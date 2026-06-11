Supergirl Star Jason Momoa Teases Lobo's DCU Future (And Why It Has To Be R-Rated)

Supergirl Star Jason Momoa Teases Lobo's DCU Future (And Why It Has To Be R-Rated)

Supergirl star Jason Momoa has broken his silence on Lobo's DCU future beyond his upcoming cameo and explains why he'd want any spin-off project to boast an R-rating for The Last Czarnian.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

After spending the better part of a decade playing the DCEU's Aquaman, Justice League star Jason Momoa will finally take on his dream role in Supergirl as Lobo.

The bounty hunter's inclusion is a little surprising, as he wasn't in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book that inspired the movie. However, in a bid to increase interest in the female-led superhero movie (which are a notoriously tough sell outside the odd exception), DC Studios has added a character to the mix with major spin-off potential.

Momoa's DCU future hasn't been confirmed, but the actor already has one eye on what's next. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor confirmed that something is in the works for the Scourge o' the Cosmos. It's just going to take time. 

"I have asked. And they do have some plans," Momoa told the site. "If I’m allowed to release anything, I would just probably say that much. Aquaman, you know, came out with a little splash of him in Batman v. Superman, Justice League was pretty big, and then Aquaman. So I think it’ll be a slow release."

"We’ll see where he fits, and then it would be amazing to do our own solo [movie]," he continued. "But the audience really has to, like, love him and want to be there."

If we do get a solo outing for Lobo, Momoa hopes that it will embrace the character's adult nature on the page with an R-rating. DC Studios will release its first R-rated movie this October with Clayface—it took Marvel Studios 16 years before Deadpool & Wolverine—so the odds are in the former Aquaman's favour.

"It has to be [R-rated], but you’ve also got to build the fan base for that. You can’t just drop that in there and expect everybody to come in," he said. "You got to watch it. You got to warm them up. I don’t want to say anything yet."

While Lobo becoming a reality doesn't necessarily hinge on Supergirl's success, if the movie doesn't take flight at the box office, that won't do anything to help The Main Man. We'll just have to wait and see how things go later this month. However, there's already speculation about him showing up in next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

Check out some new promos for Supergirl in the X posts below. 

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2026, 2:17 PM
He'll be back for sure. Definitely a as a cameo. It'd be cool as a movie
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/11/2026, 2:22 PM
Give Lobo a budget of about 75 million, slap an R rating on there and let Mamoa do what he does.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2026, 2:23 PM
Implying that the DCU won't crash and burn within the next few years...

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MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/11/2026, 2:25 PM
That muscle suit he's wearing is...interesting
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/11/2026, 2:31 PM
And what he'd do in a Rated-R film? Just frack shiet up?

If they really want us to care about Lobo beyond his rough harsh exterior and badassness, bring in his daughter Crush and flesh that out.

The DCU is already a lived-in universe where everything already exists right? Then do this.

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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/11/2026, 2:50 PM
@NinnesMBC - flesh what out nothing flesh out he’s mercenary for hire who can’t die may be explained in supergirl if so nothing flesh out iron heart got how her own tv show same with moon night and eternals got there own movie
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/11/2026, 3:04 PM
@dragon316 - It's already explained briefly and short in the clips that have been released about the movie. Characters have layers, otherwise they are just cutout carboards. How exactly do you get audience to give a damn about this lunatic if not going for the angle with Crush?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/11/2026, 2:38 PM
Would love to see a Lobo vs. Guy Gardner fight.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/11/2026, 2:56 PM
RUMOR: DC Could Restore the Snyderverse if James Gunn Fails?
The SnyderVerse return rumor is in heavy circulation again. Let us run through it.

The rumor traces to Cosmic Book News editor Matt McGloin, who has cited unnamed insiders since November 2025 claiming that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund wants Zack Snyder back at DC Studios as part of the Paramount-WBD acquisition.

According to that reporting, the new ownership would replace James Gunn with Snyder, bring back Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and “possibly” Ben Affleck as Batman.

The framing: Saudi backers want a Snyder-led DC franchise to rival Marvel.

McGloin has been right before. He reported the Daredevil: Born Again retooling months before The Hollywood Reporter confirmed it. His track record is mixed but not dismissible. The question is whether this specific rumor holds up against the verified parts of the Paramount-WBD merger picture.

Let us walk through the components.
The Saudi money is real

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, and Abu Dhabi’s L’Imad Holding are providing a combined $24 billion in equity financing for Paramount’s $110 billion WBD acquisition, per the Paramount Skydance SEC filings from February 27, 2026. Larry Ellison personally guaranteed an additional $43.3 billion.


The European Commission’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation has flagged the Gulf sovereign wealth involvement as an area of concern ahead of the July 7 EU antitrust decision. The Saudis are not just passive financiers. They are a major equity bloc with potential governance influence in the combined company.

This piece of the rumor checks out completely.

The Snyder-Saudi business connection is real

Snyder is currently directing Brawlers (originally titled Brawler), a UFC-themed feature film co-produced with Dana White and Turki Alalshikh, who chairs Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. The film is filming as of May 2026. Alalshikh is attached as an executive producer.

