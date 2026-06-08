X-Men Reboot: Sophie Thatcher Breaks Her Silence On Rogue Casting Rumors

X-Men Reboot: Sophie Thatcher Breaks Her Silence On Rogue Casting Rumors

Marvel Studios will reboot the X-Men franchise in the MCU's next Saga, and Sophie Thatcher (Her Private Hell) has now weighed in on the rumours that she'll take on the role of Rogue.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

There's a slim chance Marvel Studios will announce the X-Men reboot's cast at next month's San Diego Comic-Con. Next year still seems more likely, as the focus will almost certainly be on Avengers: Doomsday in Hall H this time around. 

Still, with Sadie Sink rumoured to be playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems the team may slowly be coming together. 

There have been many wild claims out there about which mutants and actors we'll see in the reboot, and Yellowjackets and Companion star Sophie Thatcher's name has repeatedly come up for Rogue. Now, the actress has broken her silence on potentially playing the hero.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Thatcher was asked how aware she is of the X-Men rumours. "I see what I [get] tagged [in]," she started. "Yeah. And I'm like, interesting. I'm open if it's a director who's down to collaborate and listen to me. I want to have a voice. I know that's absolutely possible, and people do that all the time, but I would just want to make sure it's the right story being told."

"Especially if it's such a huge franchise. It's like that itself has such an impact, and I want to make sure it's the right story," Thatcher continued. "[It's] not just spreading like violence and shock value, but something meaningful."

Asked how familiar she is with the X-Men franchise, the actress said, "It's the blue people? So, I'm going to get a lot of hate on that one [Laughs]. Jennifer Lawrence in, like, blue. Mystique. I'm open. Yes. Always. I'm open to anything."

It certainly sounds like Thatcher wouldn't immediately turn Marvel Studios down if Kevin Feige came calling. That's going to delight fans of the Heretic star, as well as those who are eager for a new, comic-accurate take on Rogue in the MCU.

In the comics, Rogue has the uncontrollable ability of absorbing the energy of others through physical contact, temporarily incorporating their abilities, powers, memories and even personality with a touch, a process which wears her victims. She was adopted by mutant terrorists Mystique and Destiny as a child, and later went from villain to hero as a member of the X-Men.

"We’re talking about things, we’re thinking about things," X-Men director Jake Schreier recently said. “I can tell you most of the stuff that gets posted online, I don’t know where it comes from, because it doesn’t come from our room, and it isn't what we're discussing. But there is a process.”

Schreier has pointed to Chris Claremont being a key source of inspiration, and we can likely expect a similar vibe to his Uncanny X-Men relaunch. In 1975, that put characters like Colossus, Storm, and Nightcrawler front and centre alongside familiar faces, such as Cyclops and Wolverine. 

It's previously been reported that the movie will feature a lineup similar to X-Men '97, though there's also chatter about us getting the original five "First Class" of mutants. That may ultimately hinge on whether we're getting a teenage team or a pre-established group of heroes.

X-Men doesn't have a release date, but is rumoured to begin shooting this year for a 2028 debut. You can hear more from Thatcher in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
X-Men Director Shares Casting Update While Addressing Recent Rumors: We're Talking About Some Things
Related:

X-Men Director Shares Casting Update While Addressing Recent Rumors: "We're Talking About Some Things"
X-Men Writer Says MCU Reboot Will Prioritize Character-First Storytelling And Teases Comic Inspiration
Recommended For You:

X-Men Writer Says MCU Reboot Will Prioritize "Character-First Storytelling" And Teases Comic Inspiration

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 8:09 AM
Saying "I want to have a voice. I know that's absolutely possible, and people do that all the time, but I would just want to make sure it's the right story being told." while also saying "It's the blue people? So, I'm going to get a lot of hate on that one [Laughs]. Jennifer Lawrence in, like, blue. Mystique. I'm open. Yes. Always. I'm open to anything." means I can't take you seriously and if you get casted you absolutely should NOT have a voice.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/8/2026, 8:23 AM
@FireGunn - *cast
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/8/2026, 8:12 AM
Right story do people know what there talking when it comes to comcis story plot is always same goood vs bad goood wins there is no story and plot with comics same crapp all time
Repian
Repian - 6/8/2026, 8:18 AM
I prefer her to play a Pamela Isley, who has learned about plants. She lures men with her beauty and apparent fragility. Then, after that, she murders them and uses their bodies as compost for a new harvest. To complete the cycle, she celebrates the end of the agricultural cycle and the beginning of winter: Samhain.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 6/8/2026, 8:21 AM
why should an actor "have a voice" on a movie? AI is coming for these pompous asshats.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/8/2026, 8:25 AM
Just put her in the next Avatar flick instead, she won't know the difference.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/8/2026, 8:28 AM
@ObserverIO - LMAO. this made my day. thank you
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/8/2026, 8:26 AM
'I'm open if it's a director who's down to collaborate and listen to me. I want to have a voice. I know that's absolutely possible, and people do that all the time, but I would just want to make sure it's the right story being told.'

I'm sure her voice and opinions are well informed and carefully thought out.

They should let her drive so the right stories are told.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder