X-Men '97 Season 2 Promo Art Reveals First Look At X-Force, Past And Present X-Men, And X-Corp

X-Men '97 Season 2 Promo Art Reveals First Look At X-Force, Past And Present X-Men, And X-Corp

A fresh wave of X-Men '97 Season 2 promo art fully reveals the 3000 B.C. and 3960 A.D. X-Men, X-Force, X-Factor, and a brand-new superhero team inspired by Grant Morrison's New X-Men, X-Corp.

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men
Source: Toonado.com

As we first reported on Toonado.comX-Men '97 promo art has fully pulled back the curtain on what to expect from Season 2. When we last saw many of the mutant heroes, Cyclops and Jean Grey were tuck in a desolate 3960 A.D., while Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Xavier, and Magneto were in Ancient Egypt, alongside En Sabah Nur, in 3000 B.C.

Now, we see their updated costumes, along with confirmation that Wolverine, Storm, and Morph were left similarly stranded in the future. 

It seems the team's absence from the present will lead to the emergence of at least two more teams: X-Force and X-Factor. The former includes Cable, Archangel, Psylocke, Sunspot, and Jubilee. The latter, meanwhile, has Havok, Polaris, Strong Guy, Wolfsbane, Multiple Man, and Val Cooper.

Perhaps the biggest spoiler comes from our first look at X-Corp. Now wearing uniforms based on those featured in Grant Morrison's New X-Men run, this must be what becomes of the X-Men when they return home. 

There's going to be plenty of time for this team to evolve. Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, has previously confirmed that talks about Seasons 4 and 5 are already underway. 

"There is definitely, more than possibly, more to come from X-Men '97. We're talking about Seasons 4 and 5 now," the executive said last October.

There have been rumours—started by fired showrunner Beau DeMayo—that Kevin Feige wasn't overly pleased with X-Men '97 potentially stealing the planned live-action X-Men reboot's thunder. We're not sure how much stock to put into those claims, but if they're at all accurate, it could impact the chances of Season 4 and 5 becoming a reality.

The X-Men: The Animated Series revival was a hit with fans and managed to more than live up to its predecessor. DeMayo developed much of Season 2, so Season 3 will be the big test when it comes to whether the show can keep that momentum going.

What If...?'s Matthew Chauncey is taking over as showrunner, which has been a cause for concern for many fans given the hit-and-miss nature of that Marvel Animation series.

X-Men '97 features the voices of Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, J. P. Karliak, Lenore Zann, George Buza, A. J. LoCascio, Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Matthew Waterson, Ross Marquand, and Adrian Hough. Neve Campbell has denied that she'll lend her voice to Polaris. 

X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+ this summer. Check out this new promo art (via Nexus Point News) below.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/2/2026, 12:13 PM
Rocha Moya likes this
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/2/2026, 12:20 PM
This is Beau DeMayo's show. Imagine gaslighting someone so bad, then firing them because you won't do their song and dance
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/2/2026, 12:29 PM
This looks like they're going into a whole other direction than how they started with 97 and i'm not sure this is a good thing. We'll see, but i know with demayo not being involved its sure to be different.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/2/2026, 1:07 PM
@UnderBelly - DeMayo wrote season two before getting fired. Also, he's a creep.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 5/2/2026, 1:19 PM
@JackDeth - he said he heard that they were doing lots of changes to season two, which is why it’s taken so long for it to come out. Guess we’ll only definitively know by season three whether the new showrunners are better or not
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/2/2026, 12:36 PM
That “To me my X-men” stuff is getting annoying. It’s probably an early comic thing. But it sounds weird.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/2/2026, 1:09 PM
@JustAWaffle - 4 me, I'm fine with it as long as it makes sense in the moment.

4 example:
Scott calling his team to him after the cyclops landing in 97 made sense for that moment.

cap saying "Avengers assemble" in endgame after the team had clearly already assembled around him was.....just phucking stupid.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/2/2026, 1:35 PM
@harryba11zack - I feel the same way about Avengers Assemble. But the music and moment pushed through and made it cool imo.

But as the say, one man’s cringe is another man’s tattoo.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/2/2026, 1:08 PM
REALLY looking forward to this. Season one was pretty much perfect.
Astroman
Astroman - 5/2/2026, 1:32 PM
Like seeing X-Factor and Psylocke in there. Hope they’d didn’t lose the vibe of Season 1🤞
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2026, 1:34 PM
Magneto with the facial hair goes hard!!.

Also I dig some of the looks , especially Wolverine with the Bandana Mask…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I quite liked S1 so i hope S2 & beyond turns out just as well if not better somehow even with the showrunner change & such…

Granted , I think for now they are following Beau DeMayo’s plan for S2 though I’m definitely not looking forward to him tweeting about this when the show comes out!!.

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