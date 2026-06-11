Disclosure Day Eyes $35 Million Opening Weekend - But Needs Nearly 10x That To Break Even

Disclosure Day Eyes $35 Million Opening Weekend - But Needs Nearly 10x That To Break Even

Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day arrives in theaters this weekend, and while the movie will open at #1, it's going to take a while until the UFO tale reaches profitability (if it ever does).

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's not easy for any original sci-fi movie to break through in a marketplace crammed full of well-known IPs, and with the likes of Masters of the Universe, Toy Story 5, and Supergirl already in theaters or right around the corner, Disclosure Day faces stiff competition at the box office.

We're also seeing YouTubers-turned-filmmakers like Curry Barker and Kane Parsons make an impact with horror hits like Obsession and Backrooms, and both movies have had strong holds from weekend to weekend. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Deadline has revealed that Steven Spielberg's UFO movie is eyeing a $35 million start in the U.S. 

With a surprisingly modest $115 million production budget, on the surface, Disclosure Day's expected $65 million global bow bodes well. The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 82%, with the hope being that audiences will also respond positively. 

While $35 million is one of Spielberg's lowest North American opening weekends, his movies typically have legs, and there's a lot of buzz surrounding the movie. However, with only a week to make an impact before Toy Story 5 comes along, Disclosure Day has a long road to profitability.

According to Variety, with $80 million in marketing costs, the sci-fi movie needs to gross at least $300 million globally to break even. As one studio executive posits, "Spielberg’s name carries weight, but it’s not the same [as it was]. Moviegoers who grew up with Spielberg are older, and those are the ones who are more challenged to go to cinemas."

Elsewhere this weekend, Scary Movie is facing a 60% decline with $21 million in the U.S. following its $54.3 million franchise-high opening last week. As for Masters of the Universe, it's already slipping down the charts and is currently neck and neck with Backrooms as both are eyeing a $12 million haul (the latter is in its third weekend, whereas He-Man is only in his second). 

"It’s my first film that will be considered science fiction that I do not consider to be science fiction," Spielberg said in a recent interview. "It’s much more reflective of the world as it is evolving and discoveries that are being made as we speak."

"I’ve been a believer since I made ‘Close Encounters’ 50 years ago. But I would always say: Until I’ve seen a UAP or a UFO with my own eyes, I’m not going to categorically state that life from out there has come here," he continued. "But I’ve changed that. I’m now willing to change my mind because of the circumstantial evidence which is overwhelming."

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This weekend, the truth belongs to seven billion people in Disclosure Day, the highly anticipated new UFO movie from the legendary Steven Spielberg.

The cast of Disclosure Day includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Oscar winner Colin Firth (Kingsman), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is set to be released in theaters on June 12.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Pampero
Pampero - 6/11/2026, 11:58 AM
Seeing it tomorrow. I'll let you know how it is.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/11/2026, 12:03 PM
This movie was abut waking ppl up to the truth & get them out of lalaand. So when aliens show themselves & they will. That you dont have a heart attack, think you're crazy or worship them thinking that theyre angels or demons. We've been lied to since WW1. Time to wake up folks...we're not alone & never was.
Pampero
Pampero - 6/11/2026, 12:13 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - Of course aliens exist. In a universe as massive as ours, the idea that we're the only life out there is, statistically speaking, basically impossible. Then again, the universe is so insanely huge that actually finding other life forms might be just as impossible.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2026, 12:13 PM
I have a feeling this will underperform honestly not just due to the crowded summer competition but also the subject because while it’s sci fi and aliens , the tropic of Disclosure and UAPS still has a niche audience imo…

Anyway , I personally think it looks good though so I’ll definitely give it a watch!!.

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