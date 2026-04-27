UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Photos Reveal Doctor Doom, Steve Rogers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, More

UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Photos Reveal Doctor Doom, Steve Rogers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, More

Supposed Avengers: Doomsday costume photos that first showed up last year have resurfaced on social media, but we now have good reason to believe that they're the real deal.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

UPDATE: As you can see below, Disney has started removing the images, confirming that they are, in fact, real. With that, a several-months-long mystery has been solved.

Last year, the launch of several AI platforms coincided with an apparent leak of Avengers: Doomsday costume images. Suddenly, what looked like real photos were competing for attention with convincing fakes depicting everyone from Captain Marvel to Wolverine and Spider-Man.

Those original leaks—which were the basis for several online scoopers sharing costume descriptions—largely vanished after getting lost in the shuffle of so many fakes. However, they've now resurfaced on X.

As a reminder, these originally showed up before the four teasers that played in theaters, the various pieces of promo art featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and costume department artwork first spotted at an event in London's Pinewood Studios. 

With the benefit of hindsight, it seems these photos are the real deal. Can we guarantee that? No, but there are details here that match what we saw in the trailers and what we've heard from the full sneak peek screened at CinemaCon earlier this month. Based on when these were originally posted, there are one too many accurate details for that to be a coincidence. 

One of the biggest giveaways is Doctor Doom's belt buckle. At the time, we'd seen promo art that matched these photos, aside from the belt buckle. For some, that was enough to write the leaks off as fake, but as the updated artwork shown at CinemaCon now matches what we see here, these images being real is highly likely. 

At least a couple of people who were at CinemaCon have said Steve Rogers' costume matches what was in the trailer, and with a new look at Avengers: Doomsday supposedly somewhere on the horizon, we'll find out one way or another soon enough.

Recently, filmmaker Joe Russo said Avengers: Endgame's upcoming re-release will include "footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame."

"It’s an opportunity to create a bridge from Endgame to Doomsday in a very unique way, and because the movie was so successful, we have an opportunity to re-release it," he continued, calling it a "critical companion story" and a "setup for what you’re gonna watch in December when you see Avengers: Doomsday."

Check out these leaked Avengers: Doomsday photos below, and let us know whether you think they're real or fake in the comments section.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/27/2026, 9:08 AM
Mystique got that divorced at 47 treatment
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/27/2026, 9:24 AM
@JustAWaffle - She's got the Karen haircut. 😳🤣
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/27/2026, 9:25 AM
@JustAWaffle - 😂😂😂
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/27/2026, 12:06 PM
@JustAWaffle - Hey man, 47-year-old divorcees are the best.
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/27/2026, 12:50 PM
@Feralwookiee - ?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/27/2026, 9:09 AM
I'm not clicking on any of those links. I'm not giving any engagement to these clowns
cyclopstb
cyclopstb - 4/27/2026, 9:15 AM
I don’t believe these are real.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 4/27/2026, 10:52 AM
@cyclopstb - Apparently the belt is accurate on doom despite being different in previous art, so now the belief is that all these images are real. Makes sense.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/27/2026, 12:29 PM
@cyclopstb - More marketing oh, I mean "leaks".
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/27/2026, 9:17 AM
Found my new Doom wallpaper
Sominan
Sominan - 4/27/2026, 9:24 AM
Looks like Steve Rogers left The Avengers and joined the Beegees. What's with the disco look?

Also [frick] them for not letting him be Captain America again.

Pedro Pascal could shave for the Oscars but not for Reed? What a joke.

Cyclops and Mystique look the best and most comics accurate of the bunch. Gambit too. How did the FoX-men end up being more comic accurate looking then the MCU Avengers in the same film?

epc1122
epc1122 - 4/27/2026, 4:01 PM
@Sominan - I’m so mad that Pedro didn’t shave 🙃
MonroeArtStudio
MonroeArtStudio - 4/27/2026, 9:29 AM
Cyclops looks perfect! I wish he could somehow stick around in the rebooted MCU.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/27/2026, 12:53 PM
@MonroeArtStudio - not liking costume all that well fans say it’s perfect his visor is not yellow
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 9:37 AM
If real then man , I really like how Dr Doom looks in this!!.

Also , Johnny’s hair looks much better though I do understand why it was so short in First Steps since Joseph Quinn had directly come off of shooting Warfare in which he had a buzz cut since it was a military role.

