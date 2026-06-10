X-Men Star Tyler Mane Reveals Rare Breast Cancer Diagnosis In Powerful Message To Fans

X-Men Star Tyler Mane Reveals Rare Breast Cancer Diagnosis In Powerful Message To Fans

Deadpool & Wolverine star Tyler Mane has announced that he's currently battling a very rare form of breast cancer, and vows to kick the disease's ass as he keeps fans updated on his progress.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Professional wrestler turned actor Tyler Mane, best known for his role as Sabretooth in 2000's X-Men movie, has revealed on Instagram that he's been diagnosed with a very rare form of breast cancer.

Mane, who also played slasher icon Michael Myers in Rob Zombie's Halloween movies, reprised his Marvel role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

He also counts Troy and Doom Patrol among his credits, and played Richard Frank/Torminox in the latter. Mane portrayed Blackstar in Netflix's short-lived superhero series, Jupiter's Legacy, so is no stranger to superhero fare.

"I have some bad news: I start chemo today. One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them," the actor says in the video below, adding in the caption, "Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are men."

Mane continued, "I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early."

He went on to encourage his followers to "start talking about it" because "1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable."

In an update following his first round of chemotherapy treatment, Mane thanked fans for their support and vowed to "kick cancer's ass."

Liev Schreiber took over the role of Sabretooth in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but fans were thrilled to see Mane back in the role for a brief clash with Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine. While that was likely his farewell to the villain ahead of Marvel Studios' planned X-Men reboot, it was a memorable appearance that paid homage to a character underutilised in 20th Century Fox's mutant franchise.

On the professional wrestling side, Mane competed in promotions like New Japan and WCW. He retired from in-ring competition in 1996, transitioning into acting roles (starting with Marvel's Sabretooth in X-Men).

You can hear more from Mane in the player below. Needless to say, we wish him a speedy recovery.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/10/2026, 10:27 AM
Good for him for being open about this. I hope he comes through this okay.
Pampero
Pampero - 6/10/2026, 10:28 AM
Man boobs
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/10/2026, 10:36 AM
@Pampero - Classy.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/10/2026, 11:08 AM
@Pampero - Good one.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/10/2026, 10:30 AM
Wow, sorry to hear that. He always looked like a beast as Sabertooth and I always really enjoyed his (short lived in the last film) clashes with Wolverine (I never tire of a Wolverine battle with Victor Creed). I’ve heard he’s a super nice guy too. He’ll beat this even without a healing factor. Best wishes
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/10/2026, 10:44 AM
@Bucky74 - well written and I agree with your post 👍
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/10/2026, 10:34 AM
That is tough, wishing him and his family the best.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/10/2026, 10:48 AM
Man, one in 750 is a LOT more common than I would have thought.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/10/2026, 11:02 AM
Hope he beats this.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/10/2026, 11:15 AM
This is one of those things I always get concerned about because it seems rare but happens more than you’d think.

Scary stuff but hopefully he kicks its ass.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/10/2026, 11:16 AM
Sad to see, hoping the best for him

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