On May 1, 2026, Snyder posted an Instagram photo from the Paramount Studios lot captioned “Poking around the back lot in Hollywood as we start work on our new project.” Brawlers does not have an official distributor announced, but Paramount has a seven-year UFC distribution deal that makes it the obvious home.

Snyder has documented, ongoing business relationships with the same Saudi entertainment apparatus that is helping fund Paramount’s WBD bid. This piece also checks out.


James Gunn’s footing is genuinely uncertain

Multiple verified data points suggest Gunn’s position at DC Studios is less secure than the official Paramount messaging suggests.

Gunn did not attend the first internal David Ellison meeting after the Paramount-WBD agreement, with the official excuse being he was filming Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta. He also skipped CinemaCon 2026 and sent a video message instead. Paramount co-chair Josh Greenstein reportedly discussed a DC project with director Zach Cregger (Weapons) without going through Gunn or Peter Safran, per Puck and Collider. Under the current Gunn-Safran model, that conversation should not have happened.

Is James Gunn on thin ice with The Ellisons?
On the BobaTalks podcast in October 2025, Gunn was asked about long-term DCU plans past Man of Tomorrow. He said: “If I s-- Yes, they definitely go significantly further than ‘Man of Tomorrow.’ So, now, whether or not that’ll be me that’s able to fulfill that promise depends on a lot of things in life, but yeah.“ The hesitation and the laugh were notable.

Gunn’s contract was extended only to Spring 2027, the same window as the Man of Tomorrow release. After that, his status is genuinely open.

Whether his position erodes specifically because Saudi backers want Snyder, or because the broader Paramount leadership wants their own people, is the unverified part. The thin ice itself is real.

The actor return claims are NOT verified

Henry Cavill has not publicly confirmed a Superman return. Ben Affleck has not publicly confirmed a Batman return. Gal Gadot has not publicly confirmed a Wonder Woman return. Jason Momoa has not publicly confirmed an Aquaman return.

Zack Snyder himself has not publicly claimed he is returning to live-action DC. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast in March 2026, Snyder said animation and comics had been discussed as ways to continue his story “at least in some capacity.” He also said of Gunn’s DCU: “Other people will take them and other people will take them after that, and that’s how it should be.“

The actor casting framework Cosmic Book News reported is currently sourced to one outlet’s insiders. No actor representation has confirmed it. No studio announcement exists.

The “SnyderVerse restoration as official plan” claim is also not verified

This is the part where the rumor stops being supported by independently verifiable reporting.

Matt Belloni at Puck has consistently reported that the most likely scenario after the merger closes is Gunn and Safran remaining at DC Studios with tighter corporate oversight. Bloomberg reported in October 2025 that Ellison’s strategy is to “keep the creative teams of the two studios, while consolidating some of the marketing and distribution.” Neither outlet has reported a Saudi mandate to install Snyder.

The leap from “Saudi money is in Paramount” to “Saudis want SnyderVerse back” is a single-source claim. The leap from “Gunn’s footing is uncertain” to “Gunn is being replaced by Snyder” is also a single-source claim.

The pieces are real. The conclusion is not yet confirmed.

The Snyder Cut precedent

Here is the part that makes the rumor harder to fully dismiss.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign ran for nearly four years before WarnerMedia officially announced in May 2020 that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be released on HBO Max. Trade publications spent most of that period treating the campaign as fan wishful thinking. The Snyder Cut release was widely framed as impossible right up until the moment it was officially announced.


The DC fandom has a track record of getting outcomes that traditional industry reporting said would not happen. The combination of corporate change, motivated investor pressure, and an organized fanbase has produced surprises before.

Whether this specific rumor follows that pattern depends on what happens after July 7 when the EU antitrust decision lands.

If the merger closes and Saudi-aligned investors take board seats, the calculus shifts.

If Gunn’s contract is not renewed past 2027, the calculus shifts further.

Until then, the verdict on the SnyderVerse return rumor is: no confirmation outside of Cosmic Book News, the underlying circumstantial evidence is real, the actor returns and creative leadership changes have not been officially announced anywhere, and the precedent for fan-driven DC outcomes to actually happen exists.

Stranger things have happened. Worth watching what comes out of the July 7 EU decision and the Q3 merger close.

The DC fandom will be paying attention either way.
Now Wait for the Gunn Bots to get triggered & attack!😂
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/11/2026, 3:06 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - no one reading all that shit. Start a blog bro. Talkin bout rumors smh
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/11/2026, 3:09 PM
@VampMime187cbm - Gunns DC for Dummies was made for YOU! Simple stories & bright colors!😂😂😂 If you have to think or read your head hurts😂😂
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/11/2026, 3:10 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - Goofy [frick] I’m Snyder all day. Go watch SpiderBoy loser.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/11/2026, 3:12 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - Snyder Verse was made for me my guy. Foh! Gunn is for suckers
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/11/2026, 3:05 PM
10 Episode HBO Max series start there don’t do a sol movie just yet.

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