Oh and Shang Chi’s outfit looks a bit different , the top seems the same but the bottom has more a baggy pajama feel to it with a sash which certainly echoes some of his comic looks I feel.

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t wait to see all these characters in action!!.
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 4/27/2026, 9:48 AM
Can Thor get a new costume for [frick] sake? This will be like the 4th movie with that shitty all black one.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/27/2026, 9:52 AM
@Puckaluck - What do you prefer?
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 4/27/2026, 9:54 AM
@Puckaluck - If they would just use the first costume he had in Love and Thunder, and put a helmet on him, that would be great
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 4/27/2026, 10:08 AM
@LeBronStan - exactly. I would have been fine with that. I would have just used the one at the very end of Love and Thunder!
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 4/27/2026, 10:08 AM
@JustAWaffle - I just wished they would have used this opportunity to give him and comic accurate suit. Any of them!
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/27/2026, 12:57 PM
@Puckaluck - comic accuate suit not always goood thing what character had comic accuate costume in live fans hate look of it ? Wrecking crew look like crap , she hulk comic accuate costume fans don’t like it , vision costume is not comic accuate no stupid yellow underwear on costume same with Loki no one complaints about those changes and captain America daredevil have comic accuate costume all people crying about is stupid logo no one can see unless standing still in well bright light room otherwise red logo blends in with red costume no one can see
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 4/27/2026, 3:13 PM
@dragon316 - they should give him his Ruin suit. There, done.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 4/27/2026, 9:53 AM
Cyclops looks great, but i wish they would've saved the 90's costumes for the MCU proper X-men.
I would have used the Alex Ross concept art for the X-Men in Doomsady, to make them slightly more comic book accurate, while also distinguishing them as still the fox x-men.


Also, GET THOSE SLEEVES OFF SHANG CHI!
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/27/2026, 12:58 PM
@LeBronStan - can’t like cyclops costume doesn’t look right looks kinda stupid off outing same with Logan weapon x helmet that terrible
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/27/2026, 10:29 AM
Those can’t be real surely. Doom and Mystique look awful.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/27/2026, 10:39 AM
Uh-oh! Someone is going away for 7 years.
gambgel
gambgel - 4/27/2026, 10:48 AM
that isnt even Lewis Pullman. lets be f**** real lol.


fans cant be that stupid
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/27/2026, 11:03 AM
I can create these kind of images using seedream 4.5 ai

Something looks off
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/27/2026, 1:00 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - anyone can make these pictures ai and not using ai photoshop and gimp
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 4/27/2026, 11:05 AM
Cyclops and Magneto (specifically Ian with the longer hair) look nearly identical to the teaser from a couple of months back. If someone could confirm that Mystique had this same look in the Cinema Con trailer, I think its a safe bet to assume these are legit.

Also, Steve's look lines up with his description from what we've read about the CC trailer.

I think these are legit.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 4/27/2026, 11:33 AM
@TheWinkler - the belt thing alone makes this seem very likely real.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/27/2026, 11:08 AM
Also why black suit Thor? Bring back TDW suit
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 4/27/2026, 11:55 AM
That Cyclops look is missing so many of the other elements that make it work. The trunks, the yellow gloves, the extra straps.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 12:24 PM
@OmegaBlack13 - I wouldn’t have minded the yellow gloves just to break up the blue but I’m fine without the extra 90’s straps and trunks.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 12:36 PM
@OmegaBlack13 - And if those were present I'm sure you'd find something else to complain about lol
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/27/2026, 1:02 PM
@OmegaBlack13 - same with wolverine missing stupid underwear all fans can see let’s see mask love costume , wolverine had more black in books less black more over statuette yellow on costume
grif
grif - 4/27/2026, 12:02 PM
doom had a better outfit in ff2
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/27/2026, 12:08 PM
I rewatched Endgame yesterday -- first rewatching in at least 4 years. Except the time-heist sequences in the middle, it is a close-to-perfect movie, extremely engaging, really well done. And largely because we were so invested in every character, almost all of them likeable.

I hope we get more of the same with Doomsday, but i am not holding my breath. I have no investment in fake Black Panther, fake Captain America (i love Sam as Falcon), and unimpressive Reed -- among many other Phase 4/5/6 fails. Unlike Thanos, the average viewer doesn't know Dr. Doom's motivations. We shall see how it turns out. Eight months to go.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/27/2026, 1:40 PM
Badass Doom pic.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/27/2026, 3:22 PM
They got worse with each Sam Wilson captain America suit. The white one in FATWS was perfect
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