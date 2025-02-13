THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Renewed For Season 3; Story Will Jump Ahead By "Several Years"

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Renewed For Season 3; Story Will Jump Ahead By &quot;Several Years&quot;

Amazon Prime Video has announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for a third season and the first plot details point to the story jumping ahead by several years. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's been confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for season 3 on Amazon's Prime Video. While the news doesn't come as a surprise, it arrives several months after season 2 concluded. 

The season 2 finale wrapped up with various cliffhangers, including the Elves resolving to stand against Sauron's army as it marched across Middle-earth (helping matters was the fact the Elves and Dwarfs had crafted their own powerful Rings capable of levelling the playing field). 

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that we're getting a major time jump when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns and the trade has shared the first story details in an official logline:

"Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is currently in pre-production at London's Shepperton Studios and is expected to begin shooting this spring. A 2026 premiere seems likely. 

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, today. "The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled."

"We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

Charlotte Brändström (Shōgun), a co-executive producer who directed multiple episodes in the first two seasons, will serve as season 3's executive producer and will direct multiple episodes. Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) will also return to direct, with veteran filmmaker Stefan Schwartz (The Boys) also boarding the series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hails from showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and Brändström also executive produce. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

Keep checking back here for Middle-earth updates as we have them. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/13/2025, 10:47 AM
lord22
lord22 - 2/13/2025, 10:48 AM
i know people hate this show.

but i'm glad it continue, i just hope the season 3 is the last and conclude the story
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 11:37 AM
@lord22 -

If you're glad it's continuing, would you be upset if a fourth and fifth season were good?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 10:49 AM
This failed the moment they hired those crappy writers and showrunners.
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 2/13/2025, 10:54 AM
Just stooooooooop already. Aside from those 5 people, nobody is watching your anti-Tolkien show.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/13/2025, 10:55 AM
The inconsistency in quality in this show would make the Witcher showrunners blush. There are some really cool ideas, fun characters, great visuals, but every few minutes someone in the show opens their mouth and reminds you screenwriting is hard. I have to remind myself I'm not watching the Acolyte to avoid throwing up.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 11:39 AM
@UncleHarm1 -

They made this show, The Acolyte, The Marvels, and many other things bad on purpose.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/13/2025, 11:00 AM
This is and was always an insult to Tolkien...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/13/2025, 11:01 AM

Season 1 was so bad that I still haven't tried season 2 yet. I probably never will.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/13/2025, 11:05 AM
@DocSpock - I never even started.

Productions and companies like these are not worth my time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 11:06 AM
Great!!.

I thought S1 was enjoyable but S2 was better imo , especially with its Sauron & Celebrimbor story & the Dwarves (certainly wasn’t perfect but good imo)…

It also helped make some elements of S1 stronger in hindsight aswell.

Given there will be a time skip in this , I wonder what”several” years means given who this war involves such as will be like 4-5 years or 1000 lol..

Will we see certain characters back , new characters that are descendants of previous ones or not?.

I personally think since the show has condensed the timeline a lot due to logistical reasons that it will likely be the former since I don’t see them abandoning the story of the characters they have already setup such as Nori or not following up on others like Isildur etc.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/13/2025, 11:06 AM
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/13/2025, 11:08 AM
I made it through half of the first episode. Is it worth giving it another shot?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 11:33 AM
@Izaizaiza -

No.

A bunch of Marxists got together and decided to piss off conservative Middle-earth fans.

And to bring in and indoctrinate Marxist fans.

So they deliberately put a bunch of ridiculous things in the show.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/13/2025, 11:50 AM
@Izaizaiza - I’m a massive LotR fan….and no. It is just too different from the source material to appeal to fans and the writing is too slow and poor to appeal to most of the general audiences. That is why it has lost about 67% of it s audience since season 1. Go watch something worth your time like Last Kingdom.
Blergh
Blergh - 2/13/2025, 11:09 AM
It hasn’t been renewed, so to speak. The show was immediately greenlit for 4 seasons. Hence the massive budget
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/13/2025, 11:23 AM
@Blergh - It's all about the details.

Appreciate your elaboration.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 11:30 AM
The Marxists have conservatives to piss off, and fools to indoctrinate, so they will forge ahead with more episodes.

Unfortunately they have too much money and power.

They have become The Man.

We will continue to boycott this non canon fan fic slop.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 11:42 AM
Don't despair.

That is what they want.

They will never stop with this shit.

There are some ways to reduce their garbage output.

Boycott more. Don't subscribe. Don't buy tickets.

Maybe some of them who value money over indoctrinating people will stop making some of this woke trash.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/13/2025, 11:47 AM
This show is a dud. You could have made a great series in this time period that was loyal to the source material, but they never got the full rights and decided to make fanfiction.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/13/2025, 12:02 PM
Make it a couple hundred years

