Supergirl Star Jason Momoa Teases Lobo's DCU Future (And Why It Has To Be R-Rated)

After spending the better part of a decade playing the DCEU's Aquaman, Justice League star Jason Momoa will finally take on his dream role in Supergirl as Lobo.

The bounty hunter's inclusion is a little surprising, as he wasn't in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book that inspired the movie. However, in a bid to increase interest in the female-led superhero movie (which are a notoriously tough sell outside the odd exception), DC Studios has added a character to the mix with major spin-off potential.

Momoa's DCU future hasn't been confirmed, but the actor already has one eye on what's next. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor confirmed that something is in the works for the Scourge o' the Cosmos. It's just going to take time.

"I have asked. And they do have some plans," Momoa told the site. "If I’m allowed to release anything, I would just probably say that much. Aquaman, you know, came out with a little splash of him in Batman v. Superman, Justice League was pretty big, and then Aquaman. So I think it’ll be a slow release."

"We’ll see where he fits, and then it would be amazing to do our own solo [movie]," he continued. "But the audience really has to, like, love him and want to be there."

If we do get a solo outing for Lobo, Momoa hopes that it will embrace the character's adult nature on the page with an R-rating. DC Studios will release its first R-rated movie this October with Clayface—it took Marvel Studios 16 years before Deadpool & Wolverine—so the odds are in the former Aquaman's favour.

"It has to be [R-rated], but you’ve also got to build the fan base for that. You can’t just drop that in there and expect everybody to come in," he said. "You got to watch it. You got to warm them up. I don’t want to say anything yet."

While Lobo becoming a reality doesn't necessarily hinge on Supergirl's success, if the movie doesn't take flight at the box office, that won't do anything to help The Main Man. We'll just have to wait and see how things go later this month. However, there's already speculation about him showing up in next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

Check out some new promos for Supergirl in the X posts below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.