looks good as Daphne!!.

I wonder if this iteration of Daphne will be a more active investigator like in the New Scooby Doo mysteries in which she , Shaggy , Scooby and Scrappy investigated supernatural mysteries (given the premise of this , I could see them taking some inspiration from that)?.

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to the show!!.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/25/2026, 11:32 AM
So many pedos in comment section
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/25/2026, 4:57 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - Morals and ethics aren't the most popular here unfortunately, hollywood has eroded them to just a stump.
1 2

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