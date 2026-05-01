Wonder Woman: Eva De Dominici Fuels Speculation That She's Been Cast As The DCU's Diana With Insta Post

Last month, a rumor did the rounds online that Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars) was in talks for the role of Maxima in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, and the trades recently confirmed that she did indeed test for the part along with Adria Arjona (Andor), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

We recently learned that Arjona has been cast in the Superman sequel, but is there a chance De Dominici is also set to join the DCU?

The Argentinian model turned actress shared a training video to Instagram, and the emojis she added to her post - a woman with crossed arms and a pair of crossed swords - have led to speculation that she may have been cast as Wonder Woman, while Arjona will play Maxima.

The emojis do seem very specific, but she could simply be leaning into the rumors here.

Here's what De Dominici had to say when asked about the Man of Tomorrow rumors during a recent interview.

“I would love to work with James Gunn. That’s the only thing… I’m a big fan… and at some point I’d love to play a superhero. It’s one of my dreams.”

What do you make of this post? Are people reading too much into it? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Eva de Dominici teases playing Wonder Woman on her IG story! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/bEwazRVjxn — A Geek's Viewpoint (@ViewpointGeek) April 30, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman).

